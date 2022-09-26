Read full article on original website
Knicks' Quentin Grimes 'Day-to-Day' in Medical Boot
The start of a New York Knicks season laden with big expectations for Grimes will have to wait just a little longer.
Nets star PG Kyrie Irving: 'I gave up 4 years, 100-something million to be unvaccinated'
Along with men's tennis star Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets has been one of the most notable and outspoken superstar athletes when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. Still unvaccinated, the seven-time All-Star missed a number of home games last season due to restrictions for unvaccinated people in New York City, though that changed in March.
Yardbarker
Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22
When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
Knicks giving another chance to player previously banned from NBA for drugs
One young player will be getting his shot at redemption in The Big Apple. The New York Knicks announced Sunday that they have signed guard Jalen Harris to a free-agent contract. The team did not disclose terms of the deal. After spending his 2020-21 rookie year on the Toronto Raptors,...
RJ Barrett's Viral Quote At Knicks' Media Day
On Monday, RJ Barrett met with reporters at New York Knicks media day.
How the Nets' culture worried Kevin Durant more than anything and caused summer chaos
Durant didn’t have any personal issues that led to him requesting a trade this summer - he was more concerned about how the Nets’ culture seemed to suffer amidst the team’s troubles last season.
Why Ashley Nicole Moss believes the Knicks will do well this season
One of the NBA‘s top teams is hoping to bounce back for the 2022-2023 season. One year after making the playoffs, the New York Knicks finished with a disappointing 37-45 record. After hosting a panel on the future of women in sports at the Revolt Summit, Knicks reporter Ashley Nicole Moss explained to rolling out why New York is primed to bounce back this season.
Yardbarker
NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job
Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Knicks, RJ Barrett Ready to 'Shock the World'
The extremes of the past two New York Knicks seasons has RJ Barrett ignited, frustrated, and hopeful at the same time.
Look: Post Malone wears Darius Garland Cavs jersey during Cleveland concert
CLEVELAND — Despite some initial uncertainty, Post Malone's concert in Cleveland went on as planned on Tuesday. And when the "White Iverson" rapper took the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, he did so paying tribute to a hometown favorite. As he has throughout his Twelve Carat Tour, Malone --...
Tom Thibodeau already angering Knicks fans with 1 planned lineup move
It did not take long for Tom Thibodeau to stir up a new round of ire from New York Knicks fans. Speaking with the media at training camp on Tuesday, the Knicks coach Thibodeau revealed his plans for the starting 2 guard spot next season. Noting that the team needs shooting, Thibodeau said that veteran Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start.
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets' turbulent summer
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant asked to leave, though figured he wouldn’t. Kyrie Irving wanted to stay, but feared he might be gone. As the chaotic Brooklyn Nets’ offseason was unfolding, even the key players struggled to make sense of things. “It’s awkward,” Irving recalled thinking. “Very awkward.” Now the Nets are ready to leave it all behind.
Yardbarker
'Proven' Evan Fournier is Knicks' Frontrunner at SG
When it comes to the 2022-23 New York Knicks' starting lineup, many presume the (Villanova) Wildcat Jalen Brunson and the (Duke) Blue Devil will headline the opening five. The returnee (Mitchell Robinson) and the All-Star (Julius Randle) are likewise expected to partake. Then there's the captain ... or, as fate...
Yardbarker
Tom Thibodeau leaning toward Evan Fournier over Quentin Grimes as Knicks starting SG
The biggest takeaway from the New York Knicks‘ failed Donovan Mitchell pursuit was Quentin Grimes is in for a significant role this season. After the Knicks front office made Grimes untouchable, speculations swirled that the second-year wing is penciled to join the starting lineup to add defensive teeth and shooting to the Knicks backcourt alongside the undersized but prized free agent pickup Jalen Brunson.
Roundup: Hurricane Ian Updates; Hayden Panettiere Discusses Custody Battle; Yankees Clinch AL East
The latest Hurricane Ian updates, Hayden Panettiere discusses custody battle, the Yankees clinched the AL East and more in the Roundup.
NFL・
The Big Lead
