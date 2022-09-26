HILLSDALE COUNTY — The MHSAA released their first playoff points standings for every division of Michigan High School Football. The playoff points standings are based on the number of quality wins, scores and matchups during the regular season. These standings play an important role in seeding the 32-team playoff brackets at the end of the season and are something fans should keep an eye on for their playoff hopeful programs.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO