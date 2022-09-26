CHICAGO -- When will Lonzo Ball return? What's Ball's timeline? Who will start in place of him? It was clear the biggest storyline of the Chicago Bulls media day on Monday was the status of Ball, who recently underwent another knee surgery that will keep him sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks. It's a significant loss to a Bulls team that has been without Ball since January of last season, when he originally tore his meniscus. Back then, he was expected to come back after 4-6 weeks, but he blew past that timeline and never suited up for Chicago again last season after suffering setbacks in rehab. He then underwent a second surgery on the same knee just last week, which means the Bulls will have to start the season without their starting point guard.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO