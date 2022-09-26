ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix mayor delivers 20,000th meal to homebound cancer patient

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Wednesday, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego delivered the 20,000th meal to a homebound cancer patient in a milestone with the Joy Bus Charity. If you’re not familiar with The Joy Bus, it’s a non-profit that was started by Jennifer Carraway after her friend Joy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2011. To help, she prepared homecooked meals for joy, which inspired her to launch The Joy Bus. Now, homebound cancer patients across the Valley can get chef-inspired, healthy meals. The Joy Bus Diner was opened in 2016 to help fund the bus, and thousands of meals have now been delivered to patients.
AZFamily

State of the economy, recession fears are here

Maricopa County Attorney says she won’t prosecute women who seek abortion. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions, and no statute even suggests a woman will be prosecuted for her decision,” Mitchell said. “Likewise, I will not revictimize survivors of rape, incest, or molestation.”. Peoria Film...
AZFamily

Abrazo Health to soon begin construction on 27-acre campus in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More health care options are coming to the West Valley. Abrazo Health has released renderings for the medical building that is planning to construct during its first phase of development in the coming months. “Abrazo has cared for the West Valley’s health needs for nearly...
AZFamily

East Valley communities urge residents not to overseed their lawns

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale, like Mesa, has urged residents not to overseed this year. It’s part of a growing trend of Valley communities asking families to be more mindful of the water supply. Overseeding is adding grass seeds to a lawn during the fall, typically ryegrass, so...
azbigmedia.com

Arizona ranks No. 3 for biggest decrease in home prices

After two years of skyrocketing growth, home prices are dropping in Arizona, according to an analysis from QuoteWizard. Our team of analysts found that the average price of a home in Arizona has decreased by $5,075 since June — that’s the 5th largest drop in the nation, and No. 3 in the nation for biggest decrease in home prices by percentage.
teslarati.com

Phoenix area Tesla-certified repair shops won’t repair this Tesla because of Geico

A Tesla owner in Phoenix, Arizona, has been having a hard time getting his car repaired. The accident wasn’t his fault yet Tesla-certified repair shops are not accepting Geico due to the insurance company refusing to pay the costs to repair a Tesla. Although the Tesla owner wasn’t at fault for the accident, he is stuck with $2,100 in damages.
buckeyeaz.gov

Buckeye earns HEART Safe City designation

The city of Buckeye has been recognized by the Arizona Department of Health Services as a HEART Safe City, showing dedication to improving survival rates from out-of-hospital sudden cardiac arrest. As part of the Save Hearts in Arizona Registry and Education (SHARE) program, a set of criteria and guidelines was...
AZFamily

Anxiety on the rise for adults, some experts encourage screening

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Adults are dealing with a lot of different kinds of stressors these days, even more after the effects of the pandemic. More and more adults are reporting that they’re feeling anxious and stressed, and because of this, some experts are recommending that adults under age 64 should be screened for anxiety. Dr. Sharon Thompson, a Phoenix OB-GYN, dropped by Good Morning Arizona on Monday to talk about what can be done to help adults cope with these levels of daily stress.
AZFamily

‘One kid might just think it’s candy’: Increase in children eating edibles

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An increasing number of young children are eating marijuana-laced candy, according to figures from poison control centers across the country and in Arizona. The ‘edibles’ come in all shapes and colors — appearing to be candies, brownies, gummies and even cereal. But the edibles, when in young hands, are causing some serious problems.
AZFamily

Pick-up days to change for City of Phoenix’s bulk trash program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just days before the City of Phoenix is set to launch an adjustment to its collection days, and the city’s Public Works Department said it’s adjusting days again, this time for its bulk trash customers as it continues to struggle with staffing. Earlier this...
azbigmedia.com

2 Arizona restaurants make Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, today announced the next in its community-powered Travelers’ Choice Awards series: the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants, which includes two Arizona restaurants. Cafe Monarch in Scottsdale is ranked No. 4 among Fine Dining Restaurants in the U.S. BirdHouse in Page ranks No. 2 for Best Quick Bites.
AZFamily

8 million fentanyl pills seized in Phoenix area during nationwide operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of Drug Enforcement Administration says its Phoenix division seized over 8 million fake fentanyl pills during a nationwide operation that spanned just over three months. The DEA announced Wednesday that more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder were...
