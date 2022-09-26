Selpercatinib showed promising clinical activity in tumour-agnostic patients with RET fusion-positive cancers other than thyroid and lung cancer

Read full article on original website
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
Phramalive.com
TCR2 Therapeutics’ Gavo-Cel shows early promise in solid tumors, ovarian cancer
TCR2 Therapeutics’ Gavo-Cel shows early promise in solid tumors, ovarian cancer. TCR2 Therapeutics released promising data from the Phase I trial studying Gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) in mesothelin-expression that points toward significant effects in multiple solid tumors, especially ovarian cancer. Gavo-cel is the company’s T-cell receptor fusion construct targeting mesothelin....
cancernetwork.com
FDA Approves Oncomine DX Target Test as Companion Diagnostic for RET+ Thyroid Cancer and NSCLC
The Oncomine Dx Target Test received was granted approval by the FDA as a companion diagnostic for RET fusion–positive thyroid cancer and RET fusion–positive non–small cell lung cancer. The FDA has granted approval to the Oncomine Dx Target Test as a companion diagnostic to help in identifying...
targetedonc.com
OnPrime Study of Olvi-Vec, Platinum-Doublet, and Bevacizumab Initiates in Ovarian Cancer
Based on preclinical studies which have shown the clinical benefit of Olvi-Vec, a phase 3 trial evaluating the agent in combination with platinum-doublet chemotherapy and bevacizumab has commenced in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer. The phase 3 OnPrime trial (NCT0528147, GOG-3076) evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec (olvimulogene nanivacirepvec),...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Healthline
Bone Metastasis in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) makes up about 80% to 85% of lung cancers. It’s one of the two main categories of lung cancer along with small cell lung cancer (SCLC). The survival rate for people with lung cancer is highest when it’s caught in the early stages, but it’s estimated that.
Experimental KRAS Inhibitor Shrinks Lung Tumors
After three decades of unsuccessful attempts, researchers have finally cracked the KRAS code, leading to the development of promising new targeted therapies. The KRAS gene makes proteins that regulate cell growth, and KRAS mutations can allow cancer to grow out of control. One experimental KRAS inhibitor, adagrasib, targets a specific...
Nature.com
Changes in inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal mucosal secretion after septoplasty
Deviated nasal septum (DNS) is suggested to be associated with nonspecific inflammation of the nasal mucosa. The authors hypothesized septoplasty may reduce nasal mucosal inflammation, therefore the authors aimed to measure various inflammatory biomarkers in the nasal secretion following septoplasty. Prospectively, 17 patients undergoing elective septoplasty were included. Symptomatic changes after septoplasty were evaluated with Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) and Nasal obstruction symptom evaluation (NOSE) scores. Using acoustic rhinometry, changes of the nasal airway volume were measured. Nasal secretion was collected within 2Â weeks and 3Â months before and after septoplasty, respectively. The inflammatory biomarker high-mobility group box 1 (HMGB1) and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), and inflammatory cytokines including tumor necrosis factor Î± (TNF Î±), interferon Î³ (IFN-Î³), interleukin-4 (IL-4), eotaxin-1, and regulated upon activation, normal T cell expressed and presumably secreted (RANTES) were quantified in the nasal secretion by enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays or multiplex bead array assays. The patients' mean age was 30.5"‰Â±"‰6.8 (ranging from 19 to 43), consisting of 15 male and 2 female patients. The median SNOT-22 and NOSE scores changed from 54 to 14 and 78 to 15, respectively, both showing a significant decrease. In acoustic rhinometry, nasal cavity volume of convex side significantly increased after septoplasty, whereas significant discrepancy of nasal airway volume between concave and convex sides became insignificant. No significant difference was noted both before and after septoplasty between the concave and convex sides in all seven biomarkers. The HMGB1, RANTES, IL-4, and TNF-Î± concentrations following septoplasty showed significant decrease in 34 nasal cavities of 17 patients (all p"‰<"‰0.05). However, when the 17 concave and 17 convex sides were analyzed separately, the significant reduction in four biomarkers were only significant in the concave sides (all p"‰<"‰0.05), but not significantly reduced in convex sides. Septoplasty may have benefited not only in normalizing the nasal airflow and symptom improvement, but also in nonspecific inflammation attenuation in the nasal airway.
msn.com
The causes, symptoms, and treatment of blood and bone marrow cancers
Slide 1 of 31: Blood cancer impacts millions of people around the world. There are different types of blood cancers, which affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymphatic system, respectively. Some are acute and develop rapidly, while others see years pass before patients show any symptoms. In this gallery, we delve into the different types of blood cancers, and the risk factors, diagnosis, and treatment. Click on to learn more.You may also like: 30 illogical installations.
KXLY
Triplet Therapy Ups Progression-Free Survival in Advanced Kidney Cancer
MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Triplet therapy of cabozantinib + nivolumab + ipilimumab significantly improves progression-free survival (PFS) compared with placebo + nivolumab + ipilimumab for patients with previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) of intermediate or poor risk, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology, held from Sept. 9 to 13 in Paris.
Nature.com
Genetic contribution to cancer risk in patients with tooth loss: a genetic association study
Early-stage cancer diagnosis is critical for higher survival rates. Because early cancers can be difficult to detect, our focus is on the identification of cancer risk markers such as pleiotropic genes involved in the etiology of both craniofacial conditions and cancers. In this study we aimed to test if our previously detected association between ERN1 rs196929 marker and oral health outcomes would be detected in individuals diagnosed with cancer as well as in a subpopulation of individuals who also had one or more teeth missing due to dental caries, periodontal disease, or periapical lesions. We genotyped a total of 1,671 subjects and selected a subset of 1,421 subjects for stratified analysis of cancer types; three hundred and twelve self-reported a diagnosis of various cancer types and 1,109 reported never receiving a diagnosis of cancer. Our results showed a statistically significant association between the rs196929 in ERN1, and cancer overall in both the additive and dominant models (OR"‰="‰1.37, 95% C.I. 1.06"“1.79, p"‰="‰0.014). When we stratified the analysis for each cancer type, our results show that the rs196929 ERN1 variant is associated with skin cancer (OR"‰="‰2.07, 95% C.I. 1.27"“3.37, p"‰="‰0.003) and breast cancer (OR"‰="‰1.83, 95% C.I. 1.13"“2.99, p"‰="‰0.013) in the subset of patients that had tooth loss. An additional nominal association between the rs196929 in ERN1 and male's reproductive system cancers (OR"‰="‰1.96, 95% C.I. 1.07"“3.59, p"‰="‰0.028) was identified. We hope that our study helps guide future genetic studies on these cancers and this specific genetic variant as well as drive attention to the potential for oral health outcomes to serve as indicators for cancer risk. The early identification of genetic markers and/or oral conditions that indicate increased cancer risk could positively impact cancer outcomes and survival rates with timely implementation of preventive and diagnostic measures. In conclusion, our results suggest that the genetic variant in ERN1 (rs196929) is associated with increased risk of skin and breast cancers.
2minutemedicine.com
Selpercatinib continues to demonstrate effective response in RET fusion-positive NSCLC
1. Selpercatinib was found to have similar effective objective response rates compared to past studies in both treatment-naïve and chemotherapy pretreated patient populations. 2. This study established a longer duration of response and progression-free survival in both patient populations treated with selpercatinib. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
curetoday.com
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Avastin Biosimilar to Treat Six Diseases Including Certain Colon, Lung, Kidney Cancers
The FDA’s approval of Vegzelma was based on data that demonstrated the biosimilar elicited comparable safety and efficacy to Avastin in several studies. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the biosimilar Vegzelma (bevacizumab-adcd) for the treatment of six cancer types including recurrent or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer and metastatic renal cell carcinoma, among others, according to an announcement from the drug’s manufacturer.
medwirenews.com
Incidental sinoatrial node irradiation may increase AF risk in lung cancer
MedwireNews: Incidental irradiation of the sinoatrial node (SAN) during lung cancer chemoradiotherapy may be associated with an increased risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) and death, research suggests. Seok-Min Kang (Yonsei University College of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea) and colleagues say their findings account for “the need to minimize radiation...
cancernetwork.com
Jonathan S. Zager, MD, on Results of Phase 3 FOCUS Trial Examining Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion in Ocular Melanoma With Hepatic Metastases
Jonathan S. Zager, MD, discussed the use of percutaneous hepatic perfusion vs best alternative care for patients with hepatic-dominant ocular melanoma analyzed in the phase 3 FOCUS trial. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Jonathan S. Zager, MD, chief academic officer in...
Healthline
Myeloproliferative Disorders: Types and Treatments
Myeloproliferative disorders are a group of cancers characterized by the uncontrolled replication of cells derived from myeloid stem cells. These cells have the potential to become red blood cells, platelets, and some types of white blood cells. The term “myeloproliferative disorders” was created in. , but the World...
