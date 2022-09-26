ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Review: 'The Fall Guy' accurately portrays police procedures

By BRUCE DESILVA
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZijr_0iAg3GFr00

“Fall Guy” by Archer Mayor (Minotaur)

A Mercedes sedan, stolen a few days earlier in New Hampshire, is found abandoned in Vermont. It is crammed with stolen goods from a two-state crime spree. And in the trunk, police find a body.

The victim turns out to be the thief, a low-life named Don Kalfus.

Included among the loot are six cell phones. On one of them, police find pornographic images of a pre-teen girl. On another, they discover a clue to a decade-old child abduction that was never solved. So from the very start of “The Fall Guy,” Archer Mayor’s 33rd police procedural featuring Joe Gunther, Commander of the Vermont Bureau of Investigation, the hero has a complex case on his hands.

Among other things, he needs to learn who Kalfus had been stealing from, whether one of his victims might have killed him, who the child in the photos is, and how to use the unexpected clue to crack the old abduction case.

Furthermore, because the crimes occurred over wide swaths of Vermont and New Hampshire, Gunther and his team, an ensemble cast familiar to Mayor’s readers, must negotiate delicate jurisdictional issues among a host of local and state law enforcement agencies.

Mayor has a well-deserved reputation for accurately portraying police procedures, from investigative techniques to bureaucratic wrangling. That skill, sharpened in his day job as an investigator for the Vermont Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is on full display in “The Fall Guy."

Occasionally, however, he may take this a bit too far. For example, the way Gunther negotiates the jurisdictional issues would have been interesting if they grew contentious, but he is so good at it that the author’s meticulous accounts briefly slow the suspenseful plot to a crawl.

Because the primary victim, Kalfus, is in no way sympathetic and because nearly everyone the investigators encounter in their work is a lowlife, the reader is unlikely to develop an emotional stake in the outcome. The novel’s primary appeal lies in an appreciation of the skill with which Gunther and his team work to methodically tie up all the loose ends of this complex case.

___

Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including “The Dread Line.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
Mens Journal

Most Haunted Hotels, Houses, and Lodges in America

Under most circumstances, you’d be pretty freaked out to discover a strange presence in your home or hotel room—especially if there’s no earthly explanation as to how or why it’s there. But that kind of spooky experience is part of the draw at these haunted hotels, houses, and inns across the country, where certain residents […]
TRAVEL
Sam H Arnold

The Truth About Agent 355, the Woman Who Became America’s Spy

In July 1776, The American Declaration of Independence was signed. This sparked the American revolution as the British fought for control of America. In August 1776, during the Battle of Long Island, Washington was surprised by the British army. A combination of fog and adverse winds meant that the British fleet was stopped from chasing him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Procedural#The Fall Guy#Mercedes
The Guardian

Act of Oblivion by Robert Harris review – a master writer leads us on a 17th-century manhunt

There’s a passage in Vasily Grossman’s Life and Fate in which the author imagines the parallel lives of a man and his murderer. “If one man is fated to be killed by another,” he writes, “it would be interesting to trace the gradual convergence of their paths. At the start they might be miles away from one another … and yet eventually we are bound to meet, we can’t avoid it…” This is the idea that animates Robert Harris’s latest novel, Act of Oblivion, which, although it is set in the 17th century, sends the reader on a riotously enjoyable and thoroughly modern manhunt that weaves between Restoration-era London and the wilds of pre-revolutionary New England.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kirkus Reviews

Chief of US Capitol Police Writing Book on Jan. 6

Steven A. Sund, who led the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 insurrection, is writing a book about his agency’s response to the attack, the Associated Press reports. Blackstone will publish Sund’s Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6 next year. The press says the book is a “gripping personal account that takes readers inside the events leading up to January 6, and provides a detailed and harrowing minute-by-minute account of the attack on the US Capitol.”
WASHINGTON, DC
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
56K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy