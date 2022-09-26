ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
beefmagazine.com

Falling ag R&D investments will impact farmers competitiveness

Largely due to a history of agricultural research and development, growth in agricultural productivity has reduced food prices; cut the carbon footprint of milk, chicken, beef, and many other products; reduced land use; and led to more efficient use of many resources. But after years of steady growth, public agricultural R&D funding in the United States is waning and could impact farmers’ competitiveness as well as impact the environment.
Inhabitat.com

Is agrivoltaic farming the future of food and energy?

The world has a problem. We’re facing water, energy and food shortages in the upcoming years. But the wheels are turning to find solutions for all of these issues. Not surprisingly, solar power is at the heart of the discussion, especially as it pertains to agriculture. What is agrivoltaics?
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, September 27, 2022

Max Armstrong reports that the growing idea of a cow tax for cattle emissions has spurred a bipartisan move in Congress to protect livestock producers under increasing scrutiny regarding greenhouse gas emissions. These emissions are naturally occurring and a very small contributor to the issue. With the Biden Administration working to push the Clean Air Act as a tool for tackling emissions, a proposal in Congress aims to mitigate efforts that could impact livestock producers.
Investigate Midwest

USDA spending only a sliver of conservation funding on climate-smart practices, a new report finds

This story was originally published by Harvest Public Media through a partnership with the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture spent $7.4 billion in payments to farmers between 2017 and 2020 through two of its biggest conservation programs, but very little of that money went to practices that help fight climate change, according to a report from the Environmental Working Group.
Agriculture Online

Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding

The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
agupdate.com

BASF seed treatments provide early protection for winter wheat

Producers will be in the fields seeding winter wheat soon, according to Tracy Hillenbrand, BASF technical service representative. “I’ve talked with a couple retailers and Montana growers are getting ready to start seeding. In a couple of those areas, growers are trying to wait for rainfall to try to get a little more moisture in the soil,” Hillenbrand said.
msn.com

Farmers are facing a new wave of climate challenges — the 2023 Farm Bill must help them

Farmers in this country have never had it easy. I think back to my grandmother, a tough immigrant from Slovakia who settled in the Midwest and endured hard conditions as a tenant farmer in Illinois and Wisconsin. Battling through the Depression, there were periods without water and without electricity. Once, she watched her farm burn down. Still, she and countless other small farmers toiled to make it work, and we — everybody who relies on our food system — are their beneficiaries.
Ethanol Producer Magazine

USDA: Corn use for fuel ethanol at 446 million bushels in July

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production report for September, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol production in July was down 1 percent when compared to the same month of last year, but up slightly when compared to June. Total corn consumed for alcohol and other...
iheart.com

British Farmers Decry Crop Circle Damage

While crop circles may serve as a wondrous sight to fans of the mysterious phenomenon, farmers in England remain understandably irritated by the curious formations which wind up costing unwitting growers a considerable amount of money. An enlightening new study from The Guardian found that, over the last five years, these intricate designs destroyed over 40 soccer fields worth of crops which could have been harvested and sold for approximately $32,000 in total. The barley and wheat, alone, would have supplied enough grain for a staggering 300,000 loaves of bread and the downed rapeseed due to the formations accounted for a whopping 600 liters of canola oil that was lost.
beefmagazine.com

White House actions target livestock concentration

During a White House Competition Council meeting on Sept. 26, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced USDA is publishing a proposed rule updating the Packers and Stockyards Act including changes to contract formation in the livestock sector. USDA also announced $15 million to partner with state attorneys general on the enforcement of competition laws, such as the laws against price-fixing.
Michigan Advance

USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program […] The post USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Agriculture Online

USDA to help Kentucky, Minnesota, and South Dakota farmers rebuild grain storage

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the USDA will make available $20 million in cost-share assistance to help agricultural producers in Kentucky, Minnesota, South Dakota and surrounding areas to rebuild storage facilities damaged by devastating natural disaster events in 2021 and 2022. This assistance will help producers who were hard-hit by disasters and are currently struggling with a lack of available grain storage have the resources they need as they head into the 2022 crop harvest.
US News and World Report

U.S. Plans Rule to Protect Livestock Farmers From Company Retaliation

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing regulations to prevent meat companies from retaliating against livestock and poultry farmers who speak out on practices such as price-fixing, the agency said on Monday. The USDA also said it would work with state attorneys general to investigate anticompetitive practices...
iheart.com

USDA working to ease fertilizer supply and price concerns

A new federal grant program announced Tuesday seeks to increase American-made fertilizer production. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the $500 million in grants, intended to spur competition in the fertilizer sector and combat price hikes on U.S. farmers. The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is part of a government-wide effort to...
