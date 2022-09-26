ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.

