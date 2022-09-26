ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Amazon hikes pay for warehouse and delivery workers

Amazon is bumping its average starting pay for warehouse and delivery workers to more than $19 an hour, up from $18 an hour, the company said Wednesday. Amazon is hiking wages as it prepares to enter the peak holiday shopping season, and it stares down increased organizing efforts among its front-line workforce.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Tgt#Target#Walmart Lrb#Wmt
International Business Times

Sterling Plunges To All-time Low As Fiscal Plan Spurs Investor Exodus

Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

US consumers gaining confidence as gas prices keep falling

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers grew more confident for the second month in a row as gas prices continued to fall. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 108 in September, from 103.6 in August. The back-to-back monthly increases follow three straight monthly declines as American households were hammered by rising prices, particularly at the gas pump.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Lyft freezes hiring in the US amid economic instability

The freeze affects all departments in the U.S. and should last into next year as the ride-hail giant continues to face economic unpredictability. “Like many other companies navigating an uncertain economy, we are pausing hiring for all U.S.-based roles through the end of the year,” a Lyft spokesperson told TechCrunch.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Google Trends Data Shows 'Recession' Searches Have Soared 355% This Year

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY has faced selling pressure for most of 2022 on continued supply-chain constraints, lingering COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rising inflation concerns. As the Federal Reserve continues to aggressively fight inflation, search data suggests investors are increasingly anticipating an economic slowdown. What To Know:...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Factbox-Companies Cut Jobs, Freeze Hiring to Prepare for Economic Slowdown

(Reuters) - Technology companies, crypto exchanges and financial firms are cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, red-hot inflation and an energy crisis in Europe. In a sign of a tough second half of the year, growth in the world's largest economy,...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Record-Breaking New Vehicle Sales Expected for September: Report

We’ve got good news for auto manufacturers! A new report from J.D. Power-LMC Automotive says that new vehicle sales are set to rise in September. The report says it’s because American consumers spent more money on new cars than any other September ever (since monthly records started being tracked).
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy