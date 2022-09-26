ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

San Diego Union-Tribune
Grain futures were mostly lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. rose 10 cents at $8.91 a bushel; Dec. corn was off 2.25 cents at $6.7650 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 7 cents at $3.80 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans fell 4 cents at 14.26 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off 1.20 cents at $1.4387 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 2.27 cents at $1.7580 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell 2.23 cents at $.8987 a pound.

