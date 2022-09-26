Democrat Beto O’Rourke is admitting that his earlier promise to take assault-style rifles from law-abiding citizens is a turnoff to many Texas voters. In an interview on Saturday in Austin, O’Rourke said he still believes nobody younger than 21 should be allowed to own an AR-15, an AK-47, or a similar gun. But he said an outright ban is unlikely in Texas.

