Maine has the best corn maze in America, according to USA Today readers

By Kristi Palma
 2 days ago

Corn mazes in Massachusetts and Vermont also ranked among the country's best.

The 2020 maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine. Treworgy Family Orchards

The most amazing corn maze in the country is in Maine, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the best corn mazes in America on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 1.

Two more New England corn mazes made the list: Davis Mega Maze in Sterling ranked No. 4, and Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville, Vermont, ranked No. 6.

There are more than 500 corn mazes across America, and the top notch spots have quality and also other activities, USA Today noted.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Treworgy Family Orchards:

“Host to the largest continually running corn maze in the state, Treworgy’s Family Orchard’s maze covers over four acres and consists of 60,000 corn plants grown to a height of ten feet. Each year, family members design and plant a new maze using traditional surveying and drafting methods.”

— USA Today’s 10Best

At Davis Mega Maze, “there are seven intensity levels, numerous games, and even fun features for ‘techies’ such as Mobile Mazing and Geo Questing,” USA Today wrote.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze, billed as the largest corn maze in New England, offers three miles of trails on 24 acres and its BIG Maze “has ten-foot-tall walls of corn and usually takes over two hours to complete,” according to USA Today.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics including food, lodging, destinations, and things to do. Then the publication asked readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the list of the best corn mazes in America.

Danville, VT
Government
One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Vibrant Home for Sale on Maine Full of Natural Light and Color

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you’ve perused my articles before, then you may know it’s my dream to live on an island. Maybe that’s because I grew up in a state with thousands of islands off the coast or it’s just because living the island life would just be freaking awesome.
The Deadly Truck From the Original ‘Pet Sematary’ Movie is Sitting Abandoned in a Maine Yard

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you've seen the original adaption film of Stephen King's "Pet Sematary", you don't need us to tell you that one of the more horrifying scenes from the movie involves a small child and a massive tractor trailer. For many, that scene left a lasting mark on their brain, with a speeding, bright red truck serving as a constant reminder of Gage Creed's demise. But would you believe that the very truck used in the scene still spends its days in Maine? Because it does.
Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire

This is the first of a two-part series about how fire is used as a regenerative force in New Hampshire. Decline in air quality. Danger. Damage. The latest headlines about wildfires emphasize its potential for large-scale destruction, but there’s a positive side to fire that has long been used by Indigenous people as a way […] The post Bringing Indigenous fire practices back to New Hampshire appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
