ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGRZ TV

Should kids take melatonin?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Rochester, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Education
Buffalo, NY
Education
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Health
CITY News

For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families

Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Scharf
News 8 WROC

Adam Interviews Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — As News 8 honors Hispanic Heritage, we’re highlighting remarkable stories and people our region’s Hispanic community. Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera is one of those people. She recently arrived to the University of Rochester Medical Center from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is now division chief of Pulmonary and […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Children’s hospitals in the region swamped with Enterovirus patients

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As kids transition back to school, COVID is still a concern. But doctors have an eye on “Enterovirus.” Health officials say children’s hospitals around the region have already had patients. Enterovirus is not new. Local doctors say they haven’t seen this virus in a few years. It can cause muscle weakness and paralysis in kids.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Physical Health#Health Clinic#Lee Foundation#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Urmc#Intercept#Ur Medicine
CITY News

PAB: Rochester police are not transparent enough

The Police Accountability Board is calling on the Rochester Police Department to make all data publicly available. The Rochester Police Accountability Board has proposed policies aimed at increasing transparency in the Rochester Police Department. In a report released Monday, the PAB recommended that the police department keep detailed, up-to-date, incident-level data on every aspect of policing. It calls on the department to publish the race, gender, and age of complainants, type...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Education
iheart.com

Ontario County Health Department Urges Residents to Get Flu Shot Soon

The Ontario County Health Department is encouraging residents to get their flu shot soon...preferably before Halloween. The department says the influenza virus is already circulating in Ontario County, and the vaccine can take up to two weeks to provide maximum immunity. Health officials look to the Southern Hemisphere to predict...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian

The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Advice For Lowering Your Heating Bill This Winter From Buffalo Dads

The cold weather is headed to Western New York and National Grid is already warning people about an increase in their heating bills. So of course we all want to save money and still stay warm, so we went and ask the experts on how to do this. We asked dads from all over Western New York for some advice on how to keep our heating bill low this winter.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
BUFFALO, NY
The Rochester Beacon

The Rochester Beacon

Rochester, NY
873
Followers
840
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rochester Beacon mission: To build a stronger Rochester by serving as a source of and forum for ideas and perspectives that are rooted in intellectual openness and drive informed public action.

 https://rochesterbeacon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy