11th Annual Loss Of A Child Memorial Service Will Be September 26
MARYSVILLE – The Loss of a Child Grief Support Group, Marysville, will host their 11th annual Memory Service on Sunday, Oct. 9th, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall. Parents, family members and friends of the children who have died will gather together to celebrate the lives and memories of our beloved children. If you have lost a child at any age you are especially welcomed to attend.
Big Time Grain Company To Headline Firemen’s Fall Fest
Big Time Grain Company was previously in Marshall County in 2021 opening for The Beach Boys at Alcove Spring Historic Park. This time, they are headlining the tenth annual Firemen’s Fall Fest Saturday, October 8, on the square in downtown Blue Rapids. The event is sponsored by the Blue...
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Missing Wamego girl may be in Manhattan, police say
WAMEGO (KSNT) – The Wamego Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile on Tuesday. According to the WPD, Sarah White, 17, of Wamego, left her home several days ago and has not been back since. White is believed to be in the Manhattan area.
Highway 36-148 intersection sees another fatality accident
A 71-year-old Manhattan woman was killed on Sept. 21 on U.S. Highway 36 at the Hanover corner. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Anne Nielsen was driving south on K-148 in a 2017 Volkswagen Beetle and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Ford F-350 pickup truck driven by 60-year-old Jeffry Clark, of Thermopolis, Wyo., who was driving west on U.S. Highway 36. Both…
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Tractor Fire Reported Tuesday Near Leonardville
At 1:30 p.m. September 27, Riley County Fire District #1 was dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire located near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Upon arrival, volunteer crews found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed in flame. Seven volunteer...
Firefighters put out tractor fire in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY., Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteer fire crews in Riley County were dispatched to reports of a vehicle fire on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials, Riley County Fire District #1 responded to a call near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road near Leonardville in northern Riley County. Upon their arrival, fire crews found a John Deere silage chopper tractor fully engulfed in flames.
Manhattan woman victim of $660 Facebook scam
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 22-year-old woman reported she was the victim of a Facebook scam Friday, Sept. 23. Officers filed a fraud report, which listed the woman as the victim after she sent $660 to an unknown suspect and didn’t get the money back. The transaction took place over Facebook Marketplace, according to the Riley […]
Kansas woman killed in crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified a 42-year-old woman from Wamego that died Tuesday following a crash.
Wamego Police search for missing 17-year-old
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Wamego Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. The Wamego Police Department says it has asked for the public’s assistance on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to find missing 17-year-old Sarah White. WPD indicated that White left her Wamego home several days ago and has not...
Geary County Booking Photos Sept. 26
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Verris Bryant, Cancelled / suspended / revoked driver's license, No proof of...
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
UPDATE: Two teenage females from Onaga have been located
UPDATE: POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office says both girls were located safe in Topeka. ————————POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY - The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate two runaway female teenagers. The pair were last seen...
Kansas man sentenced for torturing his girlfriend
RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A man who held his girlfriend captive and tortured her in a Manhattan hotel back in August of 2020 was sentenced on Tuesday to 363 months by the Kansas Department of Corrections. Isain Lopez will serve 272 months for aggravated kidnapping, 41 months for robbery, 32 months for aggravated battery, […]
5 arrested after meth found when 2 reported to have warrants in Hiawatha
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people were arrested after meth was found when two people with warrants out for their arrest were reported to be in a Hiawatha home. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, deputies received information that two residents, Ashley Rhyne, 29, and Peter Carter, 42, both had outstanding warrants and were inside a home at 404 S 3rd. St. in Hiawatha. With that information, a search warrant was obtained.
3 Kansas restaurants’ assets seized for failing to pay over $63k in sales tax reopen, deal reached
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Three Mexican-style restaurants in Clay Center, Wamego, and Manhattan were temporarily closed by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR) for nonpayment of retail sales tax on Tuesday. According to the KDOR, the three restaurants that had tax warrants executed against them were Viva La Fiesta of Wamego Mexican Cantina Inc., La […]
K-State at Iowa State Game Set for Night Kick
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 8 contest at Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be shown on ESPNU. It is the first time the Wildcats will play on ESPNU since a 31-12 home win over TCU last season. K-State will be looking to break a two-game losing skid to the Cyclones, while they Wildcats are in search of their first win in Ames since 2016.
Kansas, Kansas State Week 6 kickoff times announced
Week 6 broadcast networks and times announced for undefeated Kansas Jayhawks and No. 25 Kansas State Wildcats.
