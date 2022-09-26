ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Columbia County

The following information was sent by Columbia County. Columbia County: Wednesday Morning Hurricane Ian Update. (Columbia County, FL) Columbia County officials continue to monitor Hurricane Ian. Currently, there are no watches or warnings for Columbia County. Forecasted weather conditions for the county have improved as the storm has shifted east. Rainfall is anticipated to be between and 4-6 inches with sustained winds between 20-25 mph and gusts up to 30-40 mph. The rain and winds are expected Thursday through Friday and have the potential to continue into Saturday.
