FPL processing thousands of out of state crews in Lake City in-route to Hurricane Ian
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The thousands of trucks on the way to Southwest Florida to help in the recovery effort once Hurricane Ian makes landfall must stop at one location before they continue. Florida Power and Light set up their processing site for out of state power-line crews at...
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Columbia County
The following information was sent by Columbia County. Columbia County: Wednesday Morning Hurricane Ian Update. (Columbia County, FL) Columbia County officials continue to monitor Hurricane Ian. Currently, there are no watches or warnings for Columbia County. Forecasted weather conditions for the county have improved as the storm has shifted east. Rainfall is anticipated to be between and 4-6 inches with sustained winds between 20-25 mph and gusts up to 30-40 mph. The rain and winds are expected Thursday through Friday and have the potential to continue into Saturday.
Evacuation begins Wednesday in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County issued an evacuation order at 8 a.m. Wednesday for Evacuation Zones A and D. An evacuation zone map can be located at www.onenassau.com/evacuations. There is also an interactive version at www.nassauflpa.com, under the GIS Mapping feature. The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is...
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
Clay County officially under evacuation order for several zones
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An evacuation order has taken effect in Clay County as of noon on Wednesday for Zones A, B, C and the north and south prongs of the Black Creek. A stressed crowd lined the Middleburg sandbag site before 8 a.m., one of 5 sites in the county.
Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
Hurricane Ian Update – Storm Update, Evacuations, Waste Pickup, and Other Information
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Tropical Storm Watch and a Flood Watch are in effect in Alachua County. Strong winds, extreme flooding, and flash flooding are large concerns for Alachua County. Torrential rainfall in rain bands will move up from the south today and continue into Friday. Extreme river and tributary flooding is possible. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous. Driving conditions could become hazardous with heavy winds, rainfall, and flooded roads. Numerous downed trees, power outages, and damage to structures and mobile homes are possible. Isolated tornadoes are possible.
Clay County, Florida Emergency Management
This is Superintendent David Broskie with an update on the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian on our school district. District leadership is continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian around the clock alongside our partners at Clay County Emergency Management, the National Weather Service, and local meteorologists. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022.
Local state of emergency in Nassau County as Hurricane Ian approaches
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night to declare a local state of emergency for the county in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Declaring a local state of emergency allows government officials quick access to resources to help manage a crisis...
Latest closures for parks, beaches, government offices, more as Hurricane Ian looms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side...
Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
Nassau County distributing sandbags to community
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Nassau County Emergency Management will be offering sandbag pickups Monday in preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impact on Northeast Florida. The distributions will be at the following locations in Yulee and Hilliard:. Yulee Road Dept. Yard - 86200 Gene Lasserre Blvd., Yulee, Fla., 32097. Hilliard...
Levy County residents take to shelters amid mandatory evacuation order
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County is the first place in North Central Florida where some residents are being forced to evacuate due to Hurricane Ian. County officials are ordering people who live in mobile homes, RV parks, coastal, and low lying areas, to evacuate. Despite some concerns, it wasn’t...
School Closures due to Hurricane Ian in your area
Clay County School Closings: One Clay closing schools and district offices for Wednesday, September 28, through Friday, September 30. After school activities and athletics will continue as normal for today, Tuesday, September 27th, 2022. Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters.
Ian impacts on Jacksonville: Flooding rains with power outages
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The latest shift from the National Hurricane Center has been to the right. This dramatically enhances rainfall impacts but reduces severe wind potential and downtown flooding. Jacksonville, we have been here before (all too often the past six years) as another major hurricane will hit the...
Jacksonville beach communities on high alert as Hurricane Ian approaches, but some not worried
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville beaches communities are also on alert for the incoming storm. The City of Jacksonville Beach is under a state of emergency as of Monday night. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said Tuesday Neptune and Atlantic Beaches won’t be far behind. The Jacksonville Beach mayor...
Nassau County orders evacuations for Fernandina Beach, opens shelters
'Nassau County is unable to tell residents when they will be able to return.'. When it comes to storm surge, few places in Nassau County are as susceptible as Fernandina Beach along the Amelia River, and those mainland areas on the west side of the Amelia. With 3-5 feet of storm surge predicted for Northeast Florida with Hurricane Ian, Nassau County officials are going with an abundance of caution and ordering the evacuation of those areas.
No mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Ian, Jacksonville mayor says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After declaring a state of emergency for Duval County ahead of Hurricane Ian, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Wednesday morning that based on the Category 4 storm’s current trajectory, he would not be issuing mandatory evacuation orders for the county. Ian strengthened into a powerful...
