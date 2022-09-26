Read full article on original website
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
Kirby Smart details why Dell McGee is instrumental for Georgia football success, travel plans to Missouri
ATHENS — Georgia Tech has an opening for its head coach position. When you’re defending the national champion, who has also produced multiple successful Power 5 coaches in recent cycles, schools are going to look at your pool of assistants for options. Todd Monken and Dell McGee have...
Even if Kirby Smart ‘hates’ having to use Jack Podlesny, he’s been a great kicker for Georgia football
ATHENS — Jack Podlesny gets it. He knows that every time he jogs out onto the field his head coach is less than thrilled. Not so much because of Podlesny himself, but because of what it usually means for the offense. “I think every head coach is unhappy when...
Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman: ‘He’s starting to make more and more plays’
ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
Kirby Smart harps on Georgia’s TD struggles in Red Zone, offense’s ‘Achilles heel’
Kirby Smart isn’t pulling any punches when it comes to how Georgia has “struggled” -- in his words — scoring touchdowns in the red zone. “If it all had to boil down to one thing, I would say accuracy in the passing game,” Smart said at his Tuesday night press conference. “And then being effective at running the ball at the heavy boxes.”
What Georgia Tech needs to show Deion Sanders to warrant interest
Deion Sanders is the home-run possibility for Georgia Tech in its coaching search following the firing of Geoff Collins this week, according to 247Sports national analyst Carl Reed. But is there mutual interest from Sanders? And what do the Yellow Jackets need to do to persuade him the job is suitable for long-term success?
Georgia football winners and losers following uninspiring win over Kent State
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following Kent State performance. Winner: The Georgia tight ends. To hear Kirby...
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
Georgia football-Missouri live updates, injury news, practice notes for Week 5 game
The No. 1 Georgia football team goes on the road this week to take on the Missouri Tigers in an SEC game. Below you can find live updates, injury news and practice noted for the Week 5 game. Georgia will look to move to 5-0 on the season and continue...
College Football Hot Seat: Why Geoff Collins Didn't Work at Georgia Tech
On the field, Geoff Collins never found a way to help himself off of it, although it’s looking more and more like Georgia Tech was a near-impossible job for him in the first place. Even the firing of Collins, who finished his time in Atlanta with a 10-28 record,...
Kenny McIntosh updates his status ahead of Missouri game: ‘Lot of ice baths ahead of me’
ATHENS — Kenny McIntosh is going to be just fine for Georgia’s upcoming game against Missouri. If he weren’t, he would not have spoken to reporters on Monday. “I’ll be fine,” McIntosh said. “Lot of ice baths ahead of me, just be straight.”. McIntosh...
Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State
Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
Tyler Williams commits to Georgia
4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
Rebuilt Georgia football secondary back under construction after more attrition
ATHENS —Kirby Smart sounded as casual as possible about likely being without two former starters at the star position after Javon Bullard’s arrest on DUI charges. “(Tykee Smith) can play there, Marcus Washington can play there,” Smart said at his Monday press conference. “Chris Smith has played there. Kamari Lassiter has played there.
Pitt Challenged By Georgia Tech Coaching Fire
The Pitt Panthers don't know what to expect from Georgia Tech.
Kirby Smart updates Javon Bullard's status as details emerge about his arrest
Kirby Smart said Georgia would handle Javon Bullard’s status internally after the defensive back was arrested early Sunday morning on DUI and other traffic-related charges. “Disappointed in Javon, hate it for him, got a wonderful family,” Smart said. “But made poor decisions and it’ll be dealt with internally.”
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
Paul Finebaum Is 'Really Depressed' About 2 Major Programs
Paul Finebaum was somehow able to watch the Missouri-Auburn game on Saturday. It was a game that featured both teams making countless mistakes but in the end, Auburn was able to win in overtime, 17-14. Finebaum made his weekly occurence on WJOX out of Alabama and slammed both teams after...
Georgia Tech coaching candidates: Deion Sanders potentially replacing Geoff Collins leaves media mixed
It’s an interesting location and an interesting job, so maybe it needs an interesting hire. Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments. Here’s a collection of media members said about Collins’ firing and why Sanders — among others —...
College Football Head Coach Set To Be Fired Monday
Another college football head coaching firing is set to take place on Monday. According to Bruce Feldman, Georgia Tech is set to fire head coach Geoff Collins. Collins' firing was first reported on Sunday. "BREAKING: Geoff Collins will be fired later today by Ga. Tech, per source. His record is...
