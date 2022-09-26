ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement

A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
NBA
Complex

All-CEBL First Team Guard Jalen Harris Signs With the Knicks

Former Toronto Raptors and CEBL Scarborough Shooting Stars guard Jalen Harris is returning to the NBA after signing a contract with the New York Knicks. Harris was an All-CEBL first team guard this season for Scarborough, the team co-owned by OVO founding member Niko Carino. The 24-year-old Harris was dismissed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Yardbarker

Knicks guard Derrick Rose reveals shocking weight loss, health status after injury-plagued 2021-22

When the name Derrick Rose pops up, one question immediately comes to the mind of NBA fans: ‘Is he healthy?’ That is the unfortunate reality for the New York Knicks guard since his career-altering ACL injury in the 2012 playoffs back with the Chicago Bulls. Rose missed a significant number of games last season yet again, suiting up for only 26 games (four starts) amid nagging ankle problems, but it appears he is ready to give the Knicks a huge boost after playing well during the Knicks’ short-lived playoff run in 2021.
rolling out

Why Ashley Nicole Moss believes the Knicks will do well this season

One of the NBA‘s top teams is hoping to bounce back for the 2022-2023 season. One year after making the playoffs, the New York Knicks finished with a disappointing 37-45 record. After hosting a panel on the future of women in sports at the Revolt Summit, Knicks reporter Ashley Nicole Moss explained to rolling out why New York is primed to bounce back this season.
Yardbarker

NYK on TNT: Knicks Ex Jamal Crawford Earns High-Profile TV Job

Jamal Crawford is once again coming off the bench to provide some vital minutes in an NBA setting. These, however, might come during the pregame, halftime, and postgame as opposed to his regular clutch game time duties. Per the New York Post, Crawford has found yet another new NBA team,...
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving try to move on after Nets' turbulent summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant asked to leave, though figured he wouldn’t. Kyrie Irving wanted to stay, but feared he might be gone. As the chaotic Brooklyn Nets’ offseason was unfolding, even the key players struggled to make sense of things. “It’s awkward,” Irving recalled thinking. “Very awkward.” Now the Nets are ready to leave it all behind.
Yardbarker

'Proven' Evan Fournier is Knicks' Frontrunner at SG

When it comes to the 2022-23 New York Knicks' starting lineup, many presume the (Villanova) Wildcat Jalen Brunson and the (Duke) Blue Devil will headline the opening five. The returnee (Mitchell Robinson) and the All-Star (Julius Randle) are likewise expected to partake. Then there's the captain ... or, as fate...
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau leaning toward Evan Fournier over Quentin Grimes as Knicks starting SG

The biggest takeaway from the New York Knicks‘ failed Donovan Mitchell pursuit was Quentin Grimes is in for a significant role this season. After the Knicks front office made Grimes untouchable, speculations swirled that the second-year wing is penciled to join the starting lineup to add defensive teeth and shooting to the Knicks backcourt alongside the undersized but prized free agent pickup Jalen Brunson.
