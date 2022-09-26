Read full article on original website
Trump's former White House lawyer said the chance of him being indicted for inciting the Capitol riot is 'very high'
Earlier this year, an ex-prosecutor also said he believes that testimony from Jan. 6 rioters will eventually culminate in a devastating blow to Trump.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
House Jan. 6 committee releases Oath Keepers' reaction when Trump tweeted during attack
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol Thursday released walkie talkie communications from the far-right group Oath Keepers on the day of insurrection. In the audio, the group says that former President Donald Trump did not tell the rioters to "stand down" when he tweeted to support Capitol police amid the attack.
Founder of Proud Boys chapter in Hawaii pleads guilty in connection to Capitol riot
The Hawaii chapter leader of the Proud Boys has plead guilty to charges stemming from the riot at the US Capitol.Department of Justice officials announced in a news release on Friday that 36-year-old Nicholas Ochs of Honolulu had pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding. The charge is more serious that some unaffiliated participants of the riot have faced, but ultimately far less than some members of right-wing militia groups now face.“Ochs traveled from Honolulu to Washington, D.C., arriving on Jan. 5,” states the DoJ’s news release.He and a friend from Texas, who also plead guilty on Friday, battled...
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
“Embarrassed” Trump acknowledged loss before declaring “I’m just not going to leave”: Haberman book
Former President Donald Trump appeared "embarrassed" and privately recognized his 2020 election loss before declaring that he would refuse to leave the White House, according to an upcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman. "I'm just not going to leave," Trump told an aide, according to an excerpt...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says
A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says
Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
Immigrants bused to Kamala Harris's home reveal final destinations after being sent to DC
More than 100 immigrants were bused from Texas to an entrance near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, with many praising the process of getting bused further into the country as being “very good.”
New York AG lawsuit claims former President Trump used Chicago Trump Tower in business fraud scheme
NEW YORK (CBS) -- Chicago's Trump Tower features prominently into the lawsuit against former President Donald Trump by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The 222-page complaint issued Wednesday claims that Mr. Trump told two different stories about the value of Trump Tower in Chicago – using one story in which the building was highly valued when he was trying to secure loans against it, while using another story that claimed the tower was "worthless" for massive tax writeoffs.
Trump Had Racist Reaction To Staff Members Of Color At White House, Book Says
Donald Trump reportedly made a racist assumption about a group of racially diverse congressional staff members at a White House reception held early in his presidency. According to an advance copy of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, Confidence Man, which was obtained by Rolling Stone, Trump assumed the staffers were waiters ― and told them to get some food.
CNBC
Steve Bannon lawyer says former Trump aide is en route to surrender in New York
The criminal defense lawyer for former Trump White House senior advisor Steve Bannon said he is traveling Wednesday to New York City to prepare to surrender to face charges in a new indictment Thursday. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is known to be investigating Bannon in connection with the raising...
Top members of Congress spotted going to secure room with CIA director
Top lawmakers were seen going into a sensitive compartmented information facility, or SCIF, with CIA Director William Burns at the Capitol on Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Another bus of migrants sent from Texas arrives at Kamala Harris's house in DC
Another busload of immigrants believed to be from Venezuela and Nicaragua was dropped outside of the home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday morning in Washington, D.C. The bus consisted of men, women, and infants, according to video footage from a reporter with NBC who arrived outside of the...
Trump supported a failed plot to replace Jared Kushner with Steve Bannon to lead 2020 campaign, Navarro book says
Former White House trade advisor Peter Navarro detailed efforts to remove Jared Kushner from his role helping Trump seek re-election.
Former investigator: White House called rioter during Jan. 6 attack
Denver Riggleman, a former GOP congressman and former senior adviser for the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, told Bill Whitaker that someone at the White House called a rioter during the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Watch more of the interview Sunday on "60 Minutes."
Judge who sided with Trump in Mar-a-Lago case had few high-profile cases
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The federal judge at the center of the dispute over documents taken from former President Donald Trump’s estate is a member of a prominent conservative legal society who has had brushes with other politically-sensitive cases during her short time on the bench. U.S. District Court...
Lindsey Graham Called Trump A Liar, But The Ex-President Was Also 'A Lot Of Fun To Hang Out With'
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina called former President Donald Trump a liar and said he could kill people on his side. According to an upcoming book, "The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021," by journalists Susan Glasser and Peter Baker, Graham referred to Trump as a "lying motherf***er."
Here are the Trump properties at the center of the New York attorney general's lawsuit against the former President and his family
New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, three of his children and his business.
Andrew Giuliani Texted Oath Keeper Charged in Jan. 6 Riot: Report
A senior member of the far-right organization Oath Keepers engaged in text exchanges with former Trump White House aide Andrew Giuliani “about election issues,” NBC News reports, in what is said to be evidence of a growing connection between fringe groups and the Trump administration. Kellye SoRelle, the general counsel for the organization, pleaded not guilty earlier this month to four charges surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstructing justice by telling others to delete information from their phones. Along with the Giuliani texts, SoRelle also attempted to...
