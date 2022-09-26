Read full article on original website
San Jose fire station celebrating lives of captain's 3 kids killed in car crash
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Fire Station 16 announced a celebration of life for the three kids of a fire captain who were killed in a car crash. Capt. Steve Biakanja lost his 14-year-old twin daughters Leigh and Lucy, and 12-year-old son Ben, last month in a deadly accident on Highway 156 in Hollister. The children's mother and captain's ex-wife Lisa, also died in the crash.
The Bay Area is getting another Chick-fil-A, this time in the South Bay
The store is expected to open Thursday.
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!
The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
History and memorabilia burn over the weekend at storied San Francisco sports bar
SAN FRANCISCO - A storied piece of San Francisco history burned over the weekend. The city lost a piece of its history, as well as baseball history. San Francisco fire crews worked Saturday to save what they could of Double Play Bar and Grill. A pile of debris out front...
Bay Area high school ranked #1 in California for public schools
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Several public and private high schools around the San Francisco Bay Area were highlighted in Niche’s “2023 Best Schools” rankings. Niche’s annual rankings, released on Tuesday, picked College Preparatory School in Oakland as California’s second-best private high school. College Preparatory School has a 100 percent graduation rate, 1,480 average SAT score, […]
Oakland police reorganizing to stem rising gun violence after 96th homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - The 96th slaying this year in Oakland on Tuesday is prompting police to reorganize and deploy additional officers in East Oakland and parts of West Oakland, Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said. Police received calls at 10 a.m. Tuesday of shots fired in the 9600 block of Edes...
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
Dog attacked by coyotes in East Bay park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A small dog was walking on a leash with its owner in an East Bay park when a pack of coyotes attacked on Monday, park officials said. The pooch “was attacked by coyotes and dragged away from the owner. The owner chased after and recovered her injured dog from the coyotes,” […]
SF Portola Festival criticized over noise and crowd control
ALAMEDA, Calif. - This past weekend's inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco is facing some criticism over crowd management, and excessive noise, which was heard all the way across the Bay in Alameda. "It was just a constant boom, boom, boom, you know steady beat, and it didn’t stop,"...
An SF high school forfeited a football game in the East Bay. Then the sniping began.
School district officials speculated there's more to Galileo's forfeit than the program is letting on.
Thousands of Hells Angels members heading to Stockton for founders funeral
STOCKTON — The founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland died this past summer, and tomorrow the group will put him to rest.A Ralph "Sonny" Barger funeral will be held at the Stockton 99 Speedway, where thousands of club members are expected to attend."There's only one Sonny Barger, there's only one George Washington," said 99 Speedway CEO Tony Noceti.Barger died this past summer from cancer; now, his funeral is set for Saturday in San Joaquin County.Noceti was contacted by the Hells Angels asking for a place to remember their founder and agreed to host the event; now,...
Rape suspect might have already left Nordstrom Rack across from Sunvalley Mall
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - A police standoff with a rape suspect continued into early Wednesday morning in Pleasant Hill, just across from the Sunvalley Mall in Concord, although police believe the man might have long left with customers hours ago. A police captain told KTVU that the man, wanted for...
Video: burglars hit San Francisco home 3 times in night
Burglars stole from a San Francisco home three times in one night, according to the family that was targeted. Security cameras show the thieves entering the garage of a Marina home on Sept. 20. Two men made their way inside the home at Divisadero and Bay after finding that a...
Bay Area man accuses Southwest passenger of assaulting his wife and spewing racial slurs
PHOENIX - A Bay Area man alleges that a Southwest Airlines passenger launched a physical and verbal assault against his wife on board a Phoenix-bound flight. Faraaz Sareshwala, a Google software engineer and instructor at UC Berkeley Extension, detailed in a series of tweets the encounter between his wife and the other passenger.
Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
