Chattanooga, TN

wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night

HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
WTVC

34-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Wednesday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot Wednesday morning in Chattanooga, police confirm. We're working to learn more details. The shooting happened at about 7 a.m. on the 500 block of East 11th Street. A Chattanooga Police release says officers arrived to find a 34-year-old man shot in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

18-year-old man shot in Chattanooga Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police say an 18-year-old man showed up to a local emergency room with a gunshot wound Saturday night. Police say they got the call at 11:45 p.m. The location of the crime isn't known yet. Police say the man is expected to survive. The investigation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Man killed, another man hurt after shooting in Chattanooga Sunday night

Cha — One man is dead and another is recovering after they were shot in Chattanooga Sunday night, according to Chattanooga Police. Police believe the incident happened on the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street a little after 10 p.m. A release says several people called police to report...
WDEF

Study reveals most marked up new cars in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – There are a lot of factors driving up the price of new cars. Inflation, production shutdowns, supply chain issues, and the microchip shortage. The bottom line is there are more of us shopping for new cars than the manufacturers can deliver. So it’s no surprise that...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

WACKER plans to expand workforce, prompting interest in the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State

Wacker has announced they will be adding 200 more high paying jobs in the coming years, and the Wacker Institute at Chattanooga State Community College has a chemical engineering program that will secure your place as a Wacker employee. CSCC Dean Tre Powell said the program is taught at the state of the art $5 million pilot plant located on Chattanooga State Community Colleges main campus.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

One man killed, another injured in Ridgedale shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police are investigating the shooting of two men in the Ridgedale area Sunday night. They got a “shots fired” call around 10:15 PM to the 1100 block of South Lyerly Street. Officers found a vehicle with bullet holes in it, but no victims. Then...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

