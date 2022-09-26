ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Portals to other worlds’, Burning Man artist to premiere new exhibit at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Burning Man artist Kate Raudenbush will premiere her evocative new exhibit Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in 2023.

The exhibit will be put on in collaboration with poet Sha Michele , and will feature five “monumental sculptures,” with heights reaching up to 17 feet. The release states that guests will be invited to step inside many of the immersive pieces of art, which create “multi-sensory experiences inviting further exploration at night.”

The sculptures will be lit from the inside, paired with poetry and designed from mixed metals such as weathered steel, mirror-polished, hammered stainless steel and patinated bronze. Each piece is planned to fit into its own landscape alongside curated plants and water features developed by the Garden’s horticulture team.

The Garden plans to offer events, classes and extended hours on select evenings to accommodate the full experience, as the sculptures serve as “portals to other worlds of thought, meaning, and healing,” into the evening hours. Visitors will be encouraged to journal as they explore the experience.

The Incanto exhibit will be open from April 28 through Oct. 29, 2023. More information can be found on the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s website.

