Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor City Clerk’s office opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s campus

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office is opening two satellite locations on University of Michigan’s central and north campuses. Its location at the University of Michigan Museum of Art was first established ahead of the 2020 General Election. The satellite location at UMMA officially reopened on Tuesday and is offering in-person voter registration and absentee ballot requests.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti brewery among area businesses recognized for environmental protection

YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti brewery is among several local businesses recognized by Washtenaw County for their work in environmental protection. Arbor Brewing Company, which has locations in Ypsilanti and Plymouth, was awarded a Water Quality Protection Award by Washtenaw County’s Environmental Excellence Partnership Program for a tree planting event in 2019. The E2P2 program recognizes businesses and non-profit organizations in Washtenaw County that are leaders in environmental protection.
YPSILANTI, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Neighborhood feel has helped Ann Arbor child care center thrive for 40 years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Gretchen Preston watched just six children in her Ann Arbor home when she started taking care of kids. In 1982, just five years after she began watching children professionally, Preston opened the first location of Gretchen’s House across the street, taking care of 16 preschoolers. Now, she is celebrating 40 years of child care across 12 locations.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Site plan approved for Ann Arbor-area pickleball facility

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Pickleball, bocce ball and sand volleyball are just some of the activities that a pickleball facility is planning to bring to Scio Township. Wolverine Pickleball received site plan approval on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to construct its 37,250-square-foot indoor recreation facility that plans to bring not only pickleball, but other sports and activities to Metty Drive.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

Famous Deli Chain Expanding Across Michigan

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
WESTLAND, MI
MLive

Absentee ballot drop-off box installed in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MI -- Submitting absentee ballots in Jackson just got easier with the installation of a secure drop-off box downtown. The new drop box, located outside the front entrance of Jackson City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave., provides added safety and security for absentee ballots, city officials said. Registered voters in Jackson can use the box to submit completed absentee ballots ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Former Grand Ledge superintendent awarded nearly $900K over termination

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An arbitrator has awarded former Grand Ledge superintendent Brian Metcalf nearly $900,000 over his 2020 termination. Background: Grand Ledge Superintendent Brian Metcalf files suit against school district. The arbitrator was former state Supreme Court justice Robert Young, who ruled the district did not give Metcalf due...
LANSING, MI
MLive

MLive

