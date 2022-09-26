Read full article on original website
Delaware Gazette
Plant to be expanded, upgraded
POWELL — Ground was broken Monday on a $40 million expansion and rebuilding of the Olentangy Environmental Control Center (OECC) at 10333 Olentangy River Road. The OECC is Delaware County’s first large-scale facility for wastewater treatment, located just above the Franklin County line. It was first built in 1979 and replaced at the same site by a second facility in 1994. The center “is now being rebuilt and expanded to handle increasing demand for sewer service in Liberty and Orange townships and in key growth corridors along Sawmill Parkway and U.S. Route 23,” the county said in a news release.
themountvernongrapevine.com
KCCC’s Car Show Cruise-In Raises Over $3,400 for Knox County Food for the Hungry
Mount Vernon, OH – Knox County Career Center’s (KCCC) Automotive Technology program, led by instructor Don McDaniel, hosted a Car Show/Cruise-in on Sunday, September 25th at KCCC. Entry was by donation only. The event was sponsored by Thorpe Garage out of Johnstown and McDaniel CPA out of Mount Vernon.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Friends Launch Franklinton Market to Fill a Void in the Community
The new store at the River & Rich development will sell the typical convenience and grocery items, as well as fresh sandwiches, take-and-go meals and art supplies. Rasheedah Crawley describes it as a temper tantrum. Crawley was in her studio at Franklinton’s Vanderelli Room this April when she messed up two batches of her vegan skincare line, Luxe Skincare. The setback was major, and emotions were high. Crawley knew she needed to walk it off, to go get an oatmeal cream pie or a Diet Coke. Anything to calm her down. But her East Franklinton studio wasn’t in close proximity to such conveniences.
crawfordcountynow.com
“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished
MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
themountvernongrapevine.com
OSHIIP Hosting Virtual Town Hall on Oct. 4 to Prepare Ohioans for Upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment
COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance director Judith L. French and Medicare experts from the department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program are hosting a free, virtual town hall on Oct. 4 at 11:30 a.m. to help Ohioans on Medicare understand Medicare changes for 2023, how to compare options and select coverage, ways to save money, and protect against fraud. Medicare open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Brown Announces 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Ohio
WASHINGTON, D.C. – September 26, 2022 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has designated 13 schools across Ohio as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Nationwide, ED recognized 297 public and private schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools. “I am...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Team Members Needed for the American Red Cross in KNOX COUNTY
Team Members needed for the American Red Cross in KNOX COUNTY to serve on a Disaster Action Team as a worker on a DAT Response to provide 24-hour immediate support and assistance to individuals and families who have been impacted by a Home Fire or other Local Disaster. RESPONSIBILITIES:. Respond...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces H2Ohio Support for Water Infrastructure Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson today announced that $2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. “Investing in water resources ensures that our...
getnews.info
Hanley Investment Group Arranges Sale of 139,000 SF Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio Metro
DUBLIN, Ohio – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm has arranged the sale of Perimeter Center, a fully leased 139,486-square-foot shopping center anchored by a Giant Eagle Market District grocery store in Dublin, Ohio.
Retired Columbus health system CEOs still got hefty payouts in the pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The retired CEO of Nationwide Children’s Hospital was paid the same as his successor in 2020 – a uniquely challenging year for the healthcare industry at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Other Columbus health systems also continued paying former chiefs in the year, mostly related to prior service. […]
These Columbus health system executives made more than $1M in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Thirteen non-CEO executives at Columbus hospital systems were paid at least $1 million in salary and bonuses in 2020, the most recent year with data available. Of those, seven have since retired or left the systems. None were with Columbus-based Mount Carmel Health System, the smallest of the four […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Statement from AG Yost on Breakthrough Between University of Toledo and ProMedica
(TOLEDO, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement today after ProMedica Health System agreed to pay two outstanding payments it owes the University of Toledo’s medical school as part of an academic affiliation agreement:. “This is the best possible solution to the impasse –...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Support for Community-Based Interventions to Prevent Violent Crime
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that support is now available for non-profits and governmental agencies to establish or enhance community-based interventions to prevent violence and connect crime victims to recovery services. A total of $20 million in grant funding is now available as part of Governor DeWine’s...
NBC4 Columbus
Masks still required in central Ohio hospitals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/The Hill)– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly updated its COVID-19 infection control guidance Friday to no longer recommend universal masking in health care settings, unless the facilities are in areas of high COVID-19 transmission. All 88 counties in Ohio remain at high levels of...
Delaware Gazette
Massive motorsports facility proposed
Resolute Motorsports Club (RMC) is exploring the development of a membership-based recreational, research and development, and educational training facility in central Ohio, and during Monday’s meeting of Delaware City Council, representatives of the club presented a preliminary proposal for the facility to be constructed in Delaware. RMC is a...
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
Bexley fighting lawsuit on affordable housing project
BEXLEY, Ohio — According to the Affordable Housing Alliance Of Central Ohio, a person needs to earn $19 an hour in order for them to afford an apartment in Bexley. "Just to afford a bare bones, two bedroom and most of the jobs in our community aren't paying at that rate," said, Carlie Boos who runs the organization.
Daily Standard
Armory for sale
ST. MARYS - City council members during their regular Monday meeting heard first reading of an ordinance to purchase the former Ohio Army National Guard Armory building. City Public Service and Safety director Greg Foxhoven said the National Guard left the armory in 2020 and relocated to Lima. The building has since sat empty.
Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
