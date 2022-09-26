ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high

Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
BUSINESS
Mother Jones

Rail Bosses Said No to Paid Sick Leave—So We’re Still on Track for a Strike

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this month, when railroad workers threatened to strike over “grueling” conditions—like formal discipline for taking any time off at all—the Biden administration brokered a tentative deal, avoiding a work stoppage that could have crippled supply chains and cost the US billions of dollars a day. Crisis averted.
iheart.com

Majority Of Workers Say Inflation Outpaces Pay

(Charlotte, NC) -- A majority of U.S. workers say that the cost of living is outpacing their salary. That's according to a new survey out by Bank of America. It found that over 70-percent of American workers thought inflation was outpacing their pay in July, which was up from 58-percent in February. The poll also found that 80-percent of workers were worried about inflation, over 60-percent were stressed about their own finances, and financial wellness was at a five-year low. However, just around 20-percent of those surveyed said they worked additional hours or searched for higher-paying jobs. This data comes as the U.S. continues to see high inflation, with cost of food and energy spiking around the country.
BUSINESS
Axios

Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need

As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
CHARITIES
The Associated Press

Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin

Starbucks said Monday that it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores that have voted to unionize. The Seattle coffee giant said it sent letters to 234 stores offering a three-week window in October to start negotiations. All of those stores — located in 36 states and the District of Columbia — have voted to unionize this year in elections that were certified by the National Labor Relations Board. “We look forward to these negotiations and hopefully setting dates and securing locations for contract bargaining,” the company said in a post on its website. But Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ stores, expressed skepticism about the company’s request. Starbucks opposes the unionization of its 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores. Last month, the company asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily halt all elections because of evidence of misconduct.
BUFFALO, NY
Sourcing Journal

West Coast Labor Talks Run into New Wrinkle

A battle over cold ironing work in the Pacific Northwest could disrupt the collective bargaining process for some 22,000 West Coast dockworkers as they approach the third month working without a contract.  A dispute between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the International Association of Machinists (IAM), along with terminal operator SSA Marine, over which union handles the task of cold ironing ships is now a matter before the National Labor Relations Board. The case was opened last Friday.  Cold ironing powers ships using resources from the shore in an effort to cut back on emissions. Coercion, picketing and strike actions...
SEATTLE, WA
