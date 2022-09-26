Read full article on original website
Dalvin Cook’s London vow after leaving Week 3 win over Lions with shoulder injury
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a huge comeback victory against the division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, 28-24. However, in the win their superstar running back, Dalvin Cook, was injured in the third quarter and left the game for good. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell addressed the injury to Cook.
Yardbarker
3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
Yardbarker
‘I freakin’ regret my decision’: Dan Campbell’s brutally honest admission after Lions’ heartbreaking loss to Vikings
The Detroit Lions came away with plenty of what-ifs in their Week 3 road loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Among them, Lions head coach Dan Campbell made quite a notable call in the late stages of the fourth quarter. After running back Jamaal Williams picked up 10 yards on a...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions news conference: Watch the replay
Follow along with live updates, as Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell speaks to the media in his weekly Monday news conference around 2:15 p.m. from the practice facility in Allen Park. The Lions (1-2) are coming off a heartbreaking 28-24 loss at the Minnesota Vikings one day ago, when Campbell took criticism for attempting a...
MHSAA Football Playoffs: First playoff points standings released for all 10 divisions
HILLSDALE COUNTY — The MHSAA released their first playoff points standings for every division of Michigan High School Football. The playoff points standings are based on the number of quality wins, scores and matchups during the regular season. These standings play an important role in seeding the 32-team playoff brackets at the end of the season and are something fans should keep an eye on for their playoff hopeful programs.
Detroit Red Wings' Dominik Kubalik scores twice in 6-2 preseason win over Penguins
Several newcomers relied upon this upcoming season made an early impression in the Detroit Red Wings' 6-2 win over the Penguins in Detroit's exhibition opener on Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Free-agent signee Dominik Kubalik had two special teams goals, and prospect Elmer Soderblom and veteran Steven Kampfer both scored for the...
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Detroit Red Wings' Derek Lalonde 'someone losing their job' over unique NHL coaching ranks
Derek Lalonde saw a text congratulating him, but didn't have time to read the body of the message. When he found out, he had a good laugh. A press release...
Ian Rapoport gives gut-wrenching update on Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost the game to the Minnesota Vikings in devastating fashion but, according to head coach Dan Campbell, they may gave also lost S Tracy Walker to a serious injury. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he said it does not look...
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s top 3 weapons suffer injuries
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost in painful fashion to the Minnesota Vikings but to make things worse, three of Jared Goff‘s top weapons so far this year suffered an injury. We already knew that D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) suffered injuries against...
Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock
Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Browns' star Garrett suffers sprain, banged up in car crash
CLEVELAND – Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday. Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice....
Yardbarker
Vikings Win Over Lions 28-24
The Minnesota Vikings win against the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday afternoon was a thrilling game filled with many ups and downs for both teams. Let’s take a deeper dive into this game and what lies ahead for both teams. This was a very important bounce back win for...
Joel Klatt jumps on bandwagon for one B1G program to potentially run the table to Indy
Joel Klatt tweeted about a B1G school that he thinks can easily can into the B1G title game with how the rest of their schedule is. He thinks they could get to Indianapolis undefeated or with one loss. Minnesota is the team that Klatt thinks will be representing the B1G...
Detroit News
Lions weighing options with injured D'Andre Swift, including shutting him down through bye
Allen Park — The Detroit Lions attempted to take a preemptive approach to keep D'Andre Swift healthy this offseason, but after suffering a shoulder injury on Sunday, compounded with a lingering ankle sprain from the season opener, the team now is considering whether to shut the running back down for the next couple of weeks.
How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?
Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
