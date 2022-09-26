Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Classic Burger Chain Opens New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Who Killed The Pride Family?Jeffery MacPhoenix, AZ
Central Arizona Vaqueros men's basketball team eyes ACCAC ascendance as new season nearsJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix mayor delivers 20,000th meal to homebound cancer patient
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient in a milestone with the Joy Bus Charity. If you’re not familiar with The Joy Bus, it’s a non-profit that was started by Jennifer Carraway after her friend Joy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011. To help, she prepared homecooked meals for joy, which inspired her to launch The Joy Bus. Now, homebound cancer patients across the Valley can get chef-inspired, healthy meals. The Joy Bus Diner was opened in 2016 to help fund the bus, and thousands of meals have now been delivered to patients.
12news.com
Arizona gas prices are up 20 cents in a week. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — Gas prices are up another 8 cents on Tuesday, with the average price for a gallon of gas in Arizona up 20 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. It’s now more than $4.18 a gallon statewide. In Phoenix, gas prices are now 50...
AZFamily
State of the economy, recession fears are here
Maricopa County Attorney says she won’t prosecute women who seek abortion. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions, and no statute even suggests a woman will be prosecuted for her decision,” Mitchell said. “Likewise, I will not revictimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation.”. Peoria Film...
More and more residents told to leave with no place to go
There were 6,574 of them in August making it another record month post-pandemic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Abrazo Health to soon begin construction on 27-acre campus in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More health care options are coming to the West Valley. Abrazo Health has released renderings for the medical building that is planning to construct during its first phase of development in the coming months. “Abrazo has cared for the West Valley’s health needs for nearly...
AZFamily
East Valley communities urge residents not to overseed their lawns
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale, like Mesa, has urged residents not to overseed this year. It’s part of a growing trend of Valley communities asking families to be more mindful of the water supply. Overseeding is adding grass seeds to a lawn during the fall, typically ryegrass, so...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices
After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
teslarati.com
Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico
A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
buckeyeaz.gov
Buckeye earns HEART Safe City designation
The city of Buckeye has been recognized by the Arizona Department of Health Services as a HEART Safe City, showing dedication to improving survival rates from out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest. As part of the Save Hearts in Arizona Registry and Education (SHARE) program, a set of criteria and guidelines was...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Anxiety on the rise for adults, some experts encourage screening
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Adults are dealing with a lot of different kinds of stressors these days, even more after the effects of the pandemic. More and more adults are reporting that they’re feeling anxious and stressed, and because of this, some experts are recommending that adults under age 64 should be screened for anxiety. Dr. Sharon Thompson, a Phoenix OB-GYN, dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to talk about what can be done to help adults cope with these levels of daily stress.
AZFamily
‘One kid might just think it’s candy’: Increase in children eating edibles
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An increasing number of young children are eating marijuana-laced candy, according to figures from poison control centers across the country and in Arizona. The ‘edibles’ come in all shapes and colors — appearing to be candies, brownies, gummies and even cereal. But the edibles, when in young hands, are causing some serious problems.
WATCH: Family of Six Found Clinging To Top of Car in Arizona Monsoon Floodwaters
In this shocking footage, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Maricopa, Arizona rescues a family of six stranded on top of a car in Arizona monsoon floodwaters on September 21. The Ranger 1 helicopter crew arrived to the scene and a “trooper-paramedic was inserted via 75′ hoist to make...
AZFamily
Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
‘Angry Chickz’ announces grand opening date for first Arizona location
David Mkhitaryan, CEO of Angry Chickz, confirmed to ABC15 that the first Arizona location will be in Glendale and will open in early October!
AZFamily
Decadent dishes are endless at Lincoln Steakhouse and Bar
PHOENIX (Your Life Arizona) - Try the world famous JW Marriott cheesecake and more delicious dishes at Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar. Lincoln Steakhouse & Bar | 5402 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ.
azbigmedia.com
2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
AZFamily
8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. The DEA announced Wednesday that more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were...
Comments / 11