NHL

Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas

The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
DENVER, CO
NHL

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason

Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Wild, Senators, Canucks, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Matt Dumba talks the possiblity of being traded by the Minnesota Wild. Meanwhile, Alex DeBrincat says he’s not ready to sign a long-term deal in Ottawa. There is an update on where things are at between the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat, while...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

2022-23 NHL team preview: Vancouver Canucks

Last year was a rollercoaster ride for the Vancouver Canucks. General manager Jim Benning was on the hot seat after the team finished dead-last in the All-Canadian Division in 2021, so he made a big splash to acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland from the Arizona Coyotes. The new-look Cancuks...
NHL
NHL

Preseason Preview: Avalanche vs. Minnesota

The Colorado Avalanche head into their third game of preseason action as they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday Night. The matchup is set for 7:00 PM MT at Ball Arena. Following Tuesday's game, a portion of the team will head to Vegas to take on the Golden Knights Wednesday at 8:00 PM MT.
DENVER, CO
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. SABRES // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Buffalo Sabres LIVE at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Catch all the action LIVE (U.S. Only) on BlueJackets.com, the CBJ mobile app and 97.1 The Fan!. STAY TUNED...
BUFFALO, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL sets 2023 trade deadline date

The trade deadline festivities have a date. Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets reports that this season’s deadline will be on March 3, 2023, at 3 p.m. ET. That’s a Friday, meaning it might be quite the celebration for some hockey fans and a day of remembrance for others. It is also nearly three weeks earlier than this year’s deadline, which was late due to the Olympic break that was built into the schedule. Things are finally getting back to normal on the NHL calendar.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL reportedly notifying teams of 'sharp' salary-cap increase

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the NHL has been informing and preparing teams for a sharp salary cap increase over the next three seasons. If it holds true, it’s a landmark point financially in the league’s post-COVID operations and continued growth. According to Friedman’s reporting, the salary cap...
NHL

