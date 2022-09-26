Read full article on original website
Man dead after his truck crashed near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road
A man is dead after a crash early Saturday morning near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road in west Phoenix.
ABC 15 News
Juvenile shot near 35th and Northern avenues
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say a juvenile was shot near 35th and Northern avenues Friday night. The boy is said to have non-life threatening injuries. The exact age of the boy is currently unknown. No further information has been provided.
Man found dead in burning car in west Phoenix
Early Friday, police were called to the area of 59th Avenue and McDowell Road for reports of a vehicle on fire. At the scene, they located a man dead inside the vehicle.
AZFamily
Box truck ends up in Mesa canal after hitting signal light
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A box truck ended up in a Mesa canal on Saturday afternoon, according to Mesa Police. Officers say the truck appeared to have hit a signal light pole and then ended up in the canal. The driver of the truck was rescued and was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
AZFamily
Man arrested after allegedly stealing patrol car, patrol rifle in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Phoenix police patrol car and driving off with it early Saturday morning, police say. Phoenix police were investigating an aggravated assault report near N. 35th Ave., just off U.S. 60. A man unrelated to the assault apparently broke a window of the officer’s patrol car, drove away in the vehicle and dumped a patrol rifle out of the vehicle at some point, police say. He was later identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Orozco.
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
AZFamily
6 arrested after overnight home invasion in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six suspects have been arrested after police say they broke into a Tempe home early Friday morning. Officers responded to a reported home invasion near Lemon Street and Rural Road around 1:30 a.m. When police arrived, the suspects were already gone. The people who live there weren’t hurt, but there was damage inside the home and some items had been stolen.
AZFamily
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
fox10phoenix.com
Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
AZFamily
Part of Loop 303 near Litchfield Park reopened after crash caused by wrong-way driver
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Part of a freeway in the West Valley is back open after a driver went into the wrong lanes, causing a multi-car crash on Friday. It happened the Loop 303 near Glendale Avenue. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the driver was...
Man severely burned after plastic grocery bags filled with gasoline ignite in car, police say
PHOENIX — Police say that an Arizona man was severely burned after several grocery bags filled with gasoline ignited inside a car while he was on the way to fill up a disabled vehicle. According to KSAZ, police responded to a fiery crash in a neighborhood in northwest Phoenix...
AZFamily
Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A couple is in custody after police say they lured a man the woman met on a dating app to rob him and steal his car in Phoenix earlier this month. The victim told police he met a woman named “Sonya” on the Tinder dating app. He had arranged to meet her at the Embassy Suites hotel near 26th Street and Camelback Road around 10 a.m. on Sept. 17. When he got to the hotel, he went to her room to find a woman, later identified as 33-year-old Crystal Hulsey, and another man, who was identified as 32-year-old Jose Jaquez, inside. Jaquez pointed a gun at the man and demanded his cellphone, ID and social media and bank information, according to court documents.
AZFamily
Preliminary autopsy shows man shot in neck by Phoenix police after throwing rocks
Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" provides new insight on alleged killer. Eric Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the cosplay scene. Kari Lake answers questions about pre-statehood law, abortion stance. Updated: 4 hours...
AZFamily
Pilot makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A quick-thinking pilot made a daring emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 6 a.m., a Bell 47 helicopter suddenly began malfunctioning mid-flight. The pilot had to think quickly to make an emergency landing in a neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Sirrine.
fox10phoenix.com
Family remembers woman found dead following Tempe fire
The fire, which happened on Wednesday, took the life of a woman, since identified by family members as Nicole Bryden. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak spoke with Bryden's loved ones.
AZFamily
Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student, a man and a teen girl were in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix canal murders: Bryan Patrick Miller accused of killing 2 women; trial begins Oct. 3
Three decades have passed since two young women were murdered by the so-called "Canal Killer" in Phoenix. The trial of their accused murderer, Bryan Patrick Miller, is scheduled to begin next week. The victims were killed in two separate incidents in the early 1990s. Their bodies were found in the...
fox10phoenix.com
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
AZFamily
Man dead after being hit by a train in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who was hit by a train near a busy Phoenix intersection on Monday morning has now died. Police confirmed around 9 p.m. that 47-year-old Victor Gonzalez died at the hospital. Police responded to a call of an injured man on the train tracks around 10:30 a.m. near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road, which runs close to Grand Avenue.
AZFamily
3 people, including child and teen, hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters say three people, including a child and 14-year-old boy, are in the hospital after two cars crashed in Phoenix on Monday night. The crash happened near 64th Street and Bell Road just before 8 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found one car on its side...
