kurv.com
FL Gov. DeSantis Gives Hurricane Ian Update
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian is now considered a major hurricane. DeSantis said the storm is expected to make landfall south of Tampa when it touches his state. He said Ian is now projected to slam into the state once it makes landfall instead of heading up the west coast as previously projected.
Vulnerable Tampa Bay Braces For Storm Not Seen In A Century
(AP) — It’s been over a century since a major storm like Hurricane Ian has struck the Tampa Bay area, which blossomed from a few hundred thousand people in 1921 to more than 3 million today. Many of these people live in low-lying neighborhoods that are highly susceptible...
Nonprofits Fight Drought By Paying Farmers To Leave Water In The Ground
As the drought in Texas is continuing, a new approach to water conservation is being tried. Some conservation organizations, mostly nonprofits, are paying farmers to conserve water by leaving it in the ground. Lack of rainfall is leading farmers to draw on aquifers and reservoirs. At the same time, the...
Rising Reservoir Water Levels Forecast To Level Off Soon
Water levels in our two main reservoirs continue to rise, thanks to recent heavy rains over northern Mexico and southwest Texas. Continued inflows from those rains into the Rio Grande have lifted the Amistad Reservoir to 36.5% total capacity – a 22% increase in a little more than a month.
O’Rourke Tries To Walk Back Anti-Gun Remarks
Democrat Beto O’Rourke is admitting that his earlier promise to take assault-style rifles from law-abiding citizens is a turnoff to many Texas voters. In an interview on Saturday in Austin, O’Rourke said he still believes nobody younger than 21 should be allowed to own an AR-15, an AK-47, or a similar gun. But he said an outright ban is unlikely in Texas.
