Cowboys' Jerry Jones suggests Cooper Rush could steal Dak Prescott's job, references departure of Tony Romo
Jerry Jones has been optimistic about Dak Prescott's return from injury ever since the quarterback fractured his thumb in the Cowboys' season-opening loss to the Buccaneers. But that doesn't mean the outspoken team owner is committed to Prescott as Dallas' starter for the rest of 2022. Discussing backup Cooper Rush ahead of Week 3 against the Giants, Jones told reporters Thursday that he'd welcome QB controversy, even comparing the situation to when Prescott replaced Tony Romo years ago.
Patriots star QB Mac Jones suffers tough injury blow after exit vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots did not only suffer a 37-26 loss at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but the Week 3 defeat also cost them quite a bit. This came in the form of a very concerning injury to star quarterback Mac Jones, who now seems in line to miss time due to an ankle injury.
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate D'Andre Swift News
When healthy, Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has been rock solid. Unfortunately, an injury knocked him out of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and could keep him out of the lineup for longer. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Swift suffered a shoulder sprain during yesterday's 28-24 loss...
D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell
Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (ribs) was limited in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3, but he was able to handle second-team reps Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out. If Winston has to miss time, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming he returns to health in time for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor shouts out 'special' Micah Parsons after Cowboys' Monday Night win
Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: Listed DNP on estimated report
Tagovailoa (back) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, per Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site. The Dolphins didn't practice Monday, but as expected, Tagovailoa wouldn't have been able to participate after getting banged up during Sunday's win over the Bills. Head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier Monday that the quarterback is dealing with back and ankle soreness and was noncommittal about his status for Thursday's game against the Bengals. Tagovailoa briefly exited during the second quarter Sunday after he stumbled trying to make it back to the huddle following a third-down sack. McDaniel confirmed that the lefty isn't in the concussion protocol, per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post, but the league is going to investigate Miami's handling of the situation this week. If Tagovailoa ultimately can't go on a short week, Teddy Bridgewater would lead Miami's revamped offense Week 4.
Jets' Cedric Ogbuehi: Signed to active roster
The Jets signed Ogbuehi to their active roster from the Texans' practice squad Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports. Ogbuehi was placed on the Texans' practice squad injured list at the beginning of September due to an undisclosed issue, but he appears to be healthy after signing a contract with the Jets. The 2015 first-round pick figures to provide depth to both offensive tackle positions while George Fant deals with a knee injury. The Jets are also without fellow tackles Duane Brown (shoulder), Greg Senat (undisclosed) and Mekhi Becton (knee) for an extended period.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
Chargers DE Joey Bosa to have groin surgery
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa will undergo surgery on his torn groin and was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Bosa is expected to return later this season. Bosa suffered what Staley called a "significant" groin injury in last Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Doctors have given us that indication that he will be able to return at some...
Broncos' Josey Jewell: Records nine tackles
Jewell recorded nine tackles (five solo), one sack and one fumble recovery in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers. Jewell's 2022 debut was an impressive one, as he led the team in tackles (9), quarterback hits (2) and tackles for loss (2). The 27-year-old linebacker's one fumble recovery and one sack were also tied for the team lead in those categories. If Sunday is any indication, Jewell will likely be an impact player for the Broncos' defense this season, making him an intriguing IDP option. The 6-foot-2, 236-pounder will look to improve upon his stellar performance when the Broncos visit the Raiders in Week 4.
Mahomes vs. Brady takes center stage in Chiefs-Bucs showdown
Patrick Mahomes and the visiting Kansas City Chiefs are prepared to test their mettle against Tom Brady and the Tampa
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Misses practice
Reynolds (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. Both Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown will miss practice after suffering minor injuries in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Lions have Kalif Raymond and Quintez Cephus as depth WRs if Reynolds and/or St. Brown can't play this Sunday against Seattle.
Hurricane Ian: Chiefs-Buccaneers Week 4 matchup unchanged, would be played in Minnesota if storm forces move
As Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall on western Florida on Wednesday, the NFL is solidifying its contingency plan for Sunday's Week 4 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. That game is slated to kick off at Raymond James Stadium in prime time to wrap up the Sunday slate of games, and while things are fluid with the storm descending, that is currently still the plan, league executive Jeff Miller told the NFL Network.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers
Sep 25, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) walks off the field with Brandon Staley after suffering an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
Bills' Christian Benford: Has fractured hand
Benford fractured his hand in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. A timetable for the rookie cornerback's return has yet to be established, but Benford's most likely facing a multi-week absence. Ja'Marcus Ingram took over after Benford got hurt in Miami, and Ingram will likely continue to play a larger role while Benford recovers.
Giants' Fabian Moreau: Bumped up from practice squad
Was elevated from the Giants' practice squad ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports. Moreau was also activated from the practice squad in Week 2 against the Panthers, as he recorded two tackles while playing 14 of his 23 total snaps on defense. The 28-year-old figures to see similar usage with cornerbacks Aaron Robinson (appendix), Justin Layne (concussion) and Nick McCloud (hamstring) all sidelined Monday.
Ravens' Patrick Mekari: Picks up sprained ankle
Mekari sustained a sprained ankle during Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Mekari was unable to return after exiting Sunday's game with this injury, though he did not sustain any significant damage to his ankle, according to Fowler. The 25-year-old started 12 of 13 games played for Baltimore last year, and he's once again stepped in at left tackle with starter Ronnie Stanley (ankle) sidelined so far this season. Mekari's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's game against Buffalo.
