(Charlotte, NC) -- A majority of U.S. workers say that the cost of living is outpacing their salary. That's according to a new survey out by Bank of America. It found that over 70-percent of American workers thought inflation was outpacing their pay in July, which was up from 58-percent in February. The poll also found that 80-percent of workers were worried about inflation, over 60-percent were stressed about their own finances, and financial wellness was at a five-year low. However, just around 20-percent of those surveyed said they worked additional hours or searched for higher-paying jobs. This data comes as the U.S. continues to see high inflation, with cost of food and energy spiking around the country.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO