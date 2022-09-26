ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joel Klatt releases new college football top 10 following Week 4

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELM7e_0iAg20Fh00

College football is the greatest game on earth (fact not opinion) but it’s biggest issue is that by the time you blink you’re seemingly a third of the way through it. That’s at least how it feels after the first four weeks of the season have already come and gone and most teams are already 1/3 of the way done with their schedules.

So what have we learned at this point? And how much figuring out do we still have left?

As conference seasons heat up we look at who Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt rated in his top 10 this week as he actually gave a few extra teams as an added bonus.

20. Kansas

Klatt is very much on board with the 4-0 start for Kansas and took the Associated Press voters to task on Sunday. He added them as the 20th best team in the country in his weekly release.

14 and 15: Just Missed (1/2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pn0Vd_0iAg20Fh00
Lansing State Journal

Klatt didn’t list who would be ranked between 16-19 after noting that Kansas would be included at 20 but did share that a couple of teams just missed making his “just missed” list.

Oregon, after their crazy comeback victory at Washington State, and Minnesota after their demolition of Michigan State kept them unbeaten for September.

11-13: Just missed (2/2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8ztR_0iAg20Fh00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Just missing the top 10 on Klatt’s post Week 4 rankings were a few teams that won in convincing fashion Saturday:

North Carolina State: 41-10 vs. Connecticut

Utah: 34-13 at Arizona State

Washington: 40-22 vs. Stanford

10. Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVd8L_0iAg20Fh00
The Knoxville Sentinel

9. Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRy9p_0iAg20Fh00
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

8. USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUYf9_0iAg20Fh00
Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

7. Oklahoma State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C41Ey_0iAg20Fh00
The Oklahoman

6. Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dw8YY_0iAg20Fh00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

5. Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xnku9_0iAg20Fh00
The Greenville News

4. Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P36ax_0iAg20Fh00
Syndication: Detroit Free Press

3. Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1PYC_0iAg20Fh00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SGoRu_0iAg20Fh00
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

1. Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ6K9_0iAg20Fh00
Syndication: Online Athens

Comments / 0

