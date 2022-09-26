POMEROY, Ohio – The trial of one of three men charged in connection with the death of Kane Roush has begun. Jaquan Hall is one of three men allegedly involved in a plot to kill Roush. Hall was indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury on one count each of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity to Commit Murder, and Conspiract to Commit Aggravated Murder. All are felony charges. Roush died on April 4, 2021 due to multiple gun shot wounds received at his Pomeroy residence. In addition to Hall, Keonte Nelson and Richard Walker have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the death of Roush. Hall’s case is the first to come to trial. The trial is being held in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda Warner.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO