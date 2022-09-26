ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
STOCKS
msn.com

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $68.33 and 1.97% to $126.57, respectively, during Wednesday's trading session. Shares of several technology companies at large are trading higher as stocks rebound from recent weakness following last week's Fed decision to hike rates...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where KLA Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for KLA KLAC within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $364.0 versus the current price of KLA at $315.69, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Alphabet

Alphabet GOOGL has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 20 analysts have an average price target of $290.0 versus the current price of Alphabet at $100.05, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 20 analysts rated Alphabet...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for American Axle & Mfg Hldgs

Within the last quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs has an average price target of $10.7 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $8.50.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 26 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amazon.com

Amazon.com AMZN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 26 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Amazon.com. The company has an average price target of $172.96 with a high of $215.00 and a low of $118.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

11 Analysts Have This to Say About Lam Research

Within the last quarter, Lam Research LRCX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Lam Research. The company has an average price target of $506.55 with a high of $650.00 and a low of $405.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Autoliv

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Autoliv ALV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $88.83 versus the current price of Autoliv at $70.55, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman NOC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Northrop Grumman has an average price target of $535.83 with a high of $560.00 and a low of $516.00.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock: Buying Opportunity on Attractive Dividend Yield

Altria Group shares present a good buying opportunity based on an attractive dividend yield backed by stable and regular free cashflows. Amid persistent inflation, an uncertain macro backdrop, and volatility in shares, investors have lost confidence in the stock market. What they need now is to safeguard their returns. Hence, dividend stocks that give a regular return on their investments have become popular. Let’s take a closer look at tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE:MO), which offers a huge dividend yield of 8.64%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy