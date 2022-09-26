Read full article on original website
Related
The Recorddelta
Multiple individuals now facing child neglect charges
CHARLESTON — Two separate incidents have resulted with three individuals receiving charges of child neglect with risk of serious injury. Both incidents occurred on Saturday, September 24 in Upshur County. Dustin Albert Culverhouse, age 38, of Flatwoods, and 45-year-old Allen Jason Nuttle and 30-year-old Bobbie Ranae Nixon, both of Buckhannon, are all currently incarcerated.
West Virginia police officer overdoses after suspect throws drugs into face
UPDATE (SEPTEMBER 28, 10:13 A.M.) OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following update about the incident that hospitalized two Oak Hill Police Officers last night. Around 6 P.M. on September 27, 2022, an officer with the Oak Hill Police Department stopped a car near C. Adam Toney Tires. When […]
lootpress.com
UPDATE: Man arrested for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill
UPDATE: (Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 am) – OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A North Carolina man is currently in custody for attempted murder after two officers overdosed in Oak Hill. Just before 6:00 pm on September 27, 2022, an Oak Hill Police Department Officer conducted a...
4 arrested in Athens, Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested after deputies executed search warrants in Athens, Ohio on Tuesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies along with investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office and agents from the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority found evidence of narcotics at a home on 10000 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lootpress.com
Kanawha County DUI Checkpoint scheduled for Wednesday
SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention, will be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint on Wednesday, September 28 near Saint Albans. According to a release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a traffic checkpoint is scheduled...
Charleston man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long high-speed chase with his baby in the backseat accepted a plea agreement in Kanawha County court on Monday. 20-year-old Dakota Taylor was indicted for strangulation, second offense domestic battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing from an officer, fleeing with reckless […]
Two emergency responders hospitalized after incident in Fayette County
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two emergency responders are hospitalized after an incident in Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley tells LOOTPRESS that a pursuit occurred, then a fight between a suspect and first responders. The suspect through a bag of unknown substances in the officer’s face. Two officers were administered multiple doses of Narcan and then transported to Plateau Medical Center for treatment.
WATCH: Woman accused of assaulting Walmart employee in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK)—A woman accused of shoplifting and assaulting a store employee has been identified. The Summersville Police Department posted a photo and video to Facebook asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who they say shoplifted from an area Walmart and then assaulted an employee. Minutes later, Summersville PD updated the post saying […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
North Carolina man charged for throwing narcotics at Oak Hill police causing them to overdose
OAK HILL, W.Va. — A North Carolina man is facing attempted murder charges after two police officers overdosed during a traffic stop in Fayette County. Keith Deshon Adams was arrested Tuesday night in Oak Hill. Adams was pulled over by Oak Hill police just before 6 p.m. near C. Adam Toney Tires and then fled on foot toward U.S. Route 19.
Another family joins federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) –The family of a North Carolina man whose body was found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County in August are the latest plaintiffs in a growing federal lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail. William “Dustin” Bowen, 24, was admitted to Southern Regional Jail on a domestic battery charge on May 7, […]
wymt.com
Former Lawrence County Attorney and wife sentenced to federal prison
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Lawrence County Attorney Michael T. Hogan and his wife Joy M. Hogan were sentenced to federal prison terms for wire fraud and federal program theft. The pair pleaded guilty to the charges in March. Michael was sentenced to 42 months, or around three and a...
meigsindypress.com
Hall Trial Begins in Meigs County Court of Common Pleas
POMEROY, Ohio – The trial of one of three men charged in connection with the death of Kane Roush has begun. Jaquan Hall is one of three men allegedly involved in a plot to kill Roush. Hall was indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury on one count each of Aggravated Murder, Murder, Complicity to Commit Murder, and Conspiract to Commit Aggravated Murder. All are felony charges. Roush died on April 4, 2021 due to multiple gun shot wounds received at his Pomeroy residence. In addition to Hall, Keonte Nelson and Richard Walker have been indicted for their alleged involvement in the death of Roush. Hall’s case is the first to come to trial. The trial is being held in the Meigs County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Linda Warner.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lootpress.com
K-9 Unit deployed on man attempting to break in, steal from homes
CROSS LANES, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested earlier this month in Kanawha County after attempting to enter a Cross Lanes residence. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a man later identified as Jacob Harrison, 33 of Cross Lanes, had attempted to enter a Sun Valley residence through an outside crawl space.
WOWK
Armed man who barricaded himself in Huntington home arrested
UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Authorities on the scene have apprehended the suspect. The suspect, Dwayne Howard, cut off his ankle bracelet last week. Howard was on home confinement for fraudulent use of a credit card device and burglary, according to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. Zerkle says...
WSAZ
Dad who led police on chase with 1-year-old inside vehicle pleads guilty
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man who led police on a chase with a 1-year-old child in the backseat of the vehicle accepted a plea deal virtually Monday morning in Kanawha County. Dakota Taylor pled guilty to felony offenses of strangulation and child neglect. The charges stem from an...
1 dead after Greenup County shooting
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—One man is dead after being shot in Greenup County, Kentucky. KSP says that witnesses told them that a dispute happened before the man was shot and that his girlfriend is the suspect. They have not released any names or ages at this time. This is a developing story, and we will […]
Charleston PD to conduct sobriety checkpoint
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety/child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday. Charleston PD says the checkpoint will take place near the 6700 block of MacCorkle Ave. SE between 5 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Sept. 28. They say the purpose of the checkpoint is to reduce criminal and traffic-related activities […]
Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers
UPDATE: (5:00 P.M. Tues. Sept, 27, 2022): More information has been released in an indictment against a roofing company in South Point, Ohio. Court documents say the company Shield Roofing and Construction as well as two of its owners, Jose Cabrelas and Luis Escobedo, are each facing four counts in that indictment, accused of lying […]
Man killed by car in Logan County, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver early Monday morning in the Logan County community of Braeholm. Sheriff Paul Clemens tells 13 News that George Jude Jr. was walking in the middle of Buffalo Creek Road when he was hit by a driver. Jude Jr. was 49 years […]
Ohio student found with loaded gun on bus
A student from a local parochial school is facing felony charges after police say they found the student with a loaded gun.
Comments / 2