physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
contagionlive.com
Rebound of COVID-19 After Treatment With Paxlovid
COVID-19 viral load rebound occurred in 2.3% of nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) recipients and in 1.7% of placebo recipients. The recurrence of COVID-19 clinical symptoms after completing treatment is a cause for concern. Rebound COVID-19 infection after nirmatrelvir–ritonavir (Paxlovid) therapy famously occurred in President Joe Biden, bringing national attention to the Pfizer treatment.
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
MedicalXpress
Experimental test promises to predict side-effects and cancer's return in patients treated with immunotherapy
A single research test has the potential to predict which patients treated with immunotherapies—which harness the immune system to attack cancer cells—are likely to have their cancer recur or have severe side effects, a new study found. Published online September 15 in Clinical Cancer Research, the study revolved...
cancernetwork.com
Nivolumab ± Ipilimumab Yields Meaningful, Durable Responses in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
The 24-month follow-up of the phase 1/2 CheckMate 358 trial found nivolumab with or without ipilimumab yielded clinically meaningful, long-lasting responses in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer. Nivolumab (Opdivo) alone or in combination with ipilimumab (Yervoy) yielded a sustained, clinically meaningful response in patients with recurrent or metastatic...
curetoday.com
Phase 3 Trial to Study an Immunochemotherapy Regimen in Platinum-Resistant/Refractory Ovarian Cancer
The OnPrime trial will investigate if adding Olvi-Vec, a modified virus, to chemotherapy and Avastin will improve outcomes for pretreated platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer. A phase 3 clinical trial is launching in 30 sites across the country, testing an Olvi-Vec—containing regimen in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory ovarian cancer,...
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oncomine DX Target Test as Companion Diagnostic for RET+ Thyroid Cancer and NSCLC
The Oncomine Dx Target Test received was granted approval by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for RET fusion–positive thyroid cancer and RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to help in identifying...
targetedonc.com
OnPrime Study of Olvi-Vec, Platinum-Doublet, and Bevacizumab Initiates in Ovarian Cancer
Based on preclinical studies which have shown the clinical benefit of Olvi-Vec, a phase 3 trial evaluating the agent in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy and bevacizumab has commenced in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The phase 3 OnPrime trial (NCT0528147, GOG-3076) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec),...
survivornet.com
Do You Have Lung Cancer With An EGFR Mutation? If So, The Drug Tagrisso Might Be Right For You Based On New Results From A ‘Practice Changing’ Trial
AstraZeneca’s drug osimertinib, brand name Tagrisso, is an oral medication that blocks the function of the EGFR gene in lung cancer patients that test positive for an EGFR mutation. Recently shared trial results suggest that Tagrisso can delay the recurrence of EGFR mutated lung cancers. This study highlights the...
cancernetwork.com
Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD Discusses the Data on Cabozantinib and Atezolizumab Use in Advanced NSCLC
In terms of tumor control, treatment with cabozantinib and atezolizumab led to an overall response rate of 19% among patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer, according to Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD. Joel W. Neal, MD, PhD, a medical oncologist and associate professor of medicine at Stanford Cancer...
2minutemedicine.com
Empagliflozin use associated with decreased rate of macroalbuminuria
1. In this post-hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial, empagliflozin use in patients with heart failure (HF) was associated with decreased rate of new onset macroalbuminuria and increased rate of sustained remission from macroalbuminuria, which is an important variable in assessing severity of chronic kidney disease. Evidence Rating Level:...
2minutemedicine.com
Single dose of rituximab for new-onset myasthenia gravis associated with reduced risk of disease manifestations – The RINOMAX Randomized Clinical Trial
1. In this randomized clinical trial, among 47 individuals, the proportion with minimal myasthenia gravis (MG) manifestations with only low doses of corticosteroids and no need for rescue treatment at 4 months was 71% with rituximab, compared to 29% with placebo. 2. Rescue treatments were more frequent in the placebo...
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
cancernetwork.com
Jonathan S. Zager, MD, on Results of Phase 3 FOCUS Trial Examining Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion in Ocular Melanoma With Hepatic Metastases
Jonathan S. Zager, MD, discussed the use of percutaneous hepatic perfusion vs best alternative care for patients with hepatic-dominant ocular melanoma analyzed in the phase 3 FOCUS trial. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Jonathan S. Zager, MD, chief academic officer in...
KXLY
Triplet Therapy Ups Progression-Free Survival in Advanced Kidney Cancer
MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Triplet therapy of cabozantinib + nivolumab + ipilimumab significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo + nivolumab + ipilimumab for patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) of intermediate or poor risk, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Paris.
Phramalive.com
TCR2 Therapeutics’ Gavo-Cel shows early promise in solid tumors, ovarian cancer
TCR2 Therapeutics’ Gavo-Cel shows early promise in solid tumors, ovarian cancer. TCR2 Therapeutics released promising data from the Phase I trial studying Gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) in mesothelin-expression that points toward significant effects in multiple solid tumors, especially ovarian cancer. Gavo-cel is the company’s T-cell receptor fusion construct targeting mesothelin....
ajmc.com
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD
Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
StreetInsider.com
NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Once-Daily Quilience for Treatment of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness and Cataplexy in Patients with Narcoleps
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Statistically significant results with Quilience� (Mazindol ER) achieving a 7.1 point mean reduction in ESS from baseline compared to a 3.2 point reduction for placebo, p=0.0081. Fast onset...
cancertherapyadvisor.com
Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapies in NSCLC: Phase 3 Data From ESMO 2022
Late-breaking abstracts presented at ESMO Congress 2022 highlight the efficacy of immunotherapies and targeted therapies in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Long-term survival data from the phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 1 trial showed that cemiplimab can improve progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS), compared with chemotherapy, in patients with NSCLC.1.
