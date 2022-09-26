Read full article on original website
Western New York in need of more primary care physicians
The University at Buffalo's Jacobs School of Medicine is working to recruit more medical students interested in becoming family practitioners. The medical school has created scholarships...
Should kids take melatonin?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Melatonin is taking TikTok by storm, with many adults admitting they're #melatonin addicts. You may have taken it a few times if you've had trouble sleeping. It's even available over the counter for kids. However, a local doctor does not recommend you give melatonin to your...
Catholic Health hosting on the spot hiring event at Mercy Hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local healthcare company is hosting a hiring event in Buffalo. Catholic Health is having an "On the Spot" hiring event for Trocaire University graduate nurses and registered nurses. The first of the two-day event will be Thursday, Oct.6 from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday,...
Parents talk about losing 2 sons to Sickle cell disease
Sickle cell disease is incurable, often painful and inherited.
NOW HIRING: Behavioral Health and Human Service Job Fair at convention center
The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo will be on-site for the Behavioral Health & Human Services Job Fair scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Yawn. This Could Be Why People In Buffalo Have Been So Tired This Week
Something about this week has made so many of us want to curl up in our beds and stay there. The gray skies, the pouring rain, the chilly temperatures - all of it makes some of us in Buffalo feel, well, blah. This, of course, comes with the territory when...
For 100 years, the Latimers have handled death for Rochester families
Millard E. Latimer & Son Funeral Directors is thought to be the oldest Black-owned business in Rochester. Can it continue for another century? When a Black person in southwest Rochester dies, chances are good that their body will end up in the care of Monique Latimer. She often welcomes the grieving relatives of the deceased into her funeral home on South Plymouth Avenue the same way she...
Tops Friendly Market launches free gas and groceries campaign
From September 25 to October 8, the full-service supermarket will be encouraging shoppers to make a positive difference with the purchase of a $1 ticket.
New ‘Tool Shed’ rents tools in Rochester for $25 a year
The South East Area Coalition started the Tool Shed.
Adam Interviews Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera
Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — As News 8 honors Hispanic Heritage, we’re highlighting remarkable stories and people our region’s Hispanic community. Dr. Maria Patricia Rivera is one of those people. She recently arrived to the University of Rochester Medical Center from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is now division chief of Pulmonary and […]
Erie County DOH distributes free COVID tests, masks to community organizations, residents
Community organizations are eligible to receive at-home COVID tests, disinfectant wipes and non-surgical face masks at no cost, according to the Erie County Department of Health. Interested organizations can fill out an order form on the ECDOH web site, which asks for contact information, quantities, and a brief description of...
Children’s hospitals in the region swamped with Enterovirus patients
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As kids transition back to school, COVID is still a concern. But doctors have an eye on “Enterovirus.” Health officials say children’s hospitals around the region have already had patients. Enterovirus is not new. Local doctors say they haven’t seen this virus in a few years. It can cause muscle weakness and paralysis in kids.
‘Tool Shed’ has saved $50K, 2 tons of waste in 6 months
$25 a year for tool rentals are available through SEAC's Tool Shed.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
PAB: Rochester police are not transparent enough
The Police Accountability Board is calling on the Rochester Police Department to make all data publicly available. The Rochester Police Accountability Board has proposed policies aimed at increasing transparency in the Rochester Police Department. In a report released Monday, the PAB recommended that the police department keep detailed, up-to-date, incident-level data on every aspect of policing. It calls on the department to publish the race, gender, and age of complainants, type...
Major Concert News For Rochester And Buffalo, New York
If you saw a concert in the summer of 2022, there is a good chance that you saw it at one particular venue in New York State. In fact, this venue has the honor of being the best seller in all of the Northeast. According to a survey by Pollstar,...
Ontario County Health Department Urges Residents to Get Flu Shot Soon
The Ontario County Health Department is encouraging residents to get their flu shot soon...preferably before Halloween. The department says the influenza virus is already circulating in Ontario County, and the vaccine can take up to two weeks to provide maximum immunity. Health officials look to the Southern Hemisphere to predict...
Rochester natives living in Florida plan to ride out Hurricane Ian
The sunshine state is home to many snowbirds and New Yorkers who have moved to Florida seeking warmer weather. Now they are included in the millions bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's west coast. The rain was starting to pick up Tuesday afternoon as Rochester area native Al...
Advice For Lowering Your Heating Bill This Winter From Buffalo Dads
The cold weather is headed to Western New York and National Grid is already warning people about an increase in their heating bills. So of course we all want to save money and still stay warm, so we went and ask the experts on how to do this. We asked dads from all over Western New York for some advice on how to keep our heating bill low this winter.
Local church responds to complaint about Black Lives Matter sign
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Someone sent an anonymous letter to the New York State Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections complaining about a Buffalo church, which serves as a polling place, for having a Black Lives Matter sign on its property. The pastor hopes this starts...
