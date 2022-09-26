ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard men's golf builds on Steph Curry's support to become nation's top HBCU program, and they're still growing

By Adam Woodard
 2 days ago
Photo: MEAC Media Relations

Greg Odom Jr. thought head coach Sam Puryear was blowing more smoke than a chimney when he was being recruited to play golf at Howard University.

“Getting recruited, I thought he was bluffing. I’m on the phone with him, he’s like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna win championships, you’re gonna get this, you’re gonna do this,’” recalled Odom Jr., who was a sophomore at Memphis at the time. “When you actually walk up on the tee of PGA Tour event and you walk to the podium after winning a championship, you look back and it’s just, ‘Wow, everything happened.’”

Sure, they were lofty goals for an upstart program getting its first crack at NCAA Div. I competition thanks to the financial backing of NBA superstar and avid golfer, Stephen Curry, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire. And Puryear believed every single word.

“I’ve been feeling like for the last 30 years I’ve been saying to myself the day is coming where you can put (an HBCU) product on a golf course where it can be competitive if you have the proper things in place,” Puryear said of his vision for the program. “From funding to course access to instruction to the opportunity to compete against the better programs, teams can get better. I knew that was gonna happen.”

“Did I know it was going to happen in year two? No I didn’t, but I knew it was possible.”

Howard’s inaugural 2021-22 season was just five events, two of which were match play duels against local programs Navy and Georgetown. Howard finished T-13 at the Golden Horseshoe Intercollegiate, third (out of four) at the MEAC Championship and fourth at the PGA Works Collegiate Championship, an event that highlights the best minority collegiate golfers across the country.

“I feel like we’ve always had the pieces, we just had to put them together,” said Odom Jr, who individually placed fifth at the conference championship and then won the PGA Works in 2021. “We were close the first year at PGA Works but we fell short, and I feel like that was our drive for the next season.”

The Bison closed out their second season in 2021-22 with a pair of wins at the MEAC Championship and PGA Works and placed inside the top five in five of 10 events. Odom Jr. won the individual MEAC Championship wire-to-wire and then defended his PGA Works title, fulfilling Puryear’s vision.

“We go to every event and try to win and give it our all, so I feel like the expectations haven’t changed,” said Odom Jr of the team’s early success. “If we win, we win, and if we don’t, we learn something so we can win next time.”

“I think the one thing that we have to continue to do is just to realize that we have a long way to go,” added Puryear. “All the guys on my team will tell you, I preach it all the time: don’t get comfortable, because you’re only as good as your last week, as good as your last shot.”

“So we keep it focused, stay in the present, don’t put your mind too far down the road and you don’t lament on where you’ve come from, because you have to keep putting the left foot in front of the right foot.”

The team has worked hard to reach its current status as the top HBCU program in the country, but Puryear and his players will be the first to tell you that none of this would be possible without Curry, who in 2019 announced his commitment to support and establish Howard’s first NCAA Div. I golf program for the next six years. The university also launched a golf endowment campaign to support Curry’s efforts. While Curry’s money has provided the team with tangible benefits, it’s the intangibles his support brings that mean the most.

“To show you the mark of a man, when (Curry) was hurt during the NBA season last year, he was in a walking boot, got in a cart and followed the team when we were playing out at Stanford,” said Puryear. “Most people, 99% of the people would never do that. Some people are comfortable with signing a check. He’s comfortable touching a life. To me, that speaks volumes.”

“I would like to commend that guy. He’s an NBA champion. He’s a superstar. He’s the MVP. He’s everything. But he’s also the guy that started the Howard golf team and helped fund the team. It’s incredible,” added Odom Jr. “For the team, he’s present, and when we need him, he comes. He’s supplied us with everything, and he’s helped us with resources and opened doors for opportunities so we just can’t thank him enough. He’s the guy.”

The men’s golf program joined the Northeast Conference as an associate member this season and have six events on the schedule for this fall, including this week’s Howard/USF Intercollegiate at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. As the program continues to evolve, the expectations for Odom Jr. and his team remain the same.

“I see no difference. I still see us being the No. 1 seed and having that target on our back,” said Odom Jr, who won the Bison’s first start of the fall at the River Run Collegiate. “We will be at that podium and we will be winning.”

testudotimes.com

Maryland women’s basketball transfer Allie Kubek suffered torn ACL, out for 2022-23 season

Maryland women’s basketball junior guard Allie Kubek sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the 2022-2023 season, according to a team spokesperson. Kubek transferred from Towson this past offseason where she averaged 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last year. She is a career 48% shooter from the field and was named to the All-CAA team last season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Baltimore Times

Bowie State University Athletics: Men’s Basketball Picked Fifth in CIAA Preseason Poll, Third in Division

BALTIMORE, Md. –The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) unveiled its 2022-23 preseason poll and all-conference teams at the 2022 CIAA Basketball Media Day, as Bowie State was picked to finish fifth by the league’s coaches and sports information directors Monday, Sept. 26. Fayetteville State received six first-place votes...
BOWIE, MD
NBC News

Cox defends his conservative platform at HBCU forum

BALTIMORE — At a forum with Black students here Tuesday night, Maryland's GOP gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox promised to improve the relationships between Maryland's four HBCUs and the state government should he win November's general election. "We don't show up and that's wrong. That's why I'm here today. I...
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCoShow High School Football Top 10 – Week 4

1. Quince Orchard 4-0 (LW 1) The Cougars earned their 4th straight shutout of the season, handing Damascus their 1st loss of the season 28-0. RB Iverson Howard ran for 97 yds and 2 TDs. Next, QO will travel to Death Valley in Germantown to take on undefeated Seneca Valley.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’

Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Son of slain beloved boxing trainer plans to honor dad on fight night

WASHINGTON - D.C. boxer Dusty Hernandez-Harrison will still fight this weekend, even after his trainer and father Arthur "Buddy" Harrison was shot and killed outside his Southeast D.C. home this past Saturday. Buddy Harrison’s murder sent shockwaves throughout the community. Many of those mourning him consider him an icon. Promoters...
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
mocoshow.com

5 of Top 7 Private High Schools in Maryland are in MoCo, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 5 of the top 7 private high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Bethesda’s Holton-Arms School earning the top spot.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

7 of Top 10 Public High Schools in Maryland Are in MoCo; All MCPS High Schools In Top Half of Rankings, According to Niche

Niche, a rankings and review resource that provides information on K-12 schools, colleges, cities, neighborhoods, and companies across the United States, has just published its new 2023 Best Schools and Districts rankings. Now in its ninth year, the rankings include updated data for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools, and 11,820 school districts nationwide. 7 of the top 10 public high schools in Maryland are located in Montgomery County, with Poolesville High School earning the top spot (All MCPS schools listed can be seen below and there are 282 public high schools in the state).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Bob Turk Leaving WJZ-TV: Is the Baltimore Meteorologist Retiring?

Bob Turk has been the face of weather in Baltimore for half a century. Many never thought there would come a time when they wouldn’t get their timely weather updates from the veteran meteorologist, but it is here. Bob Turk announced he is leaving WJZ-TV after five decades. The news was met with dejected reactions beyond CBS 13 viewers. Baltimore residents are now wondering if the “Sunshine Kid” is retiring or if he is leaving for a different career opportunity. They especially want to know and hope to see Bob Turk on television again. Here’s what the veteran weather anchor said about his departure from WJZ-TV.
BALTIMORE, MD
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

Washington Latin School Acquires Historic Kirov Academy Building for $23M

The Universal Ballet Foundation, which shut down its Washington, D.C., nonprofit academy earlier this year due to financial hardship, has sold its longtime home, the Kirov Academy, for $22.5 million. The Washington Latin School was the buyer and will use the 49,952-square-foot facility and site as its new campus, according...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Milk Run Leads Bowie Woman To $1 Million Lottery Win

LANHAM, Md. – A Bowie woman’s trip to the store to buy milk led to a Lottery scratch-off win so big that she could, if she wished, buy her own herd of dairy cows. The lucky lady scored a $1 million top prize on a Million Dollar Mega Multiplier scratch-off.
BOWIE, MD
fox5dc.com

Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog

WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
WASHINGTON, DC
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

