lootpress.com
West Virginia American Water Awards 14 Bottle Filling Stations to Organizations Across the State
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 organizations in West Virginia. “By providing bottle filling stations to schools, community centers and...
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
lootpress.com
Gov. Justice debuts Cranberry Corridor as newest route of West Virginia’s Mountain Rides program
Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony today to announce the newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program – Cranberry Corridor – a spectacular loop that will take travelers across 211.1 miles of the central and eastern portions of the state. Cranberry Corridor marks the third route of...
wvpublic.org
Energy Expert Provides Reality Check On A Proposed Power Plant, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced that a big power plant, fueled by natural gas, would be built in West Virginia. The plant would be designed to capture its carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground. The company that will build the plant said it will capture as much as 95 percent of the carbon it produces.
Will West Virginia be impacted by Hurricane Ian?
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall on the Gulf side of Florida as a major hurricane (Category 3 or 4) sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening.
More I-79 lane closures announced by West Virginia DOH for Thursday and Friday
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Wednesday announced more lane closures due to construction on Interstate 79.
wchstv.com
Six COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total continues to dip
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported Tuesday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to decline. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,402, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
woay.com
Manchin and Capito announce $7.9 million for 7 West Virginia Housing,Health Services and Research Programs
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announce $7,981,516 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for seven programs addressing homelessness, healthcare services, and medical research in West Virginia. The funding will strengthen services statewide providing maternal and mental...
lootpress.com
Treasurer Moore Reminds Families to Enter SMART529 20th Anniversary Scholarship Sweepstakes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore today reminded West Virginia families to enter their children in his Office’s special 20th Anniversary SMART529 $20,000 Scholarship Sweepstakes ahead of the first prize drawing at the beginning of October. “We want to make sure every eligible West Virginia child...
New school building projects stalled in West Virginia due to inflation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School leaders hoping to get new building projects funded this year in West Virginia will have to wait. Normally, the School Building Authority funds new projects in December, right before its last meeting of the year, but members of the organization say that, in some cases, inflation is upwards of 50%. They say […]
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
mountainstatesman.com
This Week in West Virginia History: September 28 through October 4
CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 28, 1955: Labor activist Sarah ‘‘Mother’’ Blizzard died at the age of 90. Blizzard was deeply involved in the United Mine Workers of America, from the organization’s early beginnings in the late 19th century.
wchstv.com
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; active case total drops below 1,500
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Monday as the state’s active case total dipped to its lowest point in months. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 7,396, according to the West Virginia Department of...
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
Becher Promoted to Chief Medical Officer at Community Care of West Virginia
Buckhannon, W.Va. (Hinton News) — Dr. Kimberly Becher has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer at Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV), joining the leadership team with more than a decade of experience in the medical industry. Becher joined CCWV in 2014 as a family physician at Community Care’s health center location in Clay. “Kimberly has an extensive background in the medical field and has shown immense passion for her community and issues that face our rural patients,” announced Patricia Collett, chief operations officer of Community Care of West Virginia. “I am confident that she will make an excellent and vital addition...
West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week
Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
SNAP Stretch funded for another year in West Virginia
A $200,000 award from the WVDA will help West Virginians using food assistance have better access to fresh produce for another year.
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio
Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
