ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

How Cam Heyward Changed Ironhead’s Life

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward is one of the most beloved players in the Steel City. And on top of his performance on the field, Heyward's love from fans comes from his love for the community. Heyward is in the midst of 'Cam's Kindness Week' where he's spending...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Raleigh News & Observer

T.J. Watt Doing A Little Work at Steelers Practice

PITTSBURGH -- It's not much, but Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is progressing towards a return from a pectoral injury. Watt has slowly begun working, before and after, Steelers practices with assistant coaches. He's working on explosion, footwork and doing some arm swings - which is significant for a player with a torn pec.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Chargers Sign WR John Hightower to Practice Squad

The Chargers have signed wide receiver John Hightower to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. The addition of Hightower comes on the heels of the team losing wide receiver Jalen Guyton for the season following a torn ACL suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Talking Preps 09.27.22: Hurricane Ian and Week 7 of the HS football season

A new Talking Preps debuts Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. (replays after). On tap:. ▪ We discuss how Hurricane Ian is forcing major changes to the high school football schedule and how school districts are reacting. ▪ We’ll remember Mallard Creek coach Ralph Hammond, who was tragically killed last...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuba Hubbard

Comments / 0

Community Policy