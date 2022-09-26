ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendsville, PA

BC Festival of Lights acquires Tall Pines Forest of Lights

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HJ1kH_0iAg2Rkp00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Last week, the Broome County Festival of Lights announced the acquisition of the Tall Pines Players Club Forest of Lights.

The acquisition means that the Festival of Lights will acquire the inventory of holiday lights and displays from the Tall Pines Players Club which is located just over the border in Friendsville, Pennsylvania.

The festival also announced plans to include out-of-vehicle activities in 2022, expanding the event from a drive-thru lights show to an entire holiday experience. Activities will feature visits with Santa Claus and food and beverage vendors.

The Tall Pines acquisition will completely revamp the festival as the Tall Pines Forest of Lights was one of the biggest holiday lights displays in Northern Pennsylvania.

“Now with millions of holiday lights, this isn’t just a drive-thru lights show; it’s an entire holiday experience for the whole family to enjoy,” said Event Coordinator Dave Pessagno. “Not only will this year’s Festival of Lights bring the magic of the holiday season to Broome County families, but it will attract thousands of visitors from across New York and Pennsylvania.”

The event will run from November 21st through January 1st at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Broome County, NY
Sports
Binghamton, NY
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Friendsville, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Plans for Recreational River Use

Broome County’s Department of Planning is working on updating the Intermunicipal Waterfront Public Access Plan that was put together in 2011 and includes the development of a Blueway Plan. The idea is to improve public access and awareness of the rivers that run through Broome County, mapping and assessing...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Experience craft therapy at Positive Vibes Tioga

A new woman-owned business in Owego has opened their doors to offer fun and relaxation while crafting. Positive Vibes Tioga, located at 928 Rte. 17C, started classes earlier this month. Jennifer Nickels and Lisa Coniglio bring many years of experience to the table, including knowledge of working with various learning...
OWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Festival Of Lights#Local Life#Localevent#Holiday Lights#Tall Pines#The Tall Pines Forest#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt New
NewsChannel 36

Covered Bridge Dance Celebration in Newfield

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Covered Bridge Dance took place in Newfield, this evening. People came together to celebrate with old-fashioned, country line dances. Newfield's Old Home Day's committee wanted to put on an event for the community on the covered bridge. This bridge is the oldest covered bridge that is still in daily use, in New York State.
NEWFIELD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

American Legion Post 401 Historic Preservation Commission Response

OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A couple of weeks ago, the American Legion post 401 in Owego held a petition signing event to overturn the Village’s decision that forbade’s the installation of an electronic billboard. News Channel 34 spoke with Jim Overhiser, the chairman for the Owego Historic Preservation Commission. He says that Post 401 approached […]
OWEGO, NY
mylittlefalls.com

Mary Beth Hersh 1949 – 2022

Dolgeville, New York – Mary Beth Hersh, age 73, of South Helmer Ave., passed away peacefully on Friday evening, September 23, 2022, at St. Johnsville Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mary was born in Elmira, NY, on March 26, 1949, the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Nitsche) Banks....
ELMIRA, NY
103.9 The Breeze

The NWS Confirmed This Scary Weather Event Happened in Upstate NY Sunday

It's somewhat rare that tornados hit Upstate New York. It's even more rare to say that multiple tornados hit Upstate in the same year. Now, what about the same week? That's nearly impossible. Yet, that's exactly what's happened. Days after a tornado was reported in Wayland, New York, another twister...
WALTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy