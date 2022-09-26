ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Comments / 0

Related
lootpress.com

West Virginia American Water Awards 14 Bottle Filling Stations to Organizations Across the State

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 organizations in West Virginia. “By providing bottle filling stations to schools, community centers and...
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wvpublic.org

Energy Expert Provides Reality Check On A Proposed Power Plant, This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced that a big power plant, fueled by natural gas, would be built in West Virginia. The plant would be designed to capture its carbon dioxide emissions and store them underground. The company that will build the plant said it will capture as much as 95 percent of the carbon it produces.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Beginning#Baptist#Charity#The Mountaineer Food Bank#Mcdowell Residents
WOWK 13 News

New school building projects stalled in West Virginia due to inflation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—School leaders hoping to get new building projects funded this year in West Virginia will have to wait. Normally, the School Building Authority funds new projects in December, right before its last meeting of the year, but members of the organization say that, in some cases, inflation is upwards of 50%. They say […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
mountainstatesman.com

This Week in West Virginia History: September 28 through October 4

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 28, 1955: Labor activist Sarah ‘‘Mother’’ Blizzard died at the age of 90. Blizzard was deeply involved in the United Mine Workers of America, from the organization’s early beginnings in the late 19th century.
POLITICS
WVNS

Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Becher Promoted to Chief Medical Officer at Community Care of West Virginia

Buckhannon, W.Va. (Hinton News) — Dr. Kimberly Becher has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer at Community Care of West Virginia (CCWV), joining the leadership team with more than a decade of experience in the medical industry. Becher joined CCWV in 2014 as a family physician at Community Care’s health center location in Clay. “Kimberly has an extensive background in the medical field and has shown immense passion for her community and issues that face our rural patients,” announced Patricia Collett, chief operations officer of Community Care of West Virginia. “I am confident that she will make an excellent and vital addition...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cadrene Heslop

West Virginia Relief Checks Of Up To $465 Sent This Week

Low-income West Virginia residents can expect cash relief this week. These checks are up to $465. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is giving out checks. It said supplemental payments are available for some residents. These locals are on the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). (source)
WTRF- 7News

When could we see the first freeze in West Virginia and Ohio

Wheeling, W. VA. (WTRF) – As we continue into the first few weeks of Fall we typically experience some cooler weather. From that, it begs the question, when could we experience the first frost across the board? The good news, near term no. But as we venture into October this weekend, that’s when we need […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy