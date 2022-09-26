Read full article on original website
William Barr Gives Blunt New Definition To Trump's Favorite Insult Of Republicans
"A RINO for him is anyone who disagrees with him that the election was stolen," the former attorney general said.
Ex-Mueller prosecutor: Trump is "quiet-quitting" special master case after realizing his "blunder"
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a ‘Save America’ rally in support of Arizona GOP candidates on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) Former general counsel of the FBI Andrew Weissmann explained why he thinks Donald Trump is "quiet quitting" his special master case.
Trump said he doesn't 'understand' why Ron DeSantis isn't more appreciative of him: WaPo
Trump said he didn't "understand" why DeSantis wasn't more appreciative of him, per a WaPo report. "I knew him from watching Fox, and he'd done a good job about me and other things," Trump said of DeSantis. Per the report, Trump advisors are looking for weaknesses in a potential 2024...
Ann Coulter Accuses Conservative Media of 'Lying' About Trump's Popularity
Coulter equated Trump's most loyal supporters to followers of the Grateful Dead, following him from place to place and "listening to the same songs."
‘Fox and Friends': Brian Kilmeade Says FBI Trump Raid Proves Presidents Shouldn’t ‘Blindly Back the Blue’
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade ranted against the FBI Tuesday morning on “Fox & Friends” in defense of former President Donald Trump, in the aftermath of the bureau’s raid on his Mar-a-Lago residence. His comments were sparked by the retirement of FBI assistant special agent Timothy Thibault,...
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Jimmy Kimmel Embarrasses Donald Trump Jr. Over His ‘Saddest Video Yet’
On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel had plenty of ammunition when it came to the Trump family, who’ve been acting even more ridiculous than usual in the wake of the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid.Former President Donald Trump took to his social media network Truth Social to whine about how, in addition to the highly classified documents he had allegedly absconded with, the FBI supposedly confiscated a “highly confidential medical file and history” from his country club during its search that showed he was, in his words, “an absolutely perfect physical specimen.”“Perfect physical specimen? This perfect physical specimen thing is a bold claim...
Matt Gaetz 'Must' Be Removed From Committee After Pardon Report: Ted Lieu
A new report alleges that congressman asked the Trump administration for a pardon amid a DOJ probe into his alleged violation of sex trafficking laws.
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
Washington Examiner
Deadline day: National Archives has until tomorrow to reveal if Trump has documents
The House Oversight Committee has given the National Archives and Records Administration until Tuesday to say if former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government records that he shouldn’t be. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) revealed earlier this month that the National Archives is not certain all presidential...
Florida Senator Rick Scott Lashes Out at Biden, Calling Him a “Raving Lunatic” After ‘Soul of the Nation’ Speech
On September 2 Florida's Senator Rick Scott chose to air his views on Twitter about the national address that President Biden made from Philadelphia - a speech in which he accused MAGA Republicans of "Eroding the soul of America".
Liz Cheney says new revelations reveal true ‘danger’ of Donald Trump
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said Donald Trump’s unwillingness to leave the White House after being defeated in the 2020 presidential election "affirms the reality of the danger" of his efforts to overturn the election. Ms Cheney made the remarks in response to revelations made in a new book by New...
Donald Trump privately slammed Ron DeSantis, calling him 'fat,' 'phony,' and 'whiny': book
Trump slammed DeSantis in private, wrote New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. Citing sources, Haberman wrote that Trump had called DeSantis "fat" and "whiny." He also said Chris Christie, another rival, had a "weight problem," per Haberman's book. Former President Donald Trump has been making rude...
NY Times’ Maggie Haberman Believes Trump Is the ‘Biggest Demagogue Possibly in the History of the Country’ (Video)
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Friday labeled former president Donald Trump as the “biggest demagogue” in politics the country has seen “in modern memory,” and “possibly in the history of the country.”. In an unusually blunt statement for a reporter, Haberman told CNN’s...
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Correspondent abruptly leaves CNN after calling Trump a ‘demagogue’
A White House correspondent for CNN – whose new leader wants the channel to adopt what he considers a more politically neutral voice to its coverage – has departed the network after calling Donald Trump “a dishonest demagogue” on the air. John Harwood announced his exit...
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
Trump's Republican Support Plummets by 20 Points, New Poll Shows
Amid an escalating series of legal woes, former President Donald Trump has seen his support amongst Republican voters drop significantly, according to a recent poll. The poll, conducted in a collaboration between ABC News and The Washington Post, was released on Sunday and showed a steep decline in popularity for Trump now, compared to the support he had in 2020 when he secured the GOP nomination for reelection. According to the poll, which has a margin of error of 3.5 percent, 47 percent of Republican and conservative-leaning independent respondents said that they support Trump as the prospective party nominee in 2024, while 46 percent oppose the idea. This, ABC News said, represents a 20 percent drop in support from 2020.
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Ann Coulter Likened to Rat Jumping 'Sinking Ship' After Turning on Trump
"It's not the party of Trump. It's safe to come back, and it's safe for Republicans to stand up and run without Donald Trump," Coulter said on a recent podcast.
