Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
Tribal police share details about search for 18-year-old found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – Tribal police in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have shared more details regarding the death of 18-year-old member of the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community. According to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police Department, Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26.
Missing Northern Michigan University student, 18, found dead in Upper Peninsula
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A missing 18-year-old has been found dead in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that Virgil Mongozid was found dead on US-41 near the entrance of Baraga County Memorial Hospital on Sept. 26. Cause of death has not been determined and the incident is under investigation.
Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
Bessemer businesses worried about snowmobile trail closure
BESSEMER, MI. (KBJR) -- For some people in communities in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, snowmobiling can provide much-needed income to keep local businesses afloat. But a trail in Gogebic County may be closing, leaving two towns without snowmobile access and the revenue it brings this winter. Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly...
Investigation into woman’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin leads to arrest
(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin woman was arrested following a drug investigation into her activities in communities across the northern part of the state. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, Lexi Mattson was arrested on September 12 following an investigation into her drug activities. Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office have reportedly been working on getting information on Mattson’s drug activities across northern Wisconsin.
The ‘Hidden Wound’: NMU plants flags, honors victims of Indigenous boarding schools
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Orange flags are planted on the Northern Michigan University campus as part of Indigenous boarding school recognition efforts this week at the university. Planted yesterday, these 5,000 flags will remain on campus this week to honor the thousands who died on the grounds of Native boarding...
Upper Peninsula snowmobile trail closed after resort owner pulls permits
WAKEFIELD, MI--- Snowriver Mountain Resort, formerly known as Big Snow, has permanently pulled trail permits on their property. They recently purchased Blackjack and Indianhead Mountains in Gogebic County. The change means Snowmobile Trail 2 through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will no longer connect Gogebic County from east to west. Snowmobilers...
Isle Royale Seaplanes offers unique fall color viewing experience
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time residents and visitors to the Keweenaw Peninsula this fall can view the fall colors by air. Isle Royale Seaplanes has been transporting visitors from Hancock to Isle Royale since 2014. However, this year the company decided to expand its services and offer something new, fall color tours.
Missing man located deceased
ONTONAGON TOWNSHIP, MI— A missing Ontonagon Township man has been found dead. Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post say 58-year-old Joseph Bittner was located Saturday around 11:30 a.m. by a member of a volunteer search party. He was about 1.5 miles west of where his ATV was found on Lakeshore Drive.
Northland holds off Finlandia 3-1 in volleyball
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Freshman Elli Djerf and sophomore Joslynn Perala had double-doubles as the Finlandia University volleyball team (0-15) lost 3-1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-12, 27-25) to Northland (6-6), Tuesday night at the Paavo Nurmi Center. In the first set, Northland came out firing and got to a 17-9 lead....
