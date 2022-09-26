STOCKTON — The founder of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club chapter in Oakland died this past summer, and tomorrow the group will put him to rest.A Ralph "Sonny" Barger funeral will be held at the Stockton 99 Speedway, where thousands of club members are expected to attend."There's only one Sonny Barger, there's only one George Washington," said 99 Speedway CEO Tony Noceti.Barger died this past summer from cancer; now, his funeral is set for Saturday in San Joaquin County.Noceti was contacted by the Hells Angels asking for a place to remember their founder and agreed to host the event; now,...

