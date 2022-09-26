ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

numberfire.com

Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup

The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
WDEF

Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
WASHINGTON, DC
Houston, TX
Atlanta, TX
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
NBC Sports

Davis acquisition continues to pay off in big way for Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- As a scout watched Thomas Szapucki hit 98 mph in a recent Giants game, he noted that he would have acquired that kind of left-handed arm straight-up for Darin Ruf, had that been the price. The Giants were thrilled to get Szapucki at the trade deadline, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Twins' Chris Paddack expects to miss most of next season

Just when the Twins thought they had hit rock bottom, there's more bad news as starting pitcher Chris Paddack isn't expected to return until maybe August 2023. Paddack made five starts for the Twins before leaving his May 8 appearance with elbow inflammation. He ultimately required Tommy John surgery, ending his 2022 season and now putting his 2023 on hold.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Craig Kimbrel ‘Frustrated’ With ‘Yanking’ Pitches

After struggling for nearly the entire season, the Los Angeles Dodgers demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer role and instead decided on a committee for the ninth inning. Tommy Kahnle has pitched in the two highest leverage spots in the ninth inning since the change was made, which indicates he could be the early favorite to see the most save opportunities in the postseason.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Will Smith
Jake Odorizzi
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: September 28th, 2022

The rout was on last night as the Astros walloped the D-backs 10-2 to win their 102nd game of the season (Astros.com) Highlights here (MLB Video) David Hensley mashed his first big league tater last night as well, and here he is talking about it after the game (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yency Almonte Could Make His Return This Week

Almonte was outstanding for the Dodgers this year before his injury, posting a 1.15 ERA including 12 straight scoreless appearances leading up to the IL stint. Almonte’s return comes amid some uncertainty on the pitching side of things for the Dodgers, as relief ace Blake Treinen is questionable to return during the regular season and questionable to remain healthy all through October even if he does return. In addition, Craig Kimbrel’s role as L.A. closer is currently in question.
LOS ANGELES, CA

