Buckhannon, W.Va. (Hinton News) — Dr. Kimberly Becher has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer at Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV), joining the leadership team with more than a decade of experience in the medical industry. Becher joined CCWV in 2014 as a family physician at Community Care’s health center location in Clay. “Kimberly has an extensive background in the medical field and has shown immense passion for her community and issues that face our rural patients,” announced Patricia Collett, chief operations officer of Community Care of West Virginia. “I am confident that she will make an excellent and vital addition...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO