ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
College Sports
City
Jacksonville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Athens, GA
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
247Sports

What Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest

Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders? And what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Kent State performance. Winner: The Georgia tight ends. To hear Kirby...
ATHENS, GA
Popculture

UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#College Sports#Uga
d1sportsnet.com

Tyler Williams commits to Georgia

4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
dawgnation.com

Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition

ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest

Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach

Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs

Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday

Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy