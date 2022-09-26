ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

3 Lions takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions had the lead over the Minnesota Vikings for a vast majority of the game. In fact, the only time Detroit relinquished the lead was with 45 seconds remaining. Unfortunately, that came in the fourth quarter. And those 45 seconds weren’t enough to regain the lead. The...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Hillsdale Daily News

MHSAA Football Playoffs: First playoff points standings released for all 10 divisions

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The MHSAA released their first playoff points standings for every division of Michigan High School Football. The playoff points standings are based on the number of quality wins, scores and matchups during the regular season. These standings play an important role in seeding the 32-team playoff brackets at the end of the season and are something fans should keep an eye on for their playoff hopeful programs.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Patricia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Minnesota Vikings#Campbell
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Browns' star Garrett suffers sprain, banged up in car crash

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and minor cuts when he flipped his Porsche in a frightening single-car accident on Monday. Garrett, who spent several hours being treated at a hospital, rolled his car on a rural road following practice....
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Vikings Win Over Lions 28-24

The Minnesota Vikings win against the Detroit Lions 28-24 on Sunday afternoon was a thrilling game filled with many ups and downs for both teams. Let’s take a deeper dive into this game and what lies ahead for both teams. This was a very important bounce back win for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

How much blame does Mel Tucker deserve for Spartans 2-2 start?

Michigan State football is off to a 2-2 start after winning 10 games a season ago and Spartan fans are already looking for someone to blame. Mel Tucker is in his third season at the helm of the Michigan State football program and after going 10-2 with the addition of a Peach Bowl victory, the Spartans are off to an underwhelming 2-2 start to the season.
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy