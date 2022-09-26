Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde relieved family evacuated from Tampa
Derek Lalonde had one less thing to worry about Tuesday: His family was safely out of the Tampa area and the path of Hurricane Ian. While Lalonde has moved to Detroit as he embarks on his first year as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings, his wife and children are still living in Tampa.
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde looks to 'keep building on our process' as Red Wings open preseason slate
Traverse City − The Red Wings are on to the next step of their hockey journey. Training camp ended Monday at Centre ICE Arena in Traverse City, and front-office staff, coaches and players all headed back to Detroit, with the start of the eight-game preseason beginning Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Wild, Senators, Canucks, Flames
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matt Dumba talks the possiblity of being traded by the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat says he’s not ready to sign a long-term deal in Ottawa. There is an update on where things are at between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat, while...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vancouver Canucks
Last year was a rollercoaster ride for the Vancouver Canucks. General manager Jim Benning was on the hot seat after the team finished dead-last in the All-Canadian Division in 2021, so he made a big splash to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes. The new-look Cancuks...
NHL
Preseason Preview: Avalanche vs. Minnesota
The Colorado Avalanche head into their third game of preseason action as they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday Night. The matchup is set for 7:00 PM MT at Ball Arena. Following Tuesday's game, a portion of the team will head to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights Wednesday at 8:00 PM MT.
NHL
BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)
The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
NHL sets 2023 trade deadline date
The trade deadline festivities have a date. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that this season’s deadline will be on March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET. That’s a Friday, meaning it might be quite the celebration for some hockey fans and a day of remembrance for others. It is also nearly three weeks earlier than this year’s deadline, which was late due to the Olympic break that was built into the schedule. Things are finally getting back to normal on the NHL calendar.
NHL reportedly notifying teams of 'sharp' salary-cap increase
Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the NHL has been informing and preparing teams for a sharp salary cap increase over the next three seasons. If it holds true, it’s a landmark point financially in the league’s post-COVID operations and continued growth. According to Friedman’s reporting, the salary cap...
