ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Police Investigate Robbery in Silver Spring; Photos of Suspect Released

The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate an Aug. 14 robbery in Silver Spring and has released photos of the suspect. Police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of East-West Highway for the report of...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail

Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Source of the Spring

Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Gaithersburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Gaithersburg, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating a suspicious death after body found in car fire

LAUREL, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a car fire in the Laurel area. According to police, around 12 a.m., officers arrived to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a reported car fire. The vehicle was found in a field around 100 yards from the roadway, engulfed in flames.
LAUREL, MD
WOLB 1010AM

7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore

  Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Daily Voice

Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field

Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
LAUREL, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three women, man shot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Four women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police said. Officers responded at midnight to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane for a shooting, where they found the three women, ages 38, 35 and 25, shot in the lower back. All three were hospitalized and are in stable condition.Police then got a report of a man who walked into an area hospital who was also shot in the back. He told police he was on the same block as the women when he was shot. He is in stable condition. Police said they have no suspect information of motives. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcpd#Carousel Ct
fox5dc.com

Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff

Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
WALDORF, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mpdc.dc.gov

Suspects Sought in a Homicide: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking suspects a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy