ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Juvenile shot near 35th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a juvenile was shot near 35th and Northern avenues Friday night. The boy is said to have non-life threatening injuries. The exact age of the boy is currently unknown. No further information has been provided.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
AZFamily

Man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, patrol rifle in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Phoenix police patrol car and driving off with it early Saturday morning, police say. Phoenix police were investigating an aggravated assault report near N. 35th Ave., just off U.S. 60. A man unrelated to the assault apparently broke a window of the officer’s patrol car, drove away in the vehicle and dumped a patrol rifle out of the vehicle at some point, police say. He was later identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Orozco.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cbs
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Pilot makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A quick-thinking pilot made a daring emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., a Bell 47 helicopter suddenly began malfunctioning mid-flight. The pilot had to think quickly to make an emergency landing in a neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Sirrine.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student, a man and a teen girl were in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being hit by a train in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was hit by a train near a busy Phoenix intersection on Monday morning has now died. Police confirmed around 9 p.m. that 47-year-old Victor Gonzalez died at the hospital. Police responded to a call of an injured man on the train tracks around 10:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, which runs close to Grand Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy