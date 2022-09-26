Read full article on original website
New meat processing facility opens at Northeast Regional Corrections Center
A new meat processing facility has opened at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center (NERCC) in Saginaw. The new facility, first envisioned nearly a decade ago, is now operational, providing residents with job training skills while also providing meat for NERCC residents and for the community. Leaders from NERCC hosted a...
Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board announces new officers
The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) announces its recent election of officers. Kelly Klein of Hurley will serve his first term as chairperson. Judy Aspling of Gordon will serve her first term as vice chairperson. Richard Nystrom of Superior was elected to serve another term as secretary. All three of these individuals have dedicated many years of service to the region through the NWWIB.
