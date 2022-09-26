Read full article on original website
Retailers like Walmart and Macy's are dramatically slowing seasonal hiring, a sign that inflation could hammer the holiday shopping season
Retailers like Walmart and Macy's are reducing the number of seasonal jobs compared with 2021. Inflation and a tight labor market may be to blame for scaled-back hiring. But some retailers also learned from periods of over-staffing during the pandemic. Last year, as many as 665,000 people turned to seasonal...
Amazon to hold mid-October sale to capture more holiday spending
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Sunday announced an expected sale for its loyalty-club shoppers, an event like its Prime Day summer marketing blitz that aims to boost holiday revenue and appeal to cost-conscious buyers facing economic turbulence.
Costco CFO addresses future of $1.50 hot dog-and-soda deal on earnings call
During an earnings call Thursday, Costco CFO Richard Galanti fielded a question on the famous hot dog-and-soda combo deal, which still sells for $1.50 at Costco food courts around the country despite record inflation.
Amazon hikes pay for warehouse and delivery workers
Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus
Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
Target to hire 100,000 holiday workers, offer deals earlier
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Target Corp said on Thursday it plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal workers for the holiday season and start offering festive deals earlier than previous years as it gears up for the critical shopping period amid a slowing economy.
US consumers gaining confidence as gas prices keep falling
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gas prices continued to fall. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as American households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump.
Lyft freezes hiring in the US amid economic instability
The freeze affects all departments in the U.S. and should last into next year as the ride-hail giant continues to face economic unpredictability. “Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all U.S.-based roles through the end of the year,” a Lyft spokesperson told TechCrunch.
UK companies face biggest monthly surge in borrowing costs for decades
LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs for UK companies have soared since the British government's mini-budget last week spooked markets, with data showing sterling corporate bonds suffering their biggest monthly selloff since at least the 1990s.
Google Trends Data Shows 'Recession' Searches Have Soared 355% This Year
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has faced selling pressure for most of 2022 on continued supply-chain constraints, lingering COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rising inflation concerns. As the Federal Reserve continues to aggressively fight inflation, search data suggests investors are increasingly anticipating an economic slowdown. What To Know:...
Factbox-Companies Cut Jobs, Freeze Hiring to Prepare for Economic Slowdown
(Reuters) - Technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms are cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe. In a sign of a tough second half of the year, growth in the world's largest economy,...
Record-Breaking New Vehicle Sales Expected for September: Report
We’ve got good news for auto manufacturers! A new report from J.D. Power-LMC Automotive says that new vehicle sales are set to rise in September. The report says it’s because American consumers spent more money on new cars than any other September ever (since monthly records started being tracked).
