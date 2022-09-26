Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Performances of Macbeth come to Notre Dame October 5-7
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Actors from The London Stage will bring performances of Macbeth to the University of Notre Dame's Washington Hall October 5 through 7. Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are available online starting at $15. The show is presented by Shakespeare at...
City of Goshen hosting Indigenous Peoples Day event October 11
GOSHEN, Ind. - The City of Goshen's Community Relations Commission is hosting an Indigenous Peoples Day event on October 11 at the Goshen Theater. The event is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. with activities and information tables followed by a program in the auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Elkhart celebrates first Hispanic Heritage Festival October 1
EKLHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Sister Cities Association is hosting the first-ever Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday at the Central Green Plaza. The event will celebrate Elkhart's sister city, Apan, in Hidalgo, Mexico. From noon to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, food, artisanal vendors, and more. This is...
Potawatomi Zoo Boo returns October 21-23
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Potawatomi Zoo's annual Zoo Boo event will be held October 21-23. The 2022 event marks the return of trick-or-treating. Zoo Boo will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. October 21 and 22 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 23. The zoo will...
Pine 'Not So Haunted' Woods Walk set for October 22 in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - The annual Pine "Not So Haunted" Woods Walk will take place on October 22 in Pinewood Park. The family-friendly event, hosted by Elkhart Parks & Recreation, is free and runs from 5 to 7 p.m. During the event, families can enjoy a walk in the woods with...
La Porte to be Featured on PBS
(South Bend, IN) - La Porte will be featured in a special on a local PBS station Monday night. WNIT in South Bend will air an episode of Our Town that spotlights La Porte. The television listing refers to La Porte as a "close-knit community between Chicago and South Bend thrives with community events, gatherings and the desire to be a healthy & vibrant community."
Goshen High School Music Department to host Miles for Music annual fundraiser
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen High School Music Department will be hosting its annual Miles for Music run/walk breakfast fundraiser event on Saturday. Check-in for the walk/run starts at 8 a.m. and races begin at 9 a.m. Proceeds from the 5k will go toward paying for uniforms and class trips.
Humane Society to host trivia night
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Saint Joseph County will host a trivia night to raise funds for homeless pets in the county. The event will take place October 21 at 7 p.m. at the Goodson Street Event Center in South Bend. Those interested in attending will need...
Downtown South Bend's 'Best. Week. Ever.' continues with 'Sweat the City' event Tuesday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Grab your best gym outfit – South Bend Venue Parks and Arts continues its ‘Best. Week. Ever.’ this week, and today’s event will get you up and moving!. A group fitness event will take place on the Jefferson Boulevard Bridge this evening....
Sweat the City gets underway Tuesday in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- As part of the Best Week Ever celebration, the city of South Bend hosted their first-ever Sweat the City event. On Tuesday, at the Jefferson Bridge in downtown South Bend, the fitness focused event provided a fun way to exercise with the community all while learning from different fitness providers and their services, activities, and demonstrations.
Bud’s Bar reopens in Schoolcraft
“It’s going really, really well,” said Bud’s Bar owner Tom Brady, who purchased the Schoolcraft building and business and reopened the restaurant with his wife, Shannon. “We are doing double the volume from what we expected.”. Although they opened in August with a limited menu, the...
‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
2022 Say Boo to Drugs event to be held October 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The third annual Say Boo to Drugs event will be held on October 27 at Howard Park. The event is hosted by the 525 Foundation and encourages safe trick-or-treating. Trick-or-treaters at the event will receive substance abuse prevention materials provided by the nonprofit organization. The free...
Street sign installed in honor of Frank Vite in Elkhart
This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
Did You Know This Building In Downtown Kalamazoo Was Once A Brothel?
The A-1 Printing & Copy Center in Kalamazoo has been around for quite some time, going back to 1974 when it first opened. But the building it has been in since that time has a very questionable history, which even they think may be home to some paranormal happenings, as they describe on their website:
Firehouse Subs franchise celebrates five years in Mishawaka with a community fundraiser
MISHAWAKA, Ind., -- You can support the community by using the power of your lunch. Firehouse Subs in Mishawaka is giving back to a local non-profit for its five-year anniversary. On Monday, franchise owners Tammie and Jeff Williams are hosting a community commitment day. Fifty percent of Monday's sales will...
One Buchanan holding October 8 forum on disability, impairment
BUCHANAN, Mich. - One Buchanan is hosting a forum on disability and impairment on October 8 at the Buchanan Area Senior Center. The forum will be held in person and over Facebook Live from 2 to 4 p.m. It will also be recorded for those who cannot make it. A...
2nd Chance Pet: Bucky
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Bucky!. Bucky is a boxer mix who is about a year old....
John Adams High School hosts Track or Treat October 18
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - John Adams High School will host its Track or Treat Halloween event on October 18 on the high school's track. Elementary students are invited to trick or treat around the track from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Concessions will also be available to guests through door 14.
Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka passes away at 53
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- Mike Faulkner, the Director of Operations for School City of Mishawaka, passed away on Sunday. The School of Mishawaka released a statement following his passing in a Facebook post saying, " You may hear of Mishawaka High School Alumni that “bleed maroon” …that was Mike. He loved School City of Mishawaka and the entire Mishawaka Community. He made a difference in the lives of everyone he met. Our hearts go out to Mike’s family during this difficult time. Beef, you will be missed."
