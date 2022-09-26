While crop circles may serve as a wondrous sight to fans of the mysterious phenomenon, farmers in England remain understandably irritated by the curious formations which wind up costing unwitting growers a considerable amount of money. An enlightening new study from The Guardian found that, over the last five years, these intricate designs destroyed over 40 soccer fields worth of crops which could have been harvested and sold for approximately $32,000 in total. The barley and wheat, alone, would have supplied enough grain for a staggering 300,000 loaves of bread and the downed rapeseed due to the formations accounted for a whopping 600 liters of canola oil that was lost.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO