ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Transgender young people feel less distress after gender-confirming surgery, Northwestern study says

By Lisa Schencker, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

Transgender and nonbinary teens and young adults — who experience anxiety and depression at higher rates than others — often feel less mental distress after surgery to remove their breasts, according to a study out of Northwestern Medicine published Monday.

It’s a finding that comes as a number of states are attempting to ban gender-confirming surgery for people younger than 18, and as hospitals, including in Chicago , have been criticized, and sometimes threatened, for the care they provide to transgender, nonbinary and gender-nonconforming children.

“Our findings are that top surgery (to remove the breasts) benefits these teenagers and young adults,” said Dr. Sumanas Jordan, lead author of the study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Pediatrics. “It is so important to be able to have evidence and treat them not based on politics but based on science and medicine.”

The study’s authors compared two groups of patients ages 14 to 24 across three Chicago hospitals: one group of 36 patients who chose to undergo so-called top surgery and a control group of 34 patients who sought out gender-confirming care but did not undergo surgery. They questioned participants over time, and found that three months after the surgeries, the patients who had top surgery experienced significantly less chest dysphoria, which is distress related to development of the breasts, than they had before the surgeries, while patients in the control group experienced about the same levels of chest dysphoria as they had three months earlier.

Patients who underwent surgery also experienced less body image dissatisfaction and more gender congruence, which is when people feel that their appearance matches their gender identity.

Jordan called the decrease in feelings of chest dysphoria “pretty dramatic.” Chest dysphoria has been associated with higher levels of anxiety and depression. Research suggests that transgender and nonbinary youth struggle with depression and anxiety at higher rates than cisgender teens. Nearly 51% of female-to-male adolescents surveyed as part of a study published in 2018 in the journal Pediatrics had attempted suicide.

“Adolescence is a pretty turbulent time, but to have that burden of that extra chest dysphoria and gender dysphoria that’s untreated, I think does a lot of harm,” said Jordan, who is an assistant professor of plastic surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and system director for the Gender Pathways Program at Northwestern.

Critics of gender-confirming surgery for teens say they are too young to make irreversible decisions about their bodies. Last year, Arkansas became the first state to ban gender-confirming treatments and surgery for people younger than 18, though courts have temporarily blocked that law from being enforced. Since then, more than a dozen other states have introduced similar legislation, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In February, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott directed a state agency to investigate “gender-transitioning procedures,” including top surgeries, as child abuse when performed on minors.

In Illinois in 2019, half a dozen Republican lawmakers, including gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, sponsored a bill that aimed to make gender-confirmation surgeries and other treatments illegal for people under age 18. The bill didn’t go far.

“The procedure is irreversible,” said Rep. Tom Morrison, R-Palatine, who was the chief sponsor of the bill. “There are all kinds of practices that we prohibit minors from partaking in because they are not able to fully consent or have informed consent or have the maturity to understand the kind of lifelong decisions they’re making.”

Doctors involved with gender-confirming care, however, stress that no one takes the decision to perform such a surgery on a teen lightly.

Hospitals require parental consent for anyone under 18 in Illinois having top surgery, and patients must fully understand the surgery, its risks and benefits and be deemed mature enough to make a decision, said Dr. Loren Schechter, director of gender-confirmation surgery at Rush University Medical Center. Schechter is a co-lead author of the surgery chapter in the most recent standards of care from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, which gender development programs at hospitals follow.

Not every transgender or nonbinary teen wants to or should have surgery, he said. Some teens might be treated with medication that can delay puberty or hormones. Others might not need or want medical intervention at all. Surgery happens after a thorough assessment by a team of doctors and discussions over time with parents and patients, he said.

“This is a very, very considered decision, and it’s a decision between parents, the individual seeking surgery, the surgeon and the multidisciplinary team, the mental health professional, the pediatrician,” Schechter said. “It’s taken very, very seriously, and that includes the times at which we perform the intervention.”

It’s uncommon for the surgery to be performed on teens younger than 16, but doctors consider patients on a case-by-case basis, he said. Other previous studies have also shown that top surgeries performed on teens and young adults are safe and effective, said Schechter, who was not involved with the Northwestern study.

Jordan, the new study’s lead author, said it doesn’t make sense to delay top surgery for all teens until age 18.

“If you had any other medical conditions where you said, ‘I’m not going to treat your diabetes or high blood pressure until you’re 18′ or ‘I’m going to hold off on treating you for years,’ it’s not ethical to withhold care for that long,” Jordan said.

She said she’s seen parents, who were initially against the surgery, change their minds when “they realize it’s either treat them or lose them.”

Jordan and other researchers plan to continue to follow the teens and young adults from the study to see how they fare long term.

One of those patients, Hunter Martin, is about two years out from his top surgery, and said it continues to be one of the best decisions he’s made.

Martin was 16 when he underwent top surgery. It took years to get to that point, he said.

Martin knew he wanted top surgery by the time he was 12. By freshman year of high school, Martin had told everyone that he went by Hunter and to use the pronouns he/him.

Throughout that time, he wore a chest compression garment, but it wasn’t a perfect solution. His back ached and the garment made it difficult for Hunter to sing, one of his passions in life.

He was a senior in high school by the time he had surgery. He remembers, clearly, the moment he opened his eyes after the procedure, to a nurse adjusting his bandages.

“As soon as I woke up, I just had this intense feeling of relief wash over me,” he said.

That feeling has only intensified over time, he said. He feels more present in his body, and appreciates things like being able to throw on a T-shirt and walk out the door.

“Every moment that I realize and recognize this is something I’m doing now that I couldn’t have done if I didn’t have access to this surgery is another moment of relief, of euphoria,” Martin said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Conversation U.S.

Transgender men and nonbinary people are asked to stop testosterone therapy during pregnancy – but the evidence for this guidance is still murky

When I talk about our research team’s work on pregnancy in transgender people, people often recall Thomas Beatie, a pregnant man who appeared on “Oprah” and in People magazine in 2008. The media focus on Beatie and his pregnancy provoked public fascination that tended to overshadow the everyday lived realities of being pregnant as a trans person.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
CANCER
TODAY.com

After being misdiagnosed, woman, 29, learns Lyme disease led to debilitating arthritis

When Meghan Bradshaw began fainting and experiencing joint pain, she visited many doctors. At first, they suspected that she might have a vitamin D deficiency or that she was anemic. By her early 20s, her symptoms became “debilitating” and she passionately searched for answers. After years of being misdiagnosed, she learned she has Lyme disease, which caused arthritis, leading to 16 joint surgeries before the age of 30.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
State
Arkansas State
Chicago, IL
Health
Tyla

Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries

A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
survivornet.com

‘Breathless’ Teacher, 59, Was Given Antibiotics For Her Chest Pain and Cough And Sent Home: It Turned Out To Be An Aggressive Cancer

A former teacher Jacqueline Bodman, 59, went to her doctor after experiencing a cough and chest discomfort. She was prescribed antibiotics and sent home. Due to worsening symptoms, Jacqueline then went to the emergency room on April 18. Then she finally received her tragic diagnosis: it was mesothelioma, one of the most rapidly-progressing types of cancers, caused by asbestos exposure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Study Group#Plastic Surgery#Racism#Northwestern Medicine#Nonbinary#Jama Pediatrics#Contro
Medical News Today

What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia

Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

When surgery for endometriosis is the answer

Endometriosis is a painful condition where cells similar to the lining of the uterus grow outside of the uterus. While it most commonly occurs in the pelvis, it can occur anywhere in the abdomen or pelvis. Dr. Megan Wasson, a Mayo Clinic medical and surgical gynecologist, says it's a quality-of-life...
HEALTH
msn.com

What Does It Feel Like If You Have An Ovarian Cyst?

Maybe you've heard of someone who has had an ovarian cyst, or perhaps you've had one yourself. The ovaries attend to major functions involved in women's reproductive health. Cedars Sinai explains how they produce estrogen and progesterone, which are hormones involved in pregnancy and the menstrual cycle. An ovarian cyst is a pouch filled with fluid that can develop on or inside the ovaries. Women who are pregnant, have hormonal problems, or have a pelvic infection may be more likely to experience an ovarian cyst, the Mayo Clinic says.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Healthline

Anxiety Screening: What It Is and Why It's Now Being Recommended for Adults

A federal task force is recommending that all adults under age 65 be screened by primary care physicians for anxiety disorders. Experts say anxiety can stem from a variety of sources, including stress, previous trauma, and family history. Treatments include medication, psychotherapy, and behavioral therapy. 40 million adults in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

How Ovarian Cysts Are Treated

Ovarian cysts are common in people with ovaries. Most cysts are asymptomatic (have no symptoms) and don't require medical treatment. Ovarian cysts often heal on their own. When they don't, treatments can help. These vary based on factors such as your age and the size of the cyst. In some instances, an ovarian cyst may rupture. Some cysts may also become large or cause symptoms, such as pain during menstruation or sex. In these instances, treatment may be needed.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Can Bacterial Vaginosis Cause Infertility?

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a common bacterial infection in women. It occurs when the balance of bacteria in the vagina changes. When there are more harmful bacteria than good bacteria in the vagina, bacterial vaginosis can occur. Bacterial vaginosis raises the risk of premature birth and low-birth-weight babies in pregnant...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Majority of women feel uncomfortable discussing period symptoms with GPs, survey finds

The majority of British women don’t feel comfortable discussing their period symptoms with their GP, despite many experiencing painful periods, a new survey has found.The poll of 1,000 women aged 18 and over who have periods and are not on any form of birth control or hormone replacement therapy (HRT) found that fewer than a fifth (19 per cent) of women feel like they can discuss their period symptoms openly with their doctor.However, half of the respondents reported experiencing some sort of symptom, with many experiencing more than one each time they get their period.The survey, carried out by...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
parentherald.com

How Does Brain Tumor Affect Children and Adolescents Annually?

Brain tumors are one of the most common solid tumors affecting children and adolescents, with almost 5,000 children diagnosed yearly, according to Hopkins Medicine. Due to their location, some pediatric brain tumors and required treatments can cause significant long-term impairment to intellectual and neurological function. The reason many children have...
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

What Is von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome?

Von Hippel-Lindau (VHL) syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 36,000 individuals globally. It is characterized by the formation of tumors and cysts (fluid-filled masses) in certain parts of the body such as the:. Brain. Spinal cord. Eyes. Inner ear. Adrenal glands. Pancreas. Kidney. Reproductive tract. VHL...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Hematologic Patients with Bone Marrow Aspiration: An Observational Study of Pain and Anxiety

Bone marrow aspiration is a key method for identifying hematologic malignancies, monitoring treatment, and gauging response. Unfortunately, patients fear it and find it uncomfortable, yet it is necessary repeatedly during the illness. In order to make bone marrow aspiration simpler and more pleasant for patients, researchers sought to measure how much pain and anxiety were present for a study.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy