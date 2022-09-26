Read full article on original website
Related
University of Michigan president addresses antisemitic fliers found off-campus
ANN ARBOR, MI – University of Michigan officials this week addressed the swath of antisemitic fliers found distributed in front of several Ann Arbor homes ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. In response to the fliers, discovered Sunday, Sept. 25 on porches and driveways in off-campus neighborhoods,...
Here’s why AAPS is the only Michigan district denied a count day waiver for Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR, MI - As a lawyer and University of Michigan law professor, Beth Wilensky said she appreciates that state law leaves school districts little room for flexibility in participating in the annual fall count day. Conducted on the first Wednesday in October, count day represents the first of a...
Mural project highlights under-represented student voices on University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Walk across the University of Michigan Diag or Ingalls Mall on Wednesday and you’ll find the thoughts of under-represented students written large across historic buildings. Three new public murals and a pair of cutouts installed on the campus Sept. 28 depict UM students of color...
Ann Arbor-area state rep faces GOP challenger in Nov. 8 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — Seeking another two years in the Michigan House, state Rep. Felicia Brabec, D-Pittsfield Township, faces Saline Republican Robert Borer in the Nov. 8 election. The two are competing in the new 33rd District, which includes much of the southern half of Ann Arbor and stretches...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Michigan's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
2 vying for new Michigan House seat from Ann Arbor to Plymouth
ANN ARBOR, MI — Two candidates are competing in the Nov. 8 election for a new Michigan House seat stretching from downtown Ann Arbor to South Lyon, Northville and Plymouth. Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Morgan, D-Ann Arbor, faces Wayne County Republican Richard Sharland of Plymouth Township in the 23rd District race.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor City Clerk’s office opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s campus
ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office is opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s central and north campuses. Its location at the University of Michigan Museum of Art was first established ahead of the 2020 General Election. The satellite location at UMMA officially reopened on Tuesday and is offering in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voters in 4 counties will decide Michigan House seat covering southeast Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in a new southeast Michigan House of Representatives district covering parts of four different counties will decide between a Wayne County Democrat and a Monroe County Republican at the ballot box in November. GOP candidate Dale Biniecki of Raisinville Township, a retired truck owner-operator, faces...
Ypsilanti brewery among area businesses recognized for environmental protection
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti brewery is among several local businesses recognized by Washtenaw County for their work in environmental protection. Arbor Brewing Company, which has locations in Ypsilanti and Plymouth, was awarded a Water Quality Protection Award by Washtenaw County’s Environmental Excellence Partnership Program for a tree planting event in 2019. The E2P2 program recognizes businesses and non-profit organizations in Washtenaw County that are leaders in environmental protection.
Advocates hope Michigan recycling overhaul sees daylight in lame duck
LANSING, MI — Advocates have set their sights on the forthcoming lame duck legislative session later this year as the last chance to get traction on a bipartisan bill package that would modernize Michigan’s solid waste management laws to boost recycling and composting. The 8-bill solid waste legislation...
5 things to know about Ann Arbor’s climate-action tax proposal
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor voters have a big question to decide in the Nov. 8 election — whether to approve a 20-year tax to help the city deal with climate change. The climate-action millage is the only tax proposal on the November ballot in Ann Arbor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ann Arbor residents find antisemitic propaganda tossed across neighborhoods
It appears a group known for spreading conspiracy theories and propaganda that targets Jewish communities is behind the plastic baggies being tossed onto driveways. In each bag are four papers...
Here’s who is running for a new Ypsilanti-area Michigan House seat in November
YPSILANTI, MI - After voters winnowed a crowded Democratic primary field in August, they will see a Democratic township trustee and a repeat GOP contender on the ballot in November for a new Michigan House of Representatives seat covering the Ypsilanti area. Democratic Ypsilanti Township Trustee Jimmie Wilson Jr. will...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan city named best place in America for families, Detroit suburb makes top 10
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, two cities in southeast Michigan were named to the inaugural 25 best Places to Live for Families, a new list assembled by Fortune Well. The list, which highlights areas in the United States where multigenerational families are most likely to have access...
Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
Site plan approved for Ann Arbor-area pickleball facility
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Pickleball, bocce ball and sand volleyball are just some of the activities that a pickleball facility is planning to bring to Scio Township. Wolverine Pickleball received site plan approval on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to construct its 37,250-square-foot indoor recreation facility that plans to bring not only pickleball, but other sports and activities to Metty Drive.
1051thebounce.com
Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan
Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
Absentee ballot drop-off box installed in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI -- Submitting absentee ballots in Jackson just got easier with the installation of a secure drop-off box downtown. The new drop box, located outside the front entrance of Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave., provides added safety and security for absentee ballots, city officials said. Registered voters in Jackson can use the box to submit completed absentee ballots ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
WILX-TV
Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arbitrator has awarded former Grand Ledge superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $900,000 over his 2020 termination. Background: Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district. The arbitrator was former state Supreme Court justice Robert Young, who ruled the district did not give Metcalf due...
MLive
52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0