Miami, FL

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bulls coach Billy Donovan not ready to name Lonzo Ball's replacement, but Chicago has plenty of options

CHICAGO -- When will Lonzo Ball return? What's Ball's timeline? Who will start in place of him? It was clear the biggest storyline of the Chicago Bulls media day on Monday was the status of Ball, who recently underwent another knee surgery that will keep him sidelined for at least 4-6 weeks. It's a significant loss to a Bulls team that has been without Ball since January of last season, when he originally tore his meniscus. Back then, he was expected to come back after 4-6 weeks, but he blew past that timeline and never suited up for Chicago again last season after suffering setbacks in rehab. He then underwent a second surgery on the same knee just last week, which means the Bulls will have to start the season without their starting point guard.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow’s 3-word message to Donovan Mitchell after trade to Cavs

As noted, Burrow was a big Cleveland fan when LeBron was wreaking havoc in the city. Classy move from the QB to reach out to Mitchell. The Cavs are looking very scary with Donovan Mitchell now in their backcourt alongside Darius Garland. With the twin towers of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen too, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad could potentially have four All-Stars in their first unit.
NBA
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
DETROIT, MI
NBA

Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Hornets enter training camp; Miles Bridges' future uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges’ future with the Charlotte Hornets remains uncertain as the team prepares to open training camp on Tuesday. Bridges, the team’s leading scorer last season, was charged with three counts of felony domestic violence in June. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, Bridges allegedly assaulted the mother of his two young children in front of them. Bridges has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has a court date Thursday. The uncertainty over Bridges’ legal issues has left the Hornets in wait-and-see mode when it comes to their star forward. Because he’s a restricted free agent, Bridges is not listed on the team’s roster — and he did not attend media day on Monday. The NBA is also monitoring the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario

It’s an age-old question in NBA circles – is it better to build a contender, or buy one?. Some teams opt for the former route. They’ll meticulously draft players who fit the program they’re building, aiming to build a group that fits together and plays with chemistry. There’s merit in that approach.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Goal For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Is Being An All-Star

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been selected to the Rising Stars Challenge game and won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award during his career. Now, he wants another accolade: An All-Star appearance. At Monday's team media day, Herro said that is among his goals this season. "Yeah,...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

Thunder Acquires Maurice Harkless and Second-Round Pick

Oklahoma City also amends conditions on additional second-round pick. OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Maurice Harkless, a 2029 second-round pick and will receive amendments on the conditions of a previously traded 2025 second-round pick from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for guard Vít Krejčí, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Raleigh News & Observer

DeBoer has old, young Stars who would like another Cup debut

Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer sees similarities between his new team and the two that he led to the Stanley Cup Final in the first seasons with them. “Everybody said the door was closing on their window to win, and that the core was aging,” said DeBoer, adding bluntly that the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks didn’t really care what others thought when he arrived. “And the other similarities are you also need help for that group.”
DALLAS, TX

