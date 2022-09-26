Read full article on original website
ETSU football breathing a little easier while preparing for Chattanooga
Johnson City, TN — Everything comes a little bit easier when you can run the football … That’s what head coach George Quarles said today – and it certainly powered the Bucs to a big win on the road at Robert Morris on Saturday. Just as Quarles has been preaching to his guys – they […]
Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter
Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country. It was great," Carter said of the ...
Chattanooga, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Chattanooga. The Walker Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Chattanooga Christian School on September 27, 2022, 14:00:00. The Bradley Central High School soccer team will have a game with The Howard School on September 27, 2022, 16:00:00.
chattanoogacw.com
In the running: Chattanooga contender for hosting 2024 US Olympic Marathon team trials
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is in the running to bring the 2024 US Olympic Marathon Trials to the city and many residents have voiced their support. The people from USA Track & Field (USATF) who will make that decision were in Chattanooga and visited Miller Park Monday. A date...
WDEF
Meigs Co Running Back Tylan Kraskouskas Bouncing Back From Horrible Leg Injury
Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) The M-O for Meigs County over the years has been a physical rushing attack. And leading the Tigers ground game this year is a running back who couldn’t run or walk last season after a terrible ATV accident. News 12’s Brian Armstrong has the comeback story.
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
chattanoogacw.com
John's Recycling Scholar Athletes from Sequatchie County vs Bledsoe County
BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time now for our Scholar Athletes of the Week, sponsored by John’s Recycling. This week’s honorees are Landry Carbaugh and Braiton Boring. From Sequatchie County High School is Landry Carbaugh. Landry is a three-year varsity cheerleader for the Indians. Landry has...
WDEF
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
WTVC
Warren and Griffin Law Firm: "The Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ryan Womack from Warren and Griffin Law Firm talks about the Nuts and Bolts of Social Security Disability. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
chattanoogacw.com
Healing through hunting: Chattanooga man makes hunting trip for veterans extra special
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Bonfires, friends, and hundreds of acres of open land. It's any hunter's dream. But the gathering we're talking about is more than a weekend getaway. It's changing the lives of people who have put their lives on the line to protect our country. On this week's...
WTVC
34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
WSMV
East Ridge High School students walk out in solidarity over Tauris Smith arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dozens of students walked out of class early Friday morning, just one day after the complete body camera footage from Hamilton County Sheriff Deputy Tyler McRae’s arrest of 18-year-old Tauris Smith was released. “What we saw today was a peaceful expression of student voices about...
WTVCFOX
18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
WTVC
Man killed, another man hurt after shooting in Chattanooga Sunday night
Cha — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. Police believe the incident happened on the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street a little after 10 p.m. A release says several people called police to report...
WDEF
Study reveals most marked up new cars in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There are a lot of factors driving up the price of new cars. Inflation, production shutdowns, supply chain issues, and the microchip shortage. The bottom line is there are more of us shopping for new cars than the manufacturers can deliver. So it’s no surprise that...
WDEF
WACKER plans to expand workforce, prompting interest in the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State
Wacker has announced they will be adding 200 more high paying jobs in the coming years, and the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State Community College has a chemical engineering program that will secure your place as a Wacker employee. CSCC Dean Tre Powell said the program is taught at the state of the art $5 million pilot plant located on Chattanooga State Community Colleges main campus.
2-year-old found unresponsive in neighbor’s pool in Bradley County
An investigation is underway after a two-year-old was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool on Sunday afternoon in Bradley County.
WDEF
One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
