Des Moines, IA

The biggest eyesores in Des Moines

By Jason Clayworth
 2 days ago

Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.

Your thoughts

  • "The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny
  • "The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM
  • "The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0perH4_0iAg46cT00
The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration
  • ⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM

Axios

Des Moines' weekend planner: Sept. 23-25

🍻 Oktoberfest Des Moines: German food, craft beers and live music. Friday and Saturday along Fourth Street, just south of Court Avenue in downtown DSM, 3pm-1am. Gate admission is $25. 🍷 Winefest: Friday and Saturday at Capital Square and Cowles Commons in DSM, 6pm-9pm. Tickets start at $50.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines, IA
