PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient in a milestone with the Joy Bus Charity. If you’re not familiar with The Joy Bus, it’s a non-profit that was started by Jennifer Carraway after her friend Joy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011. To help, she prepared homecooked meals for joy, which inspired her to launch The Joy Bus. Now, homebound cancer patients across the Valley can get chef-inspired, healthy meals. The Joy Bus Diner was opened in 2016 to help fund the bus, and thousands of meals have now been delivered to patients.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO