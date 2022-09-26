Read full article on original website
Amazon’s CEO has no plans to order corporate staff back to the office—and he says paying $25 an hour to rank-and-file workers is too high
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, doesn't want to raise the minimum wage to $25 an hour. The pandemic has been marked by stark divisions in working conditions: white-collar workers Zooming each other from their living rooms while frontline workers in masks fight for (and largely gain) higher wages, then see them gobbled up by high inflation.
Four Amazon warehouse workers died on the job within a month
Amazon denies any responsibility for the deaths. Amazon/YouTubeAmazon denies fault, but critics argue it's further evidence of brutal labor conditions within the company.
Government 'stay-at-home' subsidies are driving Americans out of the workforce: Steve Hilton
In his Labor Day weekend monologue, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton examined the U.S. labor participation rate and blamed "stay-at-home" unemployment subsidies for driving capable working-age adults out of the workforce. STEVE HILTON: The labor participation rate is still the lowest, outside of the pandemic shutdown, for 45 years....
Rail Bosses Said No to Paid Sick Leave—So We’re Still on Track for a Strike
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this month, when railroad workers threatened to strike over “grueling” conditions—like formal discipline for taking any time off at all—the Biden administration brokered a tentative deal, avoiding a work stoppage that could have crippled supply chains and cost the US billions of dollars a day. Crisis averted.
Home Depot Workers Want To Form The Chain’s First Store Union
A Home Depot store in Northeast Philadelphia could soon become the home-improvement chain’s very first to unionize, giving yet another boost to an energized U.S. labor movement that’s tackling the retail sector. Vince Quiles, who works in the store’s receiving department, filed a petition this week for a...
Majority Of Workers Say Inflation Outpaces Pay
(Charlotte, NC) -- A majority of U.S. workers say that the cost of living is outpacing their salary. That's according to a new survey out by Bank of America. It found that over 70-percent of American workers thought inflation was outpacing their pay in July, which was up from 58-percent in February. The poll also found that 80-percent of workers were worried about inflation, over 60-percent were stressed about their own finances, and financial wellness was at a five-year low. However, just around 20-percent of those surveyed said they worked additional hours or searched for higher-paying jobs. This data comes as the U.S. continues to see high inflation, with cost of food and energy spiking around the country.
Lack of Paid Leave Cost U.S. Workers $28 Billion in Lost Pandemic Wages
Talk about a massive blow. The U.S. leaves much to be desired when it comes to paid leave from work. The COVID-19 outbreak highlights just how much the current system is failing workers. Many people are fortunate enough to work for an employer that offers some amount of paid leave....
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
Food banks turn to DoorDash and Amazon to reach people in need
As the White House launches an historic summit to combat food inequality on Wednesday, some tech companies are already taking steps to provide home delivery services for people who need food. The big picture: Food banks have increasingly relied on donated services from DoorDash and Amazon as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Starbucks says it wants union bargaining to begin
Starbucks said Monday that it wants to start contract negotiations next month at hundreds of U.S. stores that have voted to unionize. The Seattle coffee giant said it sent letters to 234 stores offering a three-week window in October to start negotiations. All of those stores — located in 36 states and the District of Columbia — have voted to unionize this year in elections that were certified by the National Labor Relations Board. “We look forward to these negotiations and hopefully setting dates and securing locations for contract bargaining,” the company said in a post on its website. But Workers United, the union organizing Starbucks’ stores, expressed skepticism about the company’s request. Starbucks opposes the unionization of its 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores. Last month, the company asked the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily halt all elections because of evidence of misconduct.
Energy Company PG&E Facing Lawsuit for Starting Wildfires in California
The Mosquito fire, the latest blaze to have been blamed on PG&E, has been going since September 6.
Papa John's Is the Latest Employer to Offer Free College for Frontline Workers
In today's job market, tuition assistance is increasingly popular as a tool to attract and keep workers. Most recently, Papa John's announced the pizza company is expanding free college to all U.S. employees, including part-time staff who work as little as 10 hours a week. In a war for talent,...
Tensions rise in West Coast port labor battles, with unions and management trading accusations
Labor union ILWU is being accused of slowdown tactics at Oakland and Seattle-Tacoma ports. The union counters that management improperly awarded work to another union. There are concerns that cargo handling has been reduced as result of worker disruptions, but the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows normal productivity. Labor...
West Coast Labor Talks Run into New Wrinkle
A battle over cold ironing work in the Pacific Northwest could disrupt the collective bargaining process for some 22,000 West Coast dockworkers as they approach the third month working without a contract. A dispute between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) and the International Association of Machinists (IAM), along with terminal operator SSA Marine, over which union handles the task of cold ironing ships is now a matter before the National Labor Relations Board. The case was opened last Friday. Cold ironing powers ships using resources from the shore in an effort to cut back on emissions. Coercion, picketing and strike actions...
