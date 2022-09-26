ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

freightwaves.com

It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
RETAIL
Cadrene Heslop

Self-Checkout Machines Coming To Circle K Stores

The service industry has faced several shakeups since the pandemic. The newest change is technology improvements. More self-checkout options are showing up in shopping locations. Walmart is adding these machines to their stores. Ohio's Circle K stores are also making a similar move.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart U S#Nike Inc#Metaverse#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Walmart#Web3 Technology#Walmart Inc Wmt#Roblox Corporation Rblx#Universe Of Play#Netflix Inc Nflx#Yungblud
Footwear News

Walmart Courts Younger Consumers with New Metaverse Play on Roblox

Walmart is the latest retailer to enter the metaverse. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer announced on Monday that it has launched two new metaverse experiences on Roblox. Called “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play,” the retailer said these spaces offer “unique” and “interactive” content and entertainment for its customers.
RETAIL
24/7 Wall St.

Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
RETAIL
The US Sun

My car rental side hustle earned me $1,000 in a month

A TikToker has been able to make $1,000 with through a car rental side hustle. He goes by Chris, who runs the TikTok channel WatchMeGrowMyMoney, where he shares videos of all his money-making ventures. He recently started renting out his car using the site Turo. Car owners can list their...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

From layoffs to hiring freezes, here's how companies like Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are preparing for an economic downturn

While a recession hasn't arrived yet, there's no doubt the chatter about when one will hit has ramped up. After a robust year of economic recovery when Americans spent big and there were more than enough jobs to go around, companies seem to be tightening their belts. To be sure, experts have told Insider that the next recession will be much milder and feel very different than the pandemic recession or the 2008 housing-bubble collapse and financial crisis.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Target, Walmart, Amazon All Have the Same Big Idea

You might think you are crazy if you are seeing holiday items at a retailer already. Don't worry you aren’t crazy. Retailers have jumped over Halloween right into the holiday season. After multiple retailers struggled with excess inventory, they are now pushing to get a taste of the holiday shopping frenzy early.
RETAIL
The Associated Press

Walmart Doubles Down on Convenience, Value and Experience to Serve Customers This Holiday Season

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Walmart is ready to serve its customers this holiday season, offering better value and more convenience than ever as customers start their holiday shopping. More than half of Walmart customers will start their holiday shopping research in October i and Walmart is prepared to meet their needs and help them make the most of the season with an exceptional experience no matter how, when or where they want to shop.
RETAIL
thecoinrise.com

Walmart is now looking to promote its brand through metaverse

With the release of two new Roblox experiences, retail giant Walmart has officially joined the list of firms looking for innovative ways to promote their brands through metaverse platforms. Roblox has a good amount of unofficial Walmart-themed games, but in December 2021, the company itself filed many patent applications for...
RETAIL
retailleader.com

Walmart Joins Metaverse with Two Experiences on Roblox

Walmart is entering the metaverse with two experiences on Roblox. One will offer virtual toys and games, while the other will offer virtual merchandise and host a music festival in October. Gaming platform Roblox is popular with teens and kids, and brands like Forever 21 and Pacsun have also created...
VIDEO GAMES
pymnts

Sephora Launches Same-Day Unlimited Subscription Offering

Sephora has rolled out a subscription-based membership called Sephora Same-Day Unlimited, the beauty retailer announced Tuesday (Sept. 27). The program lets customers have products delivered to their homes in as little as two hours, according to an announcement. “A recent survey found that the No. 1 service beauty shoppers want...
SHOPPING
CNBC

Costco isn't raising membership fees after earnings beat expectations

The company held off on increasing its membership fees after reporting earnings that topped analyst expectations Thursday. Costco typically raises membership fees around every five years. The company said higher costs hurt its margins during the period. Costco is still holding off on raising its membership fees after reporting fiscal...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Community Policy