The Northwest Wisconsin Workforce Investment Board (NWWIB) announces its recent election of officers. Kelly Klein of Hurley will serve his first term as chairperson. Judy Aspling of Gordon will serve her first term as vice chairperson. Richard Nystrom of Superior was elected to serve another term as secretary. All three of these individuals have dedicated many years of service to the region through the NWWIB.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO