Read full article on original website
Related
subletteexaminer.com
Feds approve Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan
STATEWIDE — The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the plan for year one of the program, which will involve a...
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding
So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
cowboystatedaily.com
Solar Farm Proposed Near Wyoming-Colorado Border; Will Cover 875 Acres Of Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A German company with headquarters in Irvine, California, is eying a parcel of Laramie County land to build a 150-megawatt solar farm south of Cheyenne near the Colorado border. South Cheyenne LLC, which is a subsidiary of Hanwha Qcells USA Corp.,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Rare Earth Refinery Demonstration Pushes Ahead
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Rare Element Resources has announced it’s making progress on a rare earth refining demonstration project that will be built near Upton. The company has completed 60% of the plant design and is expecting to complete final detailed engineering later this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
capcity.news
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
capcity.news
Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
Douglas Budget
See the former jobs of the governor of Wyoming
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Wyoming using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cat Urbigkit: Governor Gordon, Please Don’t Leave Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming GOP has done it again. After considering 10 candidates to fill the three months remaining on the Secretary of State’s term, the party has selected its top three finalists for Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to consider. Did the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming Lands Near Bottom When Ranked By Food
Let’s face it… everyone needs to eat. When it comes to ranking each state based on its food, there are a few things that need to be considered. First is the location of the state. For example, it’s expected that when it comes to seafood, Wyoming falls dead last. It makes sense because Wyoming doesn’t land near an ocean.
capcity.news
Turkey vultures on University of Wyoming campus in Laramie test positive for avian influenza
CASPER, Wyo. — Two turkey vultures on the University of Wyoming’s main campus in Laramie have recently tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza, UW said on Tuesday. The two turkey vultures are among eight wild birds that have tested positive for avian flu in Wyoming since Sept....
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
F.E. Warren Drill To Include Emergency Sirens, Loud Announcments
Cheyenne residents shouldn't panic if they hear sirens, loud, and loud, possibly dire-sounding announcements coming from F.E. Warren Air Force Base today and tomorrow [Sept. 28-29th]. It's a drill, according to a news release from the base. The release says it's all part of an on-base exercise to test the...
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
cowboystatedaily.com
Meat Processing Plant Likely Won’t Come To Cheyenne Due To Lack Of Infrastructure
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A proposed meat packing facility in the Swan Ranch Business Park in Cheyenne could potentially increase Wyoming’s meat processing capacity by 135 times. Even so, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said in his most recent weekly address that the project won’t...
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
capcity.news
Wyoming’s Rep. Sommers receives 2022 National Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award
CASPER, Wyo. — Rancher and Wyoming House Majority Floor Leader Albert Sommers has been recognized with the 2022 National Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award. On Monday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it nominated Sommers for the national award. “Albert Sommers is a remarkable leader for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Ghosts of Fort Laramie Haunt Wyoming Historic Site
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the edge of America’s frontier, reports have come in over the years of apparitions. Among those are a blood-covered 19th century U.S. Army surgeon and a mysterious “Lady in Green” who disappeared on horseback more than 150 years ago.
cowboystatedaily.com
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it’s impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say “right-to-repair” advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol
There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
Comments / 1