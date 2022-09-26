ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

YMVC receives grant from Arizona Community Foundation

By Dillon Fuhrman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA. KECY) - The Yuma Multiversity Campus Corporation (YMVC) announced support from the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF).

Accordingly, in a press release, this support is for public outreach initiatives as it moves into the execution of the Strategic Plan Framework.

For further context, the Strategic Plan Framework, developed by YMVC, is part of YMVC's strategic assessment and market analysis phase.

Furthermore, launching this fall, YMVC will form a Regional Steering Committee as well as both Industry and Education Councils.

Industry and Education Councils

The councils will build a pipeline between regional industries seeking skilled workers and prospective talent.

In addition, the funding will support YMVC's planned rebranding and regional outreach to better convey the organization's mission.

“Through the Ellis Center for Educational Excellence, ACF supports education projects across the state in order to enhance quality of life and prepare our young people for career success,” said Lorenzo Chavez, ACF’s Executive Director of Education and Scholarships.

“We have continued to invest in the YMVC project because we believe it will create greater economic opportunities for Yuma residents and businesses, and by extension the entire state of Arizona.”

Further Comments

“We are proud to continue to invest in a project that is focused on improving access to education in Yuma County. The Multiversity will have such a profound impact on Yuma’s economic future,” said Veronica Shorr, ACF of Yuma Regional Director.

“This grant exemplifies one of the many benefits of working with the Arizona Community Foundation: leveraging statewide funding to support the unique needs of local communities."

Additionally, YMVC President/CEO Jim Schuessler stated, "We appreciate ACF’s deep commitment to seeing real advancement in higher education access and outcomes,”

“We would not have made it this far without their commitment to both the start-up phase and the development of our data-driven Strategic Plan Assessment.”

Furthermore, Schuessler noted several regional industries employ skilled workers that require advanced degrees.

Many companies prefer to hire people from Yuma, provided that they have the skills.

All things considered, there appears to be a direct link between higher education attainment and economic impact.

Compared to Yuma's peer counties, Yuma County's 4-year college attainment and median income is lower.

However, the poverty rate is higher.

Lower educational attainment hampers the sustainability of industry dependent on skilled workers.

Thus, harms the ability for the region to attract high-tech high-wage industries.

Overall, YMVC's mission is to work collaboratively to:

  • Improve attainment
  • Lower unemployment and underemployment
  • Increased sustainability

Final comments

“By listening to feedback from industry, education, and other stakeholders over the past few years, and with a focus on achieving the recommendations specified in the Strategic Plan Framework, YMVC has adapted into an industry-faced organization seeking to build an efficient pipeline between industry and prospective skilled workers,” stated YMVC Board Chair Russell McCloud.

“ACF’s generous investment will allow us to rebrand our organization and engage industry, K-16 education, and other stakeholders to provide more information via community meetings and multi-media engagement."

