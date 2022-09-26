Read full article on original website
WBOC
People in Georgetown Tired of Flag Controversy
The Sussex County town could be facing legal action. Meanwhile, people in Georgetown just want to see this conflict over the confederate flag end.
The Dispatch
With Investigation ‘Ongoing,’ Knupp Family Turns Attention To Honoring Son With Foundation
BERLIN – “Active” and “ongoing” remain the words to describe the current state of the investigation into Gavin Knupp’s hit-and-run death. One month after the agency’s last public statement on the probe, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said Monday there were no further updates on the investigation at this time, confirming, “the investigation is active and ongoing.”
WMDT.com
Pets on the Plaza: Meet Konnichiwa
Meet Konnichiwa, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Humane Society of Wicomico County. Tags: humane society of wicomico county, konnichiwa, pets on the plaza.
WMDT.com
Georgetown flu clinic cancelled
GEORGETOWN, Del. – With inclement weather predicted for this weekend, TidalHealth has announced the cancellation of its Georgetown Drive-Thru Flu Clinic. The clinic was scheduled for Saturday, October 1st, at Delaware Technical Community College Owens Campus. We’re told the event will not be rescheduled, but TidalHealth is still encouraging anyone over the age of 6 months to get their flu shot this year.
WMDT.com
Cambridge hosts first-ever Clean Up Day
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge held their first-ever Clean Up Day over the weekend. The event was all about bringing the community together, cleaning up the city, and getting to know the police. Everyone got a chance to get out, enjoy the weather, and spend some time together. We want...
Cape Gazette
Greene Turtle in Village of Five Points is closing
Last year, it was the Greene Turtle on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk that closed. This year, it’s the Greene Turtle in the Villages of Five Points outside Lewes. In an email Sept. 27, co-owner Mike Venanzi said the last day for the Lewes restaurant is Friday, Sept. 30. He declined to comment on what the space will be next.
St. Mary’s Homelessness Prevention Board Plans Community Resource Day
LEONARDTOWN, MD – Join the St. Mary’s County Homelessness Prevention Board at this year’s Community Resource Day, to be held Friday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Church of the Ascension, located at 21641 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park. This event is free and open to the public. Talk to representatives from more than […]
WBOC
Georgetown Town Council Under Fire for Choice to Continue Funding Historical Society
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council meeting on Monday night was everything but calm and orderly as town council members, members of the NAACP, and others expressed their concerns and opinions about funding the Georgetown Historical Society and the society's Marvel Carriage Museum. Since 2007, the Marvel Carriage Museum...
Transitional housing village planned to combat homelessness in South Maryland
SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Salisbury held a community build recently for Anne Street Village, its planned cluster of Pallet homes that will help the city combat the chronic issue of homelessness.Anne Street Village will be located in the East Church Street area, at Anne and Short streets."Inside each shelter there's a bed, and there's also going to be a mini fridge, a microwave, a chair and a small table, furnished by the generosity of the community. We also have an air-condition unit and a heater in there," said Brett Sanders, Salisbury Housing First outreach coordinator.The fiberglass units, manufactured by the...
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
WBOC
Ocean City Curbs Pop up Car Rally
An unsanctioned car rally that has caused a lot of chaos in recent years, was quiet this year. Because of that, it appears the town of Ocean City and the state of Maryland were successful in their efforts to curb the rally.
Cape Gazette
Lewes resident featured in Times Square Jumbotron video
Gabby Parillon of Lewes appeared in the bright lights of Broadway Sept. 17, as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a visible way.
talbotspy.org
Chesapeake Neighbors Creates Affordable Housing in Historic Downtown Easton
Chesapeake Neighbors, an Arc Central Chesapeake Region committed to providing safe, accessible, and affordable housing in Maryland, is pleased to announce the purchase of Primrose House in Historic Easton, Maryland. “There is nowhere in Maryland that has enough affordable housing,” said Judi Olinger, Executive Director, Chesapeake Neighbors. “We are excited...
WMDT.com
Local funeral chapel to host event honoring pastors/clergymen making community impact
SALISBURY, Md.- Howell & Jolley Memorial Chapel is hosting its first-ever Honoring Pastors and Clergies event. We’re told the goal is to highlight the work of those leaders and all they do in the community. Several pastors and clergymen are slated to be honored including Reverend Doretta Smith of...
WBOC
Bishopville Man Sentenced for Homicide
SNOW HILL, Md.- Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, age 35, of Bishopville, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on 2 counts of negligent homicide under the influence according to the state attorney's office of Worcester County. Gray entered a guilty plea to...
WMDT.com
Driving simulator makes it’s way to UMES, giving students hands on experience
PRINCESS ANNE- The company, Arrive Alive Tour, made a pit stop at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Tuesday. They bring a simulator with them that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged. They are the only marijuana driving simulator in the country. We’re told they not only give them the hands on experience, but they also give them a better understanding of the consequences that could arise from driving in these conditions. An Arrive Alive Tour team member tells us being able to partner with universities in this way could help save lives.
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights
These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
Cape Gazette
ACTIVE LISTING- Mobile Home- Sussex East
All about location, location, location at the beach. This adorable house features- laminate & tile - throughout this house, which gives it a contemporary feel. The home opens up into an enclosed three-season porch that goes into the living room and eat-in kitchen. The bedroom next to the living room has a full bath, which has a tiled tub/shower. The laundry area, with a full-size washer & dryer, is in the hall near the master bedroom that has a spacious walk-in closet & its own full bath with a new finished plank flooring. The yard boasts a nice shed, being offered furnished as seen. Recently installed new central AC, hot water, new toilet, and an ice-maker in May of 2021. The shed is newly renovated with custom shades throughout and a second source of heat in the entry season room that operates on gas. Sussex East is equal distance - miles - to either the Rehoboth boardwalk or the Lewes public beaches! And there is a water park, movie theatre, fitness center with racquetball, and restaurants with a few miles along Rt.1.
WMDT.com
Georgetown council members double down on decision to fund confederate flag museum
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Georgetown council members are standing by their decision to fund a local museum where the confederate flag flies, despite the Attorney General’s Office finding they violated a FOIA request in the process. Georgetown Town Council met Monday night and doubled down on their decision to...
