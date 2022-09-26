ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A sloppy day’: Jimmy Garoppolo explains pulling a Dan Orlovsky for embarrassing safety in 49ers’ loss to Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers had a rough day in the office, losing a close, low scoring affair to the Denver Broncos, 11-10. Things got extremely sloppy for the 49ers, especially at the end of the game, when Garoppolo threw an interception that was meant for wideout Deebo Samuel and when Jeff Wilson fumbled the ball, which sealed the game for the Broncos.
49ers-Broncos: Kyle Shanahan takes blame for Jimmy Garoppolo's safety

What exactly happened on the play where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo stepped out of the end zone for a safety in the 49ers' 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night? The explanations following the game were somewhat vague, but one thing that was apparent was head coach Kyle Shanahan taking the blame on his shoulders for how the play unfolded.
