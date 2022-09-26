Joel Klatt releases new college football top 10 following Week 4

College football is the greatest game on earth (fact not opinion) but it’s biggest issue is that by the time you blink you’re seemingly a third of the way through it. That’s at least how it feels after the first four weeks of the season have already come and gone and most teams are already 1/3 of the way done with their schedules.

So what have we learned at this point? And how much figuring out do we still have left?

As conference seasons heat up we look at who Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt rated in his top 10 this week as he actually gave a few extra teams as an added bonus.

20. Kansas

Klatt is very much on board with the 4-0 start for Kansas and took the Associated Press voters to task on Sunday. He added them as the 20th best team in the country in his weekly release.

14 and 15: Just Missed (1/2)

Lansing State Journal

Klatt didn’t list who would be ranked between 16-19 after noting that Kansas would be included at 20 but did share that a couple of teams just missed making his “just missed” list.

Oregon, after their crazy comeback victory at Washington State, and Minnesota after their demolition of Michigan State kept them unbeaten for September.

11-13: Just missed (2/2)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Just missing the top 10 on Klatt’s post Week 4 rankings were a few teams that won in convincing fashion Saturday:

North Carolina State: 41-10 vs. Connecticut

Utah: 34-13 at Arizona State

Washington: 40-22 vs. Stanford

10. Tennessee

The Knoxville Sentinel

9. Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

8. USC

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

7. Oklahoma State

The Oklahoman

6. Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

5. Clemson

The Greenville News

4. Michigan

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

3. Alabama

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

1. Georgia