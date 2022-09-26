ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericktown, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Experience Galion’s fate in question

GALION—The Economic Development Committee of the Galion City Council has serious concerns about their ability to communicate with Experience Galion. Experience Galion was established in the fall of 2018 and is the city’s Convention And Visitors Bureau (CVB) with the purpose of promoting travel and tourism within the city and surrounding areas.
GALION, OH
Delaware Gazette

Plant to be expanded, upgraded

POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces H2Ohio Support for Water Infrastructure Projects

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today announced that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. “Investing in water resources ensures that our...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Public Library and Board of Elections Present “How Elections Work In Knox County”

September 26, 2022— On Thursday, October 6 at 7:00 pm the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County presents a panel discussion with the Knox County Board of Elections staff on “How Elections Work in Knox County.” This event will be held at Knox Memorial Building, Veterans Hall (2nd floor) located at 112 E. High Street, Mount Vernon. As with all Library events, this program is free and open to the public, however, advance registration is required. Registration is open at https://bit.ly/3cGdikA through 5 pm on Thursday. October 6th.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Self-serve: Richland County residents may be able to pay property taxes at kiosk next year

MANSFIELD -- Richland County residents may have a new option in 2023 when it comes to paying property taxes -- a self-serve kiosk in county Treasurer Bart Hamilton's office. Hamilton discussed the idea with county commissioners on Tuesday, joined by Brad Lewis, president of F&E Payment Pros, a "payment processing solutions" company from Northfield, Ohio.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Team Members Needed for the American Red Cross in KNOX COUNTY

Team Members needed for the American Red Cross in KNOX COUNTY to serve on a Disaster Action Team as a worker on a DAT Response to provide 24-hour immediate support and assistance to individuals and families who have been impacted by a Home Fire or other Local Disaster. RESPONSIBILITIES:. Respond...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Dental Schedule Coordinator Position Available

$47.9K – $60.7K a year is Indeed’s estimated salary for this role in Mount Vernon, OH. We are a family dental office located in Mount Vernon & Newark and a complete, one stop, and premier dental experience with an excellent reputation in the community. We have an opening...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
1808Delaware

County Breaks Ground On $40 Million Project

The Delaware County Regional Sewer District broke ground today on one of the first public-sector projects in the state to use an innovative design and construction process. To date, this process has enabled the county to expand the project by more than 20% at nearly the original cost. Due to the project’s significance, it also was awarded a $5 million grant from the Ohio Department of Development’s Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grant Program.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Stillwater Farms Faces Uncertain Future, AMIC Project Gets Funded By Marysville

The first reading of an ordinance that would re-zone seven parcels of land on the west side of the city to accommodate the building of the Stillwater Farms housing development raised more questions than answers at Monday’s Marysville City Council meeting. The proposed Stillwater Farms development would encompass just...
MARYSVILLE, OH
columbusunderground.com

Major New Development, Expansion of The Fort Planned for South Side

The last five years have seen the collection of historic buildings on South High Street known as The Fort evolve into a significant hub for makers, artists and entrepreneurs. The next five years could see that growth ramp up significantly as the area immediately around it is redeveloped into a mixed-use district with as many as 1,000 new residential units.
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

ODNR to Celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 9–15

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9–Oct. 15. “Teaching people about the importance of earth...
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Sep 28, 2022

(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Millwood Road on a burglary incident. The deputy arrived on the scene and conducted an investigation. A report was made for documentation. A deputy was dispatched to a residence on Sychar Road, Mount...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Knox County Couple Indicted in Elder Abuse, Theft of More Than $450,000

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — A Knox County grand jury has indicted a former law enforcement officer and his wife on seven felony charges stemming from the theft of over $450,000 from an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s disease, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today. The indictment charges Gambier residents...
KNOX COUNTY, OH

