Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the New Orleans Saints in London. Cook dislocated his shoulder in Week 3's win over the Detroit Lions and was absent from practice to open Week 4 on Wednesday. He is considered day-to-day and Minnesota plans to get him some work in at least walk-thrus before deciding on his status. Alexander Mattison would step into the lead role in the Vikings backfield if Cook is ruled out.
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Trade Advice: Players to Buy & Sell (Week 4)
We’ll help you navigate the trade waters of your fantasy football leagues all season. Not only is there the ‘Who Should I Trade?’ tool where you can get instant feedback, but you can also sync your league for free using My Playbook in order to get trade advice specific to your team through our Trade Analyzer and Trade Finder tools.
numberfire.com
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury and did not practice on Wednesday to open the week. Michael Thomas (toe) also missed practice. If one or both of Thomas and Landry are ruled out, rookie Chris Olave could see additional opportunities against Minnesota.
numberfire.com
Week 4 Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Can the Broncos Bounce Back and Start Scoring Fantasy Points?
Another season of fantasy football, another trove of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It's not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire, no. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the right players each week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Thomas suffered a toe injury during Week 3's loss to the Carolina Panthers and his status is up in the air heading into Sunday. Jarvis Landry (ankle) also did not practice on Wednesday. If one or both of Thomas and Landry are ruled out, rookie Chris Olave could see additional opportunities against Minnesota.
numberfire.com
McDaniel: Miami's Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) questionable in Week 4
According to head coach Mike McDaniel, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) is currently questionable for Week Four's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Per McDaniel, if the Dolphins held a full practice instead of walk-through, Tagovailoa would of been a limited participant due to back and ankle injuries. Expect Teddy Bridgewater to make his first start this season under center if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up on Thursday night versus a Bengals' defense ranked third (10.6) in FanDuel points allowed to quarterbacks this season.
numberfire.com
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: Are the Jacksonville Jaguars Legitimate Contenders?
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Using our nERD metric, which indicates the expected point differential against an average opponent...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) DNP on Wednesday
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Cleveland Browns. Patterson logged 18 touches in Week 3 resulting in 141 rushing yards, 12 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown. A missed practice on Wednesday could just be a rest day after a busy Week 3, Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
numberfire.com
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow (concussion) DNP again on Wednesday
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Denver Broncos. Renfrow continues to miss practice due to a concussion he suffered in Week 2. Until he clears the NFL's concussion protocols, he will not be able to return. A limited practice on Thursday or Friday would give Renfrow a chance to face Denver on Sunday.
Lions expect Jameson Williams to hit the ground running
The Lions second-ranked scoring offense has no shortage of weapons. Their most dangerous weapon might be waiting in the wings: Jameson Williams.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Michael Gallup (knee) physically ready to return
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) said he is physically ready to play. Gallup said he was physically ready to play in Monday's game against the New York Giants, but that he mentally wasn't ready after just two days of practice in pads. The fifth-year receiver seems to have a solid chance of making his season debut in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. Noah Brown will likely take the largest hit once Gallup is active.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Colts' Jonathan Taylor (toe) DNP on Wednesday
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (toe) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Tennessee Titans. Taylor was added to the injury report on Wednesday with a toe issue. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the missed practice is precautionary and Taylor will be "ready to roll" against the Titans.
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle (groin) questionable for Week 4
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Waddle was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday and will carry the questionable tag into Thursday's clash with the Bengals. If he is active, our models expect him to see 9.2 targets against the Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa (back, ankle) is also questionable.
numberfire.com
Lions' D'Andre Swift (shoulder) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 4
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift is dealing with a shoulder injury and despite being considered day-to-day, is unlikely to play according to Dan Campbell. Campbell said Swift would need to feel "significantly" better to be active against Seattle. Barring an upgrade later in the week, Swift could miss his first full game of the season in Week 4. Jamaal Williams would see an increase in touches if Swift is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Carolina's Christian McCaffrey (quad) DNP on Wednesday
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) did not practice on Wednesday. According to head coach Matt Rhule, the Panthers "wouldn't speculate" on McCaffrey's status after the team "didn't know about" the injury until the conclusion of Week 3's win. Look for D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard to see more work versus an Arizona Cardinals' defense ranked 18th (21) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs if CMC is ruled out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 3 Monday Night (Cowboys at Giants)
Monday's Cowboys-Giants matchup comes in with an underwhelming 39.5 total, and the hometown team is favored by just one point. It's exactly that kind of contest that could use a single-game DFS slate to spice things up. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Ryan McKenna leading off in Wednesday's lineup
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is starting in Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna will operate in center field after Cedric Mullins was sent to the bench against left-hander Rich Hill. numberFire's models project McKenna to score 10.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hedges will catch for right-hander Shane Bieber on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Luke Maile returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 7.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football Adjusted Fantasy Points and Positional Success Rates Allowed: Week 4
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
Comments / 0