Steve Flesch birdies No. 18 at Pebble Beach to win Pure Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo: Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

Steve Flesch birdied his first four holes Sunday but got his biggest birdie of the week on the famous closing hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Flesch bogeyed the 12th and 13th holes but made a 4 on the par-5 18th to win the PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee by a shot over Ernie Els, Steven Alker and Paul Stankowski.

His 11 under total earned him his third win on the senior circuit and second this season. The left-hander won four times on the PGA Tour.

Alker bogeyed the 17th and parred the 18th and Flesch made the most of the situation.

“You don’t get many opportunities to win, but I got an open door when Steven gave me a chance on 18 and hit a great wedge shot in there,” Flesch said. “It ran the putt in, but it meant so much more to me because every pro wants to win at Pebble Beach and it was just a lot of fun. I hung in there all day, I got off to a great start, but winning at Pebble Beach I think is every professional golfer’s dream.”

Steve Flesch reacts after making a birdie on the 18th hole to win the 2022 Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo: Brandon Vallance/Getty Images)

“It’s just one of those things, it’s like you envision people winning at Augusta, you envision people winning at Pebble Beach. There’s been so much history around this great golf course that winning at Pebble Beach is just one of those places you always want to be a champion. To have an opportunity to do it today means so much. You know, even though we are over 50 and we’re still playing good golf, these guys are good and it’s hard to win. To win at Pebble Beach just makes it all the more special.”

Alker shot 68-69-69 to tie for second and bounce back from his tie for 58th a week ago at the Sanford International, his lowest finish in 28 outings on the Champions tour. His final-round 76 at the Sanford is his worst score on the tour.

“I struggled last week with my game a little bit, especially down the stretch, then just kind of got it together this week,” he said. “I enjoy playing here anyway. So I got it together, gave myself a chance, hung in today and got super start.”

Meng, Hughes wins First Tee portion

There were 78 First Tee members from 54 chapters at the event.

Megan Meng won the girls division at 22 under, also sinking a birdie putt on No. 18 to win by a stroke.

Bryson Hughes won the boys division at 18 under.

There were three aces made by junior golfers during their practice rounds.

  • Cooper Groshart, No. 7
  • Theresa Shaw, No. 17
  • Sophia Bardunias, No. 5

