Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management
The Broncos new head coach has taken an unusual step to help his team after multiple clock blunders in his first two games. The post Broncos: Nathaniel Hackett Hired a New Coach This Week to Help With His Abysmal Clock Management appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cardinals-Panthers Wednesday Injury Report
The Arizona Cardinals were missing plenty of starters on their Wednesday injury report vs. Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
How Cam Heyward Changed Ironhead’s Life
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers captain Cam Heyward is one of the most beloved players in the Steel City. And on top of his performance on the field, Heyward's love from fans comes from his love for the community. Heyward is in the midst of 'Cam's Kindness Week' where he's spending...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh News & Observer
T.J. Watt Doing A Little Work at Steelers Practice
PITTSBURGH -- It's not much, but Pittsburgh Steelers reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is progressing towards a return from a pectoral injury. Watt has slowly begun working, before and after, Steelers practices with assistant coaches. He's working on explosion, footwork and doing some arm swings - which is significant for a player with a torn pec.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers Sign WR John Hightower to Practice Squad
The Chargers have signed wide receiver John Hightower to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday. The addition of Hightower comes on the heels of the team losing wide receiver Jalen Guyton for the season following a torn ACL suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.
Raleigh News & Observer
Talking Preps 09.27.22: Hurricane Ian and Week 7 of the HS football season
A new Talking Preps debuts Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. (replays after). On tap:. ▪ We discuss how Hurricane Ian is forcing major changes to the high school football schedule and how school districts are reacting. ▪ We’ll remember Mallard Creek coach Ralph Hammond, who was tragically killed last...
Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson Cleared to Play Sunday
The signal-caller has been out to start the year with a knee injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Garner coach apologizes for unsportsmanlike conduct after 49-0 loss against rival
“My decision to not shake hands after the game was made in the heat of the moment,” Garner High’s football coach wrote in an email to parents.
Trevor Lawrence is Jaguars' first AFC Offensive Player of the Week in 12 years
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence snapped an unflattering streak for the franchise Wednesday when he was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence, 22, completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 262 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a 115.5...
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
Comments / 0