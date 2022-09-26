The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.
- It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties .
Your thoughts
- "The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny
- "The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM
- "The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM
- ⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
