FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Related
dodgerblue.com
Trea Turner: Contract Extension Negotiations With Dodgers ‘Didn’t Really Get Anywhere’ During Spring Training
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers were strongly linked to a potential Max Scherzer trade at the 2021 deadline, it wasn’t until an agreement was in place with the Washington Nationals that it was reported they were acquiring Trea Turner as well. Scherzer was possibly only going to be a...
numberfire.com
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud not in Monday lineup
The Atlanta Braves did not list Travis d'Arnaud in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. D'Arnaud will sit out Monday's game as the Braves bring Marcell Ozuna into the lineup at designated hitter. Ozuna will bat eighth, and William Contreras will take over at catcher for d'Arnaud.
MLB・
WDEF
Acuna Homers Twice as Braves Down Washington 8-2
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a pair of solo home runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win, moving them into a first-place tie in the NL East with the New York Mets. Orlando Arcia also...
Kevin Newman's 10th-inning walk-off single saves Pirates, helps sweep Reds
Just how they drew it up. That could not be said of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ extra-innings win over Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon. Kevin Newman’s 10th-inning walk-off single to center field sealed a 4-3 victory and completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Reds. The last time the two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cardinals' farm system success continues to propel team into relevancy
The Cardinals have been among the sport’s most consistently successful clubs in recent years, finishing above .500 each season since 2008. Among the reasons for those perennially strong results: the team’s knack for developing players from the middle tier of the farm system into successful major leaguers. That...
NBC Sports
Davis acquisition continues to pay off in big way for Giants
SAN FRANCISCO -- As a scout watched Thomas Szapucki hit 98 mph in a recent Giants game, he noted that he would have acquired that kind of left-handed arm straight-up for Darin Ruf, had that been the price. The Giants were thrilled to get Szapucki at the trade deadline, but...
Yardbarker
Twins' Chris Paddack expects to miss most of next season
Just when the Twins thought they had hit rock bottom, there's more bad news as starting pitcher Chris Paddack isn't expected to return until maybe August 2023. Paddack made five starts for the Twins before leaving his May 8 appearance with elbow inflammation. He ultimately required Tommy John surgery, ending his 2022 season and now putting his 2023 on hold.
Yardbarker
Craig Kimbrel ‘Frustrated’ With ‘Yanking’ Pitches
After struggling for nearly the entire season, the Los Angeles Dodgers demoted Craig Kimbrel from the closer role and instead decided on a committee for the ninth inning. Tommy Kahnle has pitched in the two highest leverage spots in the ninth inning since the change was made, which indicates he could be the early favorite to see the most save opportunities in the postseason.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Crawfish Boil: September 28th, 2022
The rout was on last night as the Astros walloped the D-backs 10-2 to win their 102nd game of the season (Astros.com) Highlights here (MLB Video) David Hensley mashed his first big league tater last night as well, and here he is talking about it after the game (Twitter - Brian McTaggart)
Yardbarker
Yency Almonte Could Make His Return This Week
Almonte was outstanding for the Dodgers this year before his injury, posting a 1.15 ERA including 12 straight scoreless appearances leading up to the IL stint. Almonte’s return comes amid some uncertainty on the pitching side of things for the Dodgers, as relief ace Blake Treinen is questionable to return during the regular season and questionable to remain healthy all through October even if he does return. In addition, Craig Kimbrel’s role as L.A. closer is currently in question.
