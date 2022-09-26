ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Forbes
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Paul Volcker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#British Pound#Existential Crisis#Interest Rates#Business Personal Finance#Uk#The Bank Of England#Bank Of America
FOXBusiness

Bank of England 'will not hesitate' to act as it monitors market turmoil

The Bank of England said on Monday it would not hesitate to change interest rates and was monitoring markets "very closely", after the pound plunged to a record low and British bond prices collapsed in response to the new government's financial plans. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent sterling and government...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

UK Conservative Party members reportedly say the central bank may need to make an emergency rate hike to stem the pound's decline and calm markets over mini-budget

UK conservative party members said the BoE may need to make an emergency rate hike, Bloomberg reported. Such a move by the central bank looks increasingly likely, analysts believe. The pound sank to a record low against the dollar on Monday, trading below $1.04. Members of the Conservative Party in...
BUSINESS
