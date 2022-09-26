Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Robbery in Silver Spring; Photos of Suspect Released
The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate an Aug. 14 robbery in Silver Spring and has released photos of the suspect. Police ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. At approximately 9:40 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of East-West Highway for the report of...
Police Investigating Suicide Near Sligo Creek Trail
Fox 5 reports that the death investigation near Sligo Creek Trail on Monday afternoon is now being investigated as a suicide. Maryland-National Capital Park Police reopened Sligo Creek Parkway Monday afternoon following what they called a death investigation. The investigation was turned over to Montgomery County Police. According to the...
Suspect Sought in Downtown Silver Spring Robbery
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who committed a robbery in the 1100 block of East-West Hwy. in downtown Silver Spring. MCPD said in a news release that on August 14, 2022, officers from the 3rd District responded to the above location to investigate an assault report. According to the victim, he was walking along Georgia Avenue southbound between Sligo Avenue and Blair Road when he felt someone hit him from behind. During the incident, an unknown suspect repeatedly struck the victim with a blunt object, took the victim’s phone, and fled. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Son accused of murdering 82-year-old father in Fairfax County
Police say they found an 82-year-old man at the bottom of basement stairs and that one of his sons killed him.
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating a suspicious death after body found in car fire
LAUREL, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a car fire in the Laurel area. According to police, around 12 a.m., officers arrived to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail in Laurel for a reported car fire. The vehicle was found in a field around 100 yards from the roadway, engulfed in flames.
Several Victims Shot In Lower Back During Bizarre Mass Maryland Shooting
At least four people are injured after being shot in the lower back during a midnight mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Three women, aged 38, 35, and 25 were found injured around midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28 in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane after officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area, according to Baltimore police.
Family 'Fears The Worst' After Maryland Man Mysteriously Disappeared Nearly A Month Ago
Family members are fearing the worst after nearly a month has passed since the mysterious disappearance of a Maryland man, authorities say. Darryl Wiggins, 33, was last heard from on Friday, Sept. 2, when he spoke to his mother around 2 p.m., according to Baltimore police. Wiggins was reported missing...
7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore
Baltimore Police are investigating after a woman was left critically injured in a double shooting in Fells Point. Officers responded to the 700 block of S. Broadway for a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. There, they found an unidentified woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Join Our Text Club To […] The post 7 Shot, Including 5 Women, In Overnight Shootings In Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Charred Human Remains Found In Back Of Abandoned Burning Car Dumped In Maryland Field
Charred human remains were found in the backseat of a car that was set on fire in the middle of a Laurel field, authorities say. Around midnight Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities responded to the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail for reports of a car fire that was found about 100 yards off of the roadway engulfed in flames in the middle of a field, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Maryland police find human remains in back of burning car
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a report of a car fire led to a death investigation after they found charred human remains in the backseat area of the car. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers and firefighters were in the area of Brock Ridge Road and Tribeca Trail […]
Attempted Murder Suspect Found Armed With Loaded Handgun Inside Work Truck
An attempted murder suspect armed with a loaded handgun has been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month, authorities say. Kinard Smith, 29, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 5:15 p.m., after police spotted him driving his work truck on Lafayette Avenue at Druid Hill Avenue, according to Baltimore police.
Three women, man shot in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Four women and a man were shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police said. Officers responded at midnight to the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane for a shooting, where they found the three women, ages 38, 35 and 25, shot in the lower back. All three were hospitalized and are in stable condition.Police then got a report of a man who walked into an area hospital who was also shot in the back. He told police he was on the same block as the women when he was shot. He is in stable condition. Police said they have no suspect information of motives. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
fox5dc.com
Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene. Authorities say the gunman was...
WJLA
Body of Fairfax teen identified more than 47 years after she went missing: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Department detectives announced they have identified the body of a teenage girl who went missing more than 47 years ago. Authorities on Monday identified the remains as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as "Choubi." Police said identifying the remains has been years in the making. It took 26 years from the time Gidawie went missing before her remains were even found, before another 21-year gap between their discovery and identification.
Charred human remains discovered inside burning car left in Laurel field
Police made the gruesome discovery around midnight Tuesday, in the area of Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail.
Multiple Hit-Run Drivers At Large Following Fatal Incident On Waldorf Roadway: Sheriff
Multiple hit-and-run drivers are at large after a 30-year-old scooter driver was killed when he was struck by several vehicles in Maryland, police say. Hughesville resident Jeremy Alexander Parks was operating an electric scooter southbound on Old Washington Road in Waldorf shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 when he was struck near the intersection of Bad Dog Alley.
Pedestrian walking in the road hit by car, killed in Manassas crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while walking in the road on Tuesday evening in Manassas.
Man stabbed, dies outside McDonald’s in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police detectives were at a fast food restaurant Wednesday after a man was stabbed then died there. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that it happened around 3:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of University Blvd. When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed in the […]
Midday Triple Shooting Involving Teen Under Investigation In Baltimore: Police
A shooting suspect is at large after a brazen midday shooting in Maryland, police said. Officers from the Baltimore City Police Department's Northeast District were dispatched at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 to the 1800 block of East 28th Street following a Spot Shotter alert. Upon arrival, police...
mpdc.dc.gov
Suspects Sought in a Homicide: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are seeking suspects a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. At approximately 5:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon...
