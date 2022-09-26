Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift is dealing with a shoulder injury and despite being considered day-to-day, is unlikely to play according to Dan Campbell. Campbell said Swift would need to feel "significantly" better to be active against Seattle. Barring an upgrade later in the week, Swift could miss his first full game of the season in Week 4. Jamaal Williams would see an increase in touches if Swift is ruled out.

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO